 Photos From a Rain-Soaked Ultra Music Festival 2024 Day One in Miami
Photos: The Rain Dampens the First Day of Ultra Music Festival 2024

Before Ultra Music Festival shut down at 9 p.m., some performances went forward, including Slander, Tiësto, Nina Kraviz, and Nostalgix.
March 23, 2024
Ponchos was the most sought-after festival gear on the first day of Ultra Music Festival 2024.
Ponchos was the most sought-after festival gear on the first day of Ultra Music Festival 2024. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
For a while, it seemed like the weather would cooperate with the first day of Ultra Music Festival, but at some point, the skies opened up, and the rain did not stop. Before the festival shut down at 9 p.m., some performances still went forward, including Slander, Tiësto, Nina Kraviz, and Nostalgix. Here are some images from a soaked Day One at Ultra Music Festival 2024 by photographer Michele Eve Sandberg.
Michele Eve Sandberg is a nationally published event photographer and storyteller based in South Florida. Her eclectic coverage includes Art Basel events, SOBEWFF, the Miami Open, concerts, and more. She has also worked with celebrities and Grammy-winning artists in and outside of Florida.
