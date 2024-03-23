Photos: The Rain Dampens the First Day of Ultra Music Festival 2024

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

For a while, it seemed like the weather would cooperate with the first day of Ultra Music Festival, but at some point, the skies opened up, and the rain did not stop. Before the festival shut down at 9 p.m., some performances still went forward, including Slander, Tiësto, Nina Kraviz, and Nostalgix. Here are some images from a soaked Day One at Ultra Music Festival 2024 by photographer Michele Eve Sandberg.