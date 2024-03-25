Eyes on Miami: John Summit, Latto, Buff Monster, and Others

click to enlarge John Summit and Kaskade World Red Eye

New TimesMiami Music Week 2024 kicked off at Factory Town with John Summit, Kaskade, Charlotte De Witte, Det Lef, Lee Foss, and Joshwa.The Little Lighthouse Foundation (LLF), a nonprofit organization serving the South Florida community, hosted its 14th-annual Hearts & Stars Gala.Neiman Marcus Coral Gables, together with the Acevedo Family, hosted a beautiful evening celebrating Women's History Month, mixed with fashion and philanthropy, benefiting the Acevedo Foundation. Hosts Elias Synalovski, vice president and general manager, along with Jenisbel and Yenin Acevedo, hosted a cocktail and seated dinner al fresco featuring the Neiman Marcus Spring 2024 evening collections and jewels from Yeprem, Miseno, Gurhan, and Etho Maria.In celebration of Women's History Month, Wynwood's Art of Hip Hop honored three staples of Miami's Hip Hop airwaves, Lucy Lopez (formerly Power96), Supa Cindy (99 Jamz), and Sitchiz (103.5 The Beat), for their contributions to Miami's music and culture. Da-Venya Armstrong of Armstrong Creative Consulting supported the event by presenting the three women with original portraits by leading female local artists Tierra Armstrong, Nico, and Didi Contreras.No Sugar Added returned to Hyde Beach with Claptone on the decks for Miami Music Week. The dance floor was alive with partygoers, eager to be carried away by the electrifying beats.Bringing the Big Apple to the heart of the Magic City, the Miami Beach Edition and Matador Bar present an exclusive, one-night-only Eleven Madison Park pop-up on Wednesday. Crafted by beverage director Sebastian Tollius and head bartender Richie Millwater, alongside Matador Bar's talented mixology team, the magical evening takes modern-day mixology to the next level, paying homage to the art of bartending.LIVONSUNDAY is the best way to close out the weekend with a bang. Latto got on stage while partygoers were excited to see the star in action.Rick Ross made a special appearance at Miami's riverside hot spot dinner party at Kiki on the River. Partygoers spent the night dining and dancing the night away.Wynwood Walls now features augmented reality on a selection of artworks by world-renowned artists, including Shepard Fairey, Millo, Sandra Chevrier, and Buff Monster. The event featured a special appearance by Buff Monster guests, including Wynwood Walls' curator, Jessica Goldman Srebnick, and the team at Art/House, who create the augmented reality component of these murals.The Arsht Center celebrated the return of the smash hit Broadway musical Hamilton on Thursday, March 14, with preshow festivities featuring libations, lectures, and lyrics. The celebration featured a captivating lecture on the influence of hip-hop and Black culture on American history, followed by live music on the plaza by New Canon Chamber Collective, a South Florida ensemble featuring Black musicians who focus on uplifting the work of composers of color.Poolside, the American nu-disco and chillwave band from Los Angeles, brought its California vibes to Miami at ZeyZey ahead of Miami Music Week.Avant Gallery is delighted to present the debut exhibition of Victoria Ledig's paintings in partnership with the Women's Chamber of Commerce of Miami-Dade County and the Miami Beach chapter of 100+ Women Who Care.On Thursday, Strawberry Moon was popping off with DJ Pauly D on the decks. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and enjoyed the great vibes all day long.Gala chairs Charmaine and J. Randall Waterfield, artistic director Lourdes Lopez, executive director Juan José Escalante, and the Miami City Ballet Board of Trustees announced today the evening's festivities, which will celebrate the organization's 38th anniversary with the organization's annual gala.Asprea Studio is a multidisciplinary design company founded in New York by Karen Asprea. With 17 years of professional experience, she opened her studio in a Tribeca row house and has worked with renowned architects, developers, and private clients.Festa della Donna is an Italian holiday celebrating the achievements of generations of women. In honor of women's contributions throughout history and to raise awareness about the challenges they continue to face worldwide, local entrepreneur Allison Freidin brought together a group of women from Miami to celebrate the holiday with a rare fine dining experience made possible by S.Pellegrino.It was a magical night at Bogo House on Tuesday, with DJ Onomaa throwing it down on the decks. Guests enjoyed small bites and handcrafted cocktails all night long.Mondays at Swan are always a great start to the week. At the dinner party, partygoers enjoyed delicious cuisine and handcrafted cocktails.Regatta Grove set sail on Sunday to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Guests enjoyed the day with handcrafted cocktails and sunshine.