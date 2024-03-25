 Miami Nightlife Photos: John Summit, Latto, Buff Monster | Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: John Summit, Latto, Buff Monster, and Others

From Miami Music Week parties to art openings and exclusive dinners, here's what World Red Eye snapped last week.
March 25, 2024
Claptone
Claptone World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
John Summit and Kaskade
World Red Eye

John Summit and Kaskade at Factory Town

Miami Music Week 2024 kicked off at Factory Town with John Summit, Kaskade, Charlotte De Witte, Det Lef, Lee Foss, and Joshwa.
click to enlarge
Busta Rhymes
World Red Eye

The Little Lighthouse Foundation's Hearts & Stars Gala 2024: Tokyo Nights at Jungle Plaza

The Little Lighthouse Foundation (LLF), a nonprofit organization serving the South Florida community, hosted its 14th-annual Hearts & Stars Gala.
Maria Soler-DuBreuil, Marianela Ancheta, Elias Synalovski, Jenisbel Acevedo, DeAnna May, and Snezana Pisar
World Red Eye

Neiman Marcus Coral Gables Celebrates Women, Fashion, and Philanthropy Benefiting the Acevedo Foundation

Neiman Marcus Coral Gables, together with the Acevedo Family, hosted a beautiful evening celebrating Women's History Month, mixed with fashion and philanthropy, benefiting the Acevedo Foundation. Hosts Elias Synalovski, vice president and general manager, along with Jenisbel and Yenin Acevedo, hosted a cocktail and seated dinner al fresco featuring the Neiman Marcus Spring 2024 evening collections and jewels from Yeprem, Miseno, Gurhan, and Etho Maria.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Women's History Month at Art of Hip-Hop Honors the Mavens of Miami's Hip-Hop Radio: Supa Cindy, Lucy Lopez, and Sitchiz

In celebration of Women's History Month, Wynwood's Art of Hip Hop honored three staples of Miami's Hip Hop airwaves, Lucy Lopez (formerly Power96), Supa Cindy (99 Jamz), and Sitchiz (103.5 The Beat), for their contributions to Miami's music and culture. Da-Venya Armstrong of Armstrong Creative Consulting supported the event by presenting the three women with original portraits by leading female local artists Tierra Armstrong, Nico, and Didi Contreras.
click to enlarge
Claptone
World Red Eye

No Sugar Added x Claptone at Hyde Beach

No Sugar Added returned to Hyde Beach with Claptone on the decks for Miami Music Week. The dance floor was alive with partygoers, eager to be carried away by the electrifying beats.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Matador Bar at the Miami Beach Edition Pop-Up Series Featuring Eleven Madison Park

Bringing the Big Apple to the heart of the Magic City, the Miami Beach Edition and Matador Bar present an exclusive, one-night-only Eleven Madison Park pop-up on Wednesday. Crafted by beverage director Sebastian Tollius and head bartender Richie Millwater, alongside Matador Bar's talented mixology team, the magical evening takes modern-day mixology to the next level, paying homage to the art of bartending.
click to enlarge
Latto
World Red Eye

Latto at LIVONSUNDAY

LIVONSUNDAY is the best way to close out the weekend with a bang. Latto got on stage while partygoers were excited to see the star in action.
click to enlarge
Rick Ross
World Red Eye

Rick Ross at Kiki on the River Sundays

Rick Ross made a special appearance at Miami's riverside hot spot dinner party at Kiki on the River. Partygoers spent the night dining and dancing the night away.
click to enlarge
Buff Monster
World Red Eye

Wynwood Walls Launches Augmented Reality Powered by Art/House

Wynwood Walls now features augmented reality on a selection of artworks by world-renowned artists, including Shepard Fairey, Millo, Sandra Chevrier, and Buff Monster. The event featured a special appearance by Buff Monster guests, including Wynwood Walls' curator, Jessica Goldman Srebnick, and the team at Art/House, who create the augmented reality component of these murals.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Broadway on Biscayne: Revolutionary Rhythms at the Arsht Center

The Arsht Center celebrated the return of the smash hit Broadway musical Hamilton on Thursday, March 14, with preshow festivities featuring libations, lectures, and lyrics. The celebration featured a captivating lecture on the influence of hip-hop and Black culture on American history, followed by live music on the plaza by New Canon Chamber Collective, a South Florida ensemble featuring Black musicians who focus on uplifting the work of composers of color.
click to enlarge
Poolside
World Red Eye

Poolside at ZeyZey Miami

Poolside, the American nu-disco and chillwave band from Los Angeles, brought its California vibes to Miami at ZeyZey ahead of Miami Music Week.
click to enlarge
Dmitry Prut and Jennifer Certain
World Red Eye

Avant Gallery Presents "Victoria Ledig: Labor of Love"

Avant Gallery is delighted to present the debut exhibition of Victoria Ledig's paintings in partnership with the Women's Chamber of Commerce of Miami-Dade County and the Miami Beach chapter of 100+ Women Who Care.
click to enlarge
DJ Pauly D
World Red Eye

DJ Pauly D at Strawberry Moon

On Thursday, Strawberry Moon was popping off with DJ Pauly D on the decks. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and enjoyed the great vibes all day long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Miami City Ballet Presents 38th Anniversary Gala Honoring Ford Foundation President Darren Walker at the Faena Forum

Gala chairs Charmaine and J. Randall Waterfield, artistic director Lourdes Lopez, executive director Juan José Escalante, and the Miami City Ballet Board of Trustees announced today the evening's festivities, which will celebrate the organization's 38th anniversary with the organization's annual gala.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Asprea Studio: New York Designer Brings New Blood to Miami

Asprea Studio is a multidisciplinary design company founded in New York by Karen Asprea. With 17 years of professional experience, she opened her studio in a Tribeca row house and has worked with renowned architects, developers, and private clients.
Alicia Pettit
World Red Eye

A Celebration of Festa Della Donna with S.Pellegrino at Contessa

Festa della Donna is an Italian holiday celebrating the achievements of generations of women. In honor of women's contributions throughout history and to raise awareness about the challenges they continue to face worldwide, local entrepreneur Allison Freidin brought together a group of women from Miami to celebrate the holiday with a rare fine dining experience made possible by S.Pellegrino.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Boho Tuesdays

It was a magical night at Bogo House on Tuesday, with DJ Onomaa throwing it down on the decks. Guests enjoyed small bites and handcrafted cocktails all night long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

Mondays at Swan are always a great start to the week. At the dinner party, partygoers enjoyed delicious cuisine and handcrafted cocktails.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

St. Patrick's Day Celebration at Regatta Grove

Regatta Grove set sail on Sunday to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Guests enjoyed the day with handcrafted cocktails and sunshine.
