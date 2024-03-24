 Photos: Ultra Music Festival 2024 Day Two in Miami With Hardwell and Others | Miami New Times
Photos: Ultra Music Festival 2024 Day Two Keeps the Party Going With Hardwell, Martin Garrix, and More

On its second day, Ultra Music Festival made up for Friday's wet start with sets by Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Excision, Peggy Gou, and more.
March 24, 2024
Festivalgoers were ready to make up for Friday's washout on the second day of Ultra Music Festival 2024.
On Saturday, March 23, Ultra Music Festival 2024 was blessed with clear skies for the rest of the evening. Despite opening the gates a bit later than scheduled, festivalgoers were buzzing to keep the party going hard despite getting washed out on Friday. Some Friday's canceled acts, like Hardwell and Amelie Lens, were squeezed into Saturday's set times, along with Martin Garrixx, Excision, Peggy Gou, Chase and Status, David Guetta, and others. Organizers also pushed back Saturday's curfew to 1 a.m. to make up for the late start. Check out the highlight from day two at Ultra Music Festival 2024 by photographer Michele Eve Sandberg.
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Michele Eve Sandberg is a nationally published event photographer and storyteller based in South Florida. Her eclectic coverage includes Art Basel events, SOBEWFF, the Miami Open, concerts, and more. She has also worked with celebrities and Grammy-winning artists in and outside of Florida.
