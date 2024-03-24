Photos: Ultra Music Festival 2024 Day Two Keeps the Party Going With Hardwell, Martin Garrix, and More

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

On Saturday, March 23, Ultra Music Festival 2024 was blessed with clear skies for the rest of the evening. Despite opening the gates a bit later than scheduled, festivalgoers were buzzing to keep the party going hard despite getting washed out on Friday. Some Friday's canceled acts, like Hardwell and Amelie Lens, were squeezed into Saturday's set times, along with Martin Garrixx, Excision, Peggy Gou, Chase and Status, David Guetta, and others. Organizers also pushed back Saturday's curfew to 1 a.m. to make up for the late start. Check out the highlight from day two at Ultra Music Festival 2024 by photographer Michele Eve Sandberg.