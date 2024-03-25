Photos: Ultra Music Festival 2024 Day Three Wraps Things Up With Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, and More

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

On Sunday, March 24, Ultra Music Festival 2024 finally got a full day of clear skies, closing things out with a bang. On the final day of the festival, the crowds were blessed with sets by w, Oribital, Svdden Death, and many more. Check out the highlights by photographer Michele Eve Sandberg from day three at Ultra Music Festival 2024.