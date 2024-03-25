 Photos From Ultra Music Festival 2024 Day Three in Miami | Miami New Times
Photos: Ultra Music Festival 2024 Day Three Wraps Things Up With Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, and More

Armin van Buuren, Eric Prydz, Calvin Harris, and more helped close out the final day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami.
March 25, 2024
Spirits were high on the final day of Ultra Music Festival 2024 in Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.
Spirits were high on the final day of Ultra Music Festival 2024 in Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
On Sunday, March 24, Ultra Music Festival 2024 finally got a full day of clear skies, closing things out with a bang. On the final day of the festival, the crowds were blessed with sets by w, Oribital, Svdden Death, and many more. Check out the highlights by photographer Michele Eve Sandberg from day three at Ultra Music Festival 2024.
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Michele Eve Sandberg is a nationally published event photographer and storyteller based in South Florida. Her eclectic coverage includes Art Basel events, SOBEWFF, the Miami Open, concerts, and more. She has also worked with celebrities and Grammy-winning artists in and outside of Florida.
