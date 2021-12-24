Ten Concerts to Look Forward to in Miami in 2022

Few industries have been as hard-hit by the pandemic as the live-music industry. Two years into the evolving health and economic crisis, concert tour announcements are trickling back in at a cautious pace. Still, from the return of III Points
to headline tours from the likes of Steely Dan and Harry Styles
, 2021 gave us a glimpse into what live music will look like in a post-COVID world.
Despite some early cancellations
amid the latest pandemic curveball
, blockbuster acts including Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, and Tyler, the Creator are set to grace Miami stages in the coming year. Twenty-twenty-two is also shaping up to be a big year for long-awaited reunions, from the Fugees to Bikini Kill and My Chemical Romance. It looks like we're headed for another year of adaptation, but the show goes on.
Here, in chronological order, are the ten best concerts confirmed to be coming to South Florida in 2022.
Dua Lipa
Photo by Hugo Comte
Dua Lipa
Even this Chromatica
stan has to admit that Dua Lipa put out the
dance-pop record of 2020 with her disco-tinged Future Nostalgia
. (Little did Lipa know that the world would have almost nothing to be nostalgic about in the near future.) Now, nearly two years after the album's release, the pop star is giving Miami something to look forward to by kicking off her long-awaited U.S. tour at FTX Arena. Give us nothing
, Dua! 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $40.25 to $124.75 via ticketmaster.com.
Soccer Mommy
Photo by Brian Ziff / Grandstand Media
Soccer Mommy
Miami's frustrating lack of midsize venues
makes it difficult to book acts that have outgrown hole-in-the-wall dives but aren't yet packing in theater crowds. Over the past few years, Gramps has stepped up to fill that role, attracting indie up-and-comers like Nashville's Sophia Regina Allison, better known as Soccer Mommy. The singer-songwriter released her acclaimed sophomore album, Color Theory
, in late February 2020 and was poised for a breakthrough moment just as the pandemic derailed live music. During the quarantine, she stayed on fans' radar with a rerelease of Color Theory
featuring early album demos. She also launched the Soccer Mommy & Friends Singles Series, in which she covered songs by artists such as MGMT and donated profits to COVID-19 relief efforts. 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Tickets cost $23 to $25 via eventbrite.com.
Fugees
One of the most anticipated concerts of 2022 was originally scheduled to take place in late November 2021. But less than one week before the Fugees were set to reunite to mark the 25th anniversary of their seminal album, The Score
, the legendary hip-hop group announced the postponement of the tour "to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour will be fully open so we can perform for as many fans as possible." That seemed like a reasonable-enough position in the pre-Omicron days, but now we're left hoping Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras will indeed return to the stage to celebrate the album that secured their place in hip-hop history. "Ready or Not?" We shall see. 8 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $74.75 to $995.25 via ticketmaster.com.
Tyler, the Creator
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Tyler, the Creator
Throughout his unpredictable decade-and-a-half career, Tyler, the Creator has evolved from an underground, bomb-throwing musical agent of chaos to a critical darling with back-to-back number one albums and spreads in GQ
and Vogue
. The last time the provocateur played in Miami, he donned a blonde, bowl-cut wig and delivered a frenetic performance as his alter ego and album namesake, Igor
. While there's little detail so far about what fans can expect when he takes the stage at FTX Arena in support of his latest album, Call Me If You Get Lost
, the one constant in his rollercoaster career has always been his high-energy delivery. His supporting acts include enigmatic newcomer Teezo Touchdown, Vince Staples, and Kali Uchis, who is well on her way to a headlining arena tour of her own. 7 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $25.50 to $125.50 via ticketmaster.com.
The Flaming Lips
Photo by Herb Gonzalez
Flaming Lips
With the emergence of ever-evolving COVID variants, you might be wishing you could attend concerts inside a bubble. In early 2021 — well before Delta and Omicron became part of our everyday national lexicon — psychedelic-indie vets the Flaming Lips did just that by performing for an audience standing inside 100 socially distant plastic bubbles
. Frontman Wayne Coyne has made a habit of performing inside the transparent stage props for years, but the band may want to look into mass producing them for their audiences ahead of their forthcoming tour. Whether a bubble or a booster protects you, the Flaming Lips put on one of the most visually arresting live shows around. 8 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $39.50 to $65 via livenation.com.
Bad Bunny
Photo by Stillz
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny closed out 2020 in historic fashion when his fourth album, El Último Tour del Mundo
, became the first all-Spanish album to reach number one on the Billboard
200 albums chart. Now, he's wrapping up 2021 as the most streamed artist on Spotify for the second year running. But that level of attention comes with certain downsides: Tickets to Bad Bunny's forthcoming tour were notoriously difficult to secure. In an effort to accommodate his many Miami fans, El Conejo Malo will play three back-to-back shows at the FTX Arena in April. If you were lucky enough to score tickets, expect some surprises. Will Aventura show up for another Miami performance of "Volví?"
Could Rosalía make an appearance for a reprise of the duo's steamy SNL
performance of "La Noche de Anoche?" Either way, whatever you shelled out for those tickets will be worth it. 8 p.m. Friday, April 1; Saturday, April 2; and Sunday, April 3; at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $61 to $231 via ticketmaster.com.
Haim
Photo by Reto Schmid / Chuff Media
Haim
Twenty-twenty-one didn't pan out to be the year of recovery we all hoped it would be, but the Haim sisters managed to make it their best ever. Little more than a year after the release of 2020's Women in Music, Pt. III
— their most acclaimed album to date and one of the year's best overall — the band unveiled an expanded version of the record featuring collaborations with Thundercat and Taylor Swift, who also featured the band on her second surprise quarantine album, 2020's Evermore
. A month later, the band made its debut Grammy performance at the 2021 award ceremony. And going beyond music, Alana Haim closed out the year earning rave reviews for her performance in Paul Thomas Anderson's latest film, Licorice Pizza
. What could 2022 have in store for the booked and busy band? Catch them at Bayfront Park to find out. 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 9, at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550. Tickets cost $29.50 to $79.50 via livenation.com.
Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill
Photo by Debi Del Grande
Bikini Kill
Riot grrrl founding mothers Bikini Kill were originally scheduled to play two reunion tour shows at Gramps in September 2020. We all know what happened next. Owing to the pandemic, the shows were postponed to 2021 and then pushed back once more to 2022. Interest grew in the interim, and the shows were moved to the Ground to accommodate. While the band has no plans to release new material ahead of the tour, BK has announced a 25th-anniversary, blue-vinyl reissue of its last album, Reject All American
, due out via Bandcamp on May 7
. 8 p.m. Friday, May 27, and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $25 to $39.95 via eventbrite.com.
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Photo by Clara Balzary
Red Hot Chili Peppers
In 2023, The Red Hot Chili Peppers will celebrate 40 years together. But one year ahead of the landmark anniversary, the band will headline a stadium tour with supporting acts including Haim, Beck, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak, and St. Vincent. The South Florida tour date features guests the Strokes and Thundercat, both of whom last performed in Miami during III Points back in October. Most exciting for RHCP fans, the band's 2022 tour marks their reunion with guitarist John Frusciante, who spent the last decade pursuing other projects. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 30, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $43.50 to $194 via ticketmaster.com.
My Chemical Romance
Photo by Santiago Felipe
My Chemical Romance
From the Fugees and Bikini Kill to the Red Hot Chili Peppers's return with John Frusciante, musical reunions appear to be an emerging trend for 2022. Perhaps the most anticipated among these is My Chemical Romance's long-awaited reunion tour, which was announced in January 2020 but twice-postponed owing to the ongoing pandemic. Though the band has not announced new music ahead of the tour — its last studio album was released in 2010 — the shows sold out in hours; propelled by nostalgia for MCR's beloved discography, theatrical stage presence, and killer eyeliner. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, September 24, at FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; flalivearena.com. Tickets cost $55.25 to $195.25 via ticketmaster.com.