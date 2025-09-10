The Most Anticipated Miami Fall Concerts

This season will finally see Billie Eilish return to Miami for the first time since her 2020 show, which took place just before the global shutdown. There are also shows featuring newcomers like Alex Warren and Shaboozey in the pipeline, as well as icons such as David Byrne, Stevie Nicks, and Olga Tañon.
For K-pop fans, Seventeen will land at Amerant Bank Arena, while there's plenty of Latin music, with shows by Ryan Castro, Mora, and Quevedo on the horizon.
Check out New Times' picks for the can't-miss concerts in Miami and South Florida this fall.