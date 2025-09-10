 18 Most Anticipated Miami Fall Concerts 2025 | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

The Most Anticipated Miami Fall Concerts

From Seventeen, to Alex Warren, Billie Eilish, and the Mars Volta, here are the top shows coming to South Florida.
September 10, 2025
Image: Black and white portrait of Billie Eilish.
Billie Eilish will return to Miami in October. Billie Eilish press picture via High Rise PR
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The temperature might be slowly cooling down, but Miami's fall concert calendar is certainly heating up.

This season will finally see Billie Eilish return to Miami for the first time since her 2020 show, which took place just before the global shutdown. There are also shows featuring newcomers like Alex Warren and Shaboozey in the pipeline, as well as icons such as David Byrne, Stevie Nicks, and Olga Tañon.

For K-pop fans, Seventeen will land at Amerant Bank Arena, while there's plenty of Latin music, with shows by Ryan Castro, Mora, and Quevedo on the horizon.

Check out New Times' picks for the can't-miss concerts in Miami and South Florida this fall.

1. Freddie Gibbs at Revolution Live

Hip-hop heads rejoice! Lyrical master Freddie Gibbs and producer the Alchemist stop at Revolution Live on October 4 as part of his Alfredo Tour. Gibbs released his fifth album, You Only Die 1nce, last year. Serving as a sequel to 2017’s You Only Live 2wice, it’s the rare rap album without any features. Gibbs and the Alchemist joined forces this summer for Alfredo 2, a sequel to their Grammy-nominated 2020 collaborative album. 7 p.m. Saturday, October 4, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $54.60 via ticketmaster.com.
click to enlarge Picture of a young man lying on the grass.
Alex Warren will perform at Hard Rock Live in October.
Alex Warren Photo via Atlantic Records

2. Alex Warren at Hard Rock Live

While influencer-turned-pop-crooner Alex Warren hasn’t won over music critics — Pitchfork’s Hannah Jocelyn called the 24-year-old “the logical conclusion of the last decade of ESGM, nu-folk resurgence, streambait indie pop, and virtually every other roundly hated musical trend” — listeners have bought into his sappy pop sound. Don’t take my word for it — the South Florida stop for his Cheaper Than Therapy tour sold out well in advance. 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 8, at Hard Rock Live, Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Sold out.

3. Billie Eilish at Kaseya Center

When Billie Eilish embarked on her 2022 Happier Than Ever Tour, she skipped Florida altogether. Who can blame her? Her first arena tour, 2020's Where Do We Go? Tour, kicked off in Miami before being scrapped four days later due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It almost seemed like her current Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour would also be skipping our arena. However, we got a last-minute reprieve when Eilish announced a second North American leg for the tour, kicking off in Miami on October 9 at the Kaseya Center. Despite this being a three-night stint, the concert is completely sold out. 7 p.m. Thursday, October 9; Saturday, October 11; and Sunday, October 12, at the Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Sold out.

4. Chris Stapleton at Hard Rock Live

Country music singer-songwriter stops at Hard Rock Live on October 10 and 11 as part of his All-American Road Show. Stapleton's sound is heavily influenced by outlaw country, bluegrass, soul, and rock 'n' roll, and he has collaborated with artists like Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Adele, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, and Justin Timberlake. Adding to his lengthy list of accolades, he took home the Grammy trophy for "Best Country Solo Performance" for his song "It Takes a Woman" at this year's award show and scored a nomination for "Best Country Album" for his fifth album, Higher. 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 10, and Saturday, October 11, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $354 to $523.10 via ticketmaster.com.

5. John Maus at Gramps

With a career that spans two decades, musician and composer John Maus will release his sixth album, Later Than You Think, in September. He’s teased the project, previewing tracks like "Because We Built" and "I Hate Antichrist," which blend alternative rock and electronica while maintaining a lo-fi aesthetic. Maus is going on the road to promote the new record, including a stop at Wynwood's bastion for alternative acts, Gramps. 7 p.m. Sunday, October 12, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $25 via ticketweb.com.

6. Shaboozey at War Memorial Auditorium

If you missed Shaboozey's performances at Rolling Loud and Tortuga, you'll have another chance to catch the country musician live when he stops at War Memorial Auditorium as part of his Great American Roadshow. Yes, he'll sing "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" but expect other gems from his breakthrough album, Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going, like "Blink Twice" and "Good News." 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 14, at War Memorial Auditorium, 800 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-835-7080; ftlwarmemorial.com. Tickets cost $86 to $209 via seatgeek.com.
click to enlarge Picture of a fit woman with red hair posing for the camera.
Rico Nasty will bring her Lethal tracks to Revolution live.
Photo by Chris-Yellen via Grand Stand

7. Rico Nasty at Revolution Live

The queen of punk rap, Rico Nasty, will stop at Revolution Live on October 24 as part of her Lethal Tour. The 28-year-old released her third album, Lethal, in May, with Imad Royal handling most of the production duties. It delivers more of the same heavyweight beats and bars that Nasty’s music is known for. Opening for Nasty is Canadian singer SadBoi. 7 p.m. Friday, October 24, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $41.50 via ticketmaster.com.

8. Seventeen at Amerant Bank Arena

K-pop boy band Seventeen takes the stage at the Amerant Bank Arena on October 26 and 27. Despite the group's name, there are only 13 members, with Mingyu, The8, and Joshua among the more popular ones. The group released its fifth album, Happy Burstday, in May, which also marked the band's tenth anniversary. Seventeen is about to embark on its New World Tour, which kicks off in South Korea on September 13 and will stop at five cities in the United States. 7:30 Sunday, October 26, and Monday, October 27, at the Amerant Bank Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-7000; amerantbankarena.com. Tickets cost $77 to $260 via seatgeek.com.
click to enlarge Portrait of two men, one wearing a hat and the second one is grabbing his shoulder.
Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala will perform at the Fillmore on October 31.
The Mars Volta Photo via Raw Power Management

9. The Mars Volta at the Fillmore Miami Beach

On Halloween night, rock out with the Mars Volta at the Fillmore Miami Beach. Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala founded the band in 2001, with their debut album, De-Loused in the Comatorium, released to critical acclaim in 2003. The band released its ninth album, Lucro Sucio; Los Ojos del Vacio, in April, announcing a fall tour supporting the project. The band hasn't released any singles to promote the record, so the 25-city tour will be the first time the tracks are presented to audiences. 8 p.m. Friday, October 31, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-2509; fillmore-miami.com. Tickets cost $68.50 to $108.50 via ticketmaster.com.

10. Ryan Castro at Kaseya Center

Colombian reggaetonero Ryan Castro brings his Sendé Tour to the Kaseya Center on November 9. The Medellín rapper is promoting his sophomore album, Sendé, which was released in May and is inspired by his time living in Curaçao. Therefore, the album also includes reggae and dancehall influences. "I've always visited the island — sometimes to see tourists, other times to spend time with my family," Castro told New Times earlier this year. 8:30 p.m. Sunday, November 9, at the Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets cost $90.85 to $232.45 via ticketmaster.com.

11. Olga Tañon at Hard Rock Live

Puerto Rican singer Olga Tañon stops at Hard Rock Live on November 15. The 58-year-old has had an enviable career spanning four decades. She first started as a member of the all-female merengue group Chantelle before eventually going solo. Her litany of hits includes "Es Mentiroso," "Basta Ya," "Me Subes, Me Bajas," "El Frío de Tu Adios," and "Así Es la Vida." The Hay Ke Ser Feliz Tour promises to celebrate her career and a testament to why she remains a Latin music icon. 8 p.m. Saturday, November 15, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $122.90 to $257.50 via ticketmaster.com.

12. Quevedo at FPL Solar Amphitheater

Spanish singer Quevedo takes the stage at the FPL Solar Amphitheater on November 15. The 23-year-old is a superstar in his home country, having scored 12 No. 1 singles and topped the album charts with his sophomore effort, Buenas Noches. On the album, he collaborated with acts like Sech, De la Ghetto, Yung Beef, and Pitbull. 8 p.m. Saturday, November 15, at FPL Solar Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; fplsolaramphitheaterbayfront.com. Tickets cost $49 via ticketmaster.com.
click to enlarge Image of two men wearing suits
French duo Justice returns to Miami with Canadian producer Kaytarnda.
Photo by Julia Vincent

13. Kaytranada and Justice at Kaseya Center

Haitian-Canadian music producer Kaytranada and French duo Justice are coming together for one of the biggest dance music tours this season. The pair will land at the Kaseya Center on November 16, bringing a spectacular show that should not be missed. The Miami stop is the tour's last show, so who knows what special surprises will be in store for the audience. 7 p.m. Sunday, November 16, at the Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Sold out.

14. David Byrne at the Fillmore Miami Beach

Talking Heads frontman David Byrne returns to the Fillmore Miami Beach for a two-night stint on December 5 and 6. Bryne last performed at the venue in 2018 as part of his American Utopia Tour. The current tour is in support of his recently released album, Who Is the Sky, out September 5 via Matador Records and featuring collaborations with Hayley Williams, St. Vincent, and Tom Skinner. 8 p.m. Friday, December 5, and Saturday, December 6, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-2509; fillmore-miami.com. Tickets cost $108.50 to $258.15 via ticketmaster.com.

15. Mora at Kaseya Center

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Mora brings his Lo Mismo de la Otra Vez Tour to the Kaseya Center on December 7. Gabriel Armando Mora Quintero cut his teeth in the Latin music scene, producing and writing songs for other artists like Bad Bunny and Feid before striking out on his own. His early works, like 2021's Primer Día de Clases and 2022's Microdosis, showcased his versatility. On his 2025 album, Lo Mismo de Siempre, Mora continues that trend, offering a blend of reggaeton, bachata, and EDM, while also getting more personal. 8 p.m. Sunday, December 7, at the Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets cost $81.40 to $160.10 via ticketmaster.com.

16. Stevie Nicks at Hard Rock Live

Initially scheduled for September 3, Stevie Nicks will now land at Hard Rock Live on December 10. Nicks doesn't really need an introduction. The Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee has continued to influence pop culture decade after decade. Musicians from Courtney Love to Taylor Swift and Lorde all point to her as a source of inspiration. 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 10, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $343.30 to $1,234.30 via ticketmaster.com.

17. Brandy and Monica at Kaseya Center

"The Boy Is Mine" is still a banger, and Brandy and Monica certainly know it. The Nineties R&B chanteuses are going on the road for a coheadlining tour with former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland, billed as a "special guest." You'd think that after the success of their 1998 hit, the pair would have toured together before, but nope. This is the first time they will share the stage. 8 p.m. Saturday, December 13, at the Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets cost $101.45 to $203.75 via ticketmaster.com.

18. Raekwon and Mobb Deep at the Fillmore Miami Beach

Raekwon and Mobb Deep's Havoc are embarking on a 30th anniversary tour to celebrate their classic albums Only Built 4 Cuban Linx... and The Infamous. "Me and Havoc from Mobb will be pure hip-hop at its finest. This is gonna take rap shows to the next level — guaranteed," Raekwon said in a statement. It should be a night to remember for any old-school hip-hop fan. 8 p.m. Monday, December 15, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-2509; fillmore-miami.com. Tickets cost $64 to $86.50 via ticketmaster.com.
Image: Jose D. Duran
Jose D. Duran is the former senior music editor of Miami New Times. His work has also appeared in publications likeVice, Billboard, and Spin. He’s earned numerous accolades including placing first for Weekly Newspaper Contest: Business Reporting from the Florida Press Association in 2020; placing third for the Writing: Light Feature from the Florida Press Club in 2019; and placing third in Weekly Newspaper Contest: Best Obituary from the Florida Press Association in 2015.
Bluesky
A message from Music Editor Flor Franceschetti: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Miami's music, events and entertainment scenes.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Sex Tape of Popular Miami Influencer and Colombian Singer Surfaces

Latin Music

Sex Tape of Popular Miami Influencer and Colombian Singer Surfaces

By Osvaldo Espino
Image: Hocus Pocus Announces Lineup

Local Music

Hocus Pocus Announces Lineup

By Osvaldo Espino
Image: Lady Gaga Announces New Date for Miami Concert

Touring Artists

Lady Gaga Announces New Date for Miami Concert

By Flor Franceschetti
Image: Inside Churchill's Triumphant Reopening

Local Music

Inside Churchill's Triumphant Reopening

By Flor Franceschetti
Image: Benson Boone Is an Old School Showman

Concert Previews

Benson Boone Is an Old School Showman

By David Rolland
Image: Lady Gaga Announces New Date for Miami Concert

Touring Artists

Lady Gaga Announces New Date for Miami Concert

By Flor Franceschetti
Image: Sex Tape of Popular Miami Influencer and Colombian Singer Surfaces

Latin Music

Sex Tape of Popular Miami Influencer and Colombian Singer Surfaces

By Osvaldo Espino
Image: One Link Music Festival Will Take Over Bayfront Park in October

Local Music

One Link Music Festival Will Take Over Bayfront Park in October

By Flor Franceschetti
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation