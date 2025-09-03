Miami Restaurants That Closed in August

Still, in a rare twist, not every closure on this list is permanent. Unlike past months when goodbye really meant goodbye, August offered glimmers of hope in the form of restaurants pressing pause rather than pulling the plug. Several kitchens are promising fall reopenings, with chefs and owners making it clear that this is more of a regroup-and-reset than a full stop. That silver lining makes this round of closures feel different: a moment of turbulence, yes, but also one with the promise of revival waiting just around the corner. Here's a look at every restaurant that closed in Miami this past month.
Permanently Closed in AugustBohemian Spark Café: Months after opening the picturesque bistro and cafe in Pinecrest Gardens, the restaurant had to close on August 23. Owner Carmen Rodríguez had created something extraordinary, not just for Pinecrest Gardens, but for the entire community. Thankfully, she says she will reopen some sort of new project soon, and you can follow along on Instagram at instagram.com/bohemiansparkcafe.
Ensenada: The coastal Mexican restaurant that opened inside the Vagabond Hotel less than eight months ago officially closed on August 1. The announcement came Friday, August 1, via Instagram and an incredibly frank post: "Miami, that was short, salty, and unforgettable. Ensenada is officially closed — forever. We will not be reopening our doors in the future. Muchos gracias to the crew." The news follows a July 1 post in which the restaurant said it would be "taking a summer hiatus" to "step back, regroup, and reimagine." At the time, the message struck a familiar tone, one used by several other restaurants facing seasonal slowdowns, and left the door open for a fall return. That's no longer the case.
Lucille's American Cafe: Since 1999, Lucille's American Cafe has been serving up comfort-food classics to its hungry patrons. Unfortunately, the Weston institution closed its doors on Sunday, August 31, after 26 years of service. The restaurant announced the news on its Facebook and Instagram pages on August 11. The caption reads, "Have you heard the news? We are announcing the closing of Lucille's American Café in Weston at the end of August. Please come see us during our last three weeks and enjoy your comfort food favorites made from scratch with lots of love. It has been our greatest pleasure serving the community since 1999. Thank you for your loyal patronage; you have become part of our Lucille's family." Fans immediately took to the comments across social media, with some writing, I've had so many good times there in the last 20 years or more. Good Luck to all of you," and "So sad about this! Lucille's was always my go-to restaurant in Weston!" The closure is a blow to longtime Weston residents.
Temporarily Closed in AugustFluke Martini & Crudo Bar: Fluke, the new martini and crudo bar that opened in late May inside Macchialina's original Miami Beach space, pressed "pause" on its summer service. On Monday, August 24, the restaurant announced via Instagram that it temporarily closed for the rest of the summer and early fall, with plans to reopen on November 5. The menu spotlighted crudo, oysters, and fried snacks, along with cocktails built around martinis and a rare dry Marsala list. Dishes included fluke and branzino crudo, fried mussels, and shrimp with artichoke remoulade.
Itamae AO: After weeks of industry whispers, Itamae AO, chef-owner Nando Chang's acclaimed 10-seat omakase counter in Midtown, served its final dinner service on Saturday, August 2. The announcement follows the July 5 closure of Maty's, the award-winning restaurant run by Chang's sister, Valerie, whose departure set the stage for Itamae AO's inevitable move. In a statement shared with New Times on Tuesday, July 29, a representative for Itamae AO confirmed the closure, citing the restaurant's current location — physically accessed through the now-shuttered Maty's — as the primary reason for the decision. "Itamae AO has always been closely tied to Maty's — not just because my sister was its chef but because it literally serves as the entrance to our restaurant," Nando says. "When she stepped away, we knew it would soon be time for us to move on as well." The closure caps off a milestone year for Nando and his team. He had just opened Itamae AO in May 2024, his first solo venture after running the former Itamae as a food hall spot with his family in the Design District and B-Side Sushi in Wynwood. This was his first major break into the scene as a solo chef, and his ambitions paid off. He hopes to reopen Itamae AO in the future.
Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay: On August 11, Gordon Ramsay's Lucky Cat, the hyped, Asian-inspired spot in South of Fifth that debuted with fireworks in early 2024, quietly went dark for the season. In an August 4 Instagram post, the team called it "a moment to breathe" and "a moment to reset," while teasing "a future to be reimagined." The farewell thanked guests, partners, and staff for "an incredible first chapter," but offered no reopening date. Translation: Maybe it's a pit stop, or maybe it's the last lap.
Planta Queen Coconut Grove: Planta Queen closed around August 1 without much notice to its employees or customers. The closure followed a May Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by the brand's parent company, CHG US Holdings LLC. The first domino to fall was Planta West Palm Beach, which closed May 20, just days after the May 12 bankruptcy filing, in which the Miami Beach–based company cited decreased consumer spending and rising operational costs. By June, the South Beach location appeared to have served its last mushroom "bacon" burger. Coconut Grove's Planta Queen was still seating guests in late July, but it shuttered by August. Due to its closure, two of its former chefs partnered together to create their own vegan catering service.
Shōjō's Dojo: In August, Shōjō's Dojo, a craft beer and fine sake brewery (the very first of its kind in Miami), temporarily closed as it was forced to relocate after its current space was bought out. Details on the new location will be announced soon.