 10 Best Tacos in Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

10 Best Tacos in Miami

From Taquiza and the Wolf of Tacos to Mi Rinconcito Mexicano and the Taco Stand, here are the 10 best taco spots in Miami.
September 3, 2025
Image: The Taco Stand is one of the best taco spots in Miami
The Taco Stand is one of the best taco spots in Miami The Taco Stand photo
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

When it comes to tacos in Miami, let's be honest — the best of the best are often tucked away far south in Homestead. But unless you've got an entire afternoon to spare, the drive down US. 1 or the Turnpike on a random Tuesday can feel like a cruel test of patience. Thankfully, the 305 is stacked with taquerias and taco counters scattered across the city, ready to satisfy a craving without the trek. From Wynwood to Calle Ocho, Coral Gables to Downtown, Miami has built its own taco landscape worthy of seeking out.

Some spots feel like old friends at this point, like Mi Rinconcito Mexicano, which started as a hidden gem and has now gone viral on social media thanks to its consistently excellent plates. Then there are the late-night powerhouses like the Taco Stand in Wynwood, now spreading across the city with new locations. For those looking to mix a taco with a little tequila-fueled dancing, both Coyo Taco and Bodega Taqueria y Tequila bring the fiesta to the back room. And if we're talking best-of-the-best contenders, Uptown 66 deserves a crown — it's one of those places where every bite reminds you why tacos never go out of style.

And because Miami is Miami, there's always a new player ready to stir things up. The Wolf of Tacos, once a buzzy pop-up, just opened a permanent home inside the new Grand Central Station in downtown. Whether you're a purist who wants carne asada tucked into a perfect corn tortilla or someone who's just looking for a fun night out with margaritas on deck, Miami has a taqueria for you. Without further ado, here's our guide to the ten best tacos across the Magic City.
click to enlarge
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila's tacos always hit the spot (especially after a night out)
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila photo

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Locations Across Miami
bodegataqueria.com
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila has earned its spot among Miami's best taco joints thanks to its over-the-top flavors and signature speakeasy vibe. From tequila-marinated shrimp to guajillo-braised short rib barbacoa, every taco is bold, creative, and unapologetically Miami. With locations spanning from South Beach to Coral Gables, Bodega continues to blend street food energy with nightlife flair, making it a go-to for both lunch crowds and late-night revelers.
click to enlarge
Coyo Taco takes traditional taco recipes and modernizes them for the American palate
Photo by Deyson Rodriguez

Coyo Taco

Locations Across Miami
coyo-taco.com
Coyo Taco, founded a decade ago in Wynwood when the neighborhood was still on the rise, has since grown into one of Miami’s best taco spots with locations across the city and beyond. What makes Coyo stand out is its dedication to fresh, made-from-scratch ingredients, from hand-pressed tortillas and daily salsas to flavorful fillings that keep fans coming back. Signature tacos like the gulf shrimp with citrus slaw and chipotle aioli, the slow-roasted Yucatán-style cochinita pibil, and the birria with spiced beef brisket and rich consommé have become Miami favorites, cementing Coyo's place as both a local institution and an international name.
click to enlarge
Jacalito Taqueria Mexicana is a wonderful taqueria in Miami
Jacalito Taqueria Mexicana photo

Jacalito Taqueria Mexicana

Locations Across Miami
instagram.com/jacalitotaqueria
Jacalito Taqueria Mexicana is a hit for its no-frills approach to authentic Mexican street food that keeps fans coming back. The steak and chorizo tacos stand out as crowd favorites, delivering bold flavors wrapped in warm tortillas. With several locations across Miami, it's a casual, go-to spot when you're craving reliable tacos, burritos, or fajitas at a fair price.
click to enlarge
La Santa Taqueria is a staple for tacos in Miai
La Santa Taqueria photo

La Santa Taqueria

201 NE 82nd St., Miami
305-906-1149
lasantataqueria.com
La Santa Taqueria is one of Miami’s best thanks to chef Omar Montero's ability to transport diners straight to Mexico City with every bite. What started as a humble food truck has grown into a Little River staple, celebrated for its perfectly executed al pastor and inventive campechano tacos. Beyond the classics, La Santa shines with creative seafood and vegetarian options like softshell crab, wild mushrooms, and sweet potato, proving tacos here are anything but ordinary.
click to enlarge
Old-school taco spot Mi Rinconcito Mexicano serves up some of the best tacos in Miami.
Mi Rinconcito Mexicano photo

Mi Rinconcito Mexicano

1961 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-644-4015
mirinconcitomx.com
A Little Havana mainstay since 2005, Mi Rinconcito Mexicano boasts a south-of-the-border cantina ambiance from the simple décor to the no-frills Mexican fare. Take it easy on the complimentary tortilla chips and red salsa, or you won't have room for the menu’s stars: the tacos. Soft corn tortillas come with your choice of pork, lamb, tongue, chicken, or chorizo and are packed with onions and cilantro. Request a fiery hit of hot sauce for an extra kick.
click to enlarge
The Taco Stand is great for tacos
The Taco Stand photo

The Taco Stand

Locations Across Miami
letstaco.com
The Taco Stand has cemented itself as one of Miami's best taco spots by bringing authentic San Diego street-style flavor to Wynwood (the original late-night location), Miami Beach, and Calle Ocho. Beloved for its housemade corn tortillas and wallet-friendly prices, the menu spans from carne asada and al pastor to mushroom, mahi mahi, and nopal, but the standout is the camarón taco, made with spicy grilled shrimp, cheese, avocado, cabbage, and chipotle sauce. With lines often stretching out the door in Wynwood, the Taco Stand proves that great tacos don't need frills, just fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and a loyal crowd ready to wait for them.
click to enlarge
Taqueria Viva Mexico is a great spot for tacos
Taqueria Viva Mexico photo

Taqueria Viva Mexico

2516 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-300-5597
taqueriavivamexicomiami.com
Taqueria Viva Mexico is a classic Miami taqueria because it keeps things simple and true to tradition, serving pork tacos braised in their own fat and topped only with onion, cilantro, and a squeeze of citrus. The short, straightforward menu leaves no room for fuss — just bold, authentic flavors that speak for themselves. For the ultimate bite, the campechano blends tender pork leg with crispy pork skin, delivering the perfect mix of flavor and texture.
click to enlarge
Taquiza's blue corn tortilla tacos are delicious
Taquiza photo

Taquiza

7450 Ocean Ter., Miami Beach
786-588-4755
taquizatacos.com
Taquiza stands out as one of Miami’s best taco spots thanks to its housemade nixtamalized heirloom blue corn tortillas, the foundation of every bite. From juicy carnitas and smoky al pastor to adventurous chapulines and rich lengua, chef Steve Santana’s menu proves why his taquerias helped ignite Miami’s taco revolution. What began as a humble South Beach stall has grown into a citywide favorite, but the tortillas (and the unforgettable totopos with guacamole) remain the star of the show.
click to enlarge
Tacos at Uptown 66
Uptown 66 photo

Uptown 66 Taqueria

6600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-960-7117
uptown66.miami
Uptown 66 Taqueria, founded by chef Nuno Grullon and partner Akira Van Egmond in a former MiMo District coffee stand, has become one of Miami’s standout taco spots. The concise menu highlights hand-pressed Oaxaca corn tortillas filled with gems like suckling pig carnitas, earthy hongos with pear, pollo asado, and barbacoa made from oxtail, beef cheek, and short rib. Their birria tacos, served with a rich consommé, have even been recognized among the nation’s best, making Uptown 66 a must-visit for Taco Tuesday or any day of the week.
click to enlarge
The menu at Wolf of Tacos is anchored by classics: its wildly popular pastor, costilla (ribeye), suadero (beef belly), longaniza (sausage), and a poblano veggie option.
The Wolf of Tacos photo

The Wolf of Tacos

Various locations
thewolfoftacos.com
The Wolf of Tacos has quickly become one of Miami’s best taco spots by bringing an authentic Mexico City taqueria experience to the Magic City. After building a cult following with pop-ups and late-night driveway service, chef Eduardo Lara and partner Pablo Reyes now serve classics like pastor, suadero, costilla, and longaniza, all prepared with traditional techniques that honor the craft. With its first permanent location at MiamiCentral, fans can finally enjoy these legendary tacos without chasing down the next pop-up, solidifying Wolf of Tacos as a must-visit in Miami’s taco scene.
Image: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a BS in communications from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
[email protected]
Instagram
A message from Nicole Lopez-Alvar: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Miami's evolving dining scene and the latest culinary innovations our community offers.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: City Forces Coral Gables Cuban Spot to Close Indefinitely

Openings & Closings

City Forces Coral Gables Cuban Spot to Close Indefinitely

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Image: Miami Restaurants That Closed in August

Openings & Closings

Miami Restaurants That Closed in August

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Image: 8 Best Chicken Tenders in Miami

Lists

8 Best Chicken Tenders in Miami

By Burger Beast
Image: 11 Best Hot Dogs in Miami, Ranked

Lists

11 Best Hot Dogs in Miami, Ranked

By Burger Beast
Image: Miami Restaurants That Closed in August

Openings & Closings

Miami Restaurants That Closed in August

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Image: City Forces Coral Gables Cuban Spot to Close Indefinitely

Openings & Closings

City Forces Coral Gables Cuban Spot to Close Indefinitely

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Image: 11 Best Hot Dogs in Miami, Ranked

Lists

11 Best Hot Dogs in Miami, Ranked

By Burger Beast
Image: Wildly Popular Mediterranean Chain is Coming to Aventura

Openings & Closings

Wildly Popular Mediterranean Chain is Coming to Aventura

By Olee Fowler
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation