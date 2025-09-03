10 Best Tacos in Miami

Some spots feel like old friends at this point, like Mi Rinconcito Mexicano, which started as a hidden gem and has now gone viral on social media thanks to its consistently excellent plates. Then there are the late-night powerhouses like the Taco Stand in Wynwood, now spreading across the city with new locations. For those looking to mix a taco with a little tequila-fueled dancing, both Coyo Taco and Bodega Taqueria y Tequila bring the fiesta to the back room. And if we're talking best-of-the-best contenders, Uptown 66 deserves a crown — it's one of those places where every bite reminds you why tacos never go out of style.
And because Miami is Miami, there's always a new player ready to stir things up. The Wolf of Tacos, once a buzzy pop-up, just opened a permanent home inside the new Grand Central Station in downtown. Whether you're a purist who wants carne asada tucked into a perfect corn tortilla or someone who's just looking for a fun night out with margaritas on deck, Miami has a taqueria for you. Without further ado, here's our guide to the ten best tacos across the Magic City.
Bodega Taqueria y TequilaLocations Across Miami
bodegataqueria.comBodega Taqueria y Tequila has earned its spot among Miami's best taco joints thanks to its over-the-top flavors and signature speakeasy vibe. From tequila-marinated shrimp to guajillo-braised short rib barbacoa, every taco is bold, creative, and unapologetically Miami. With locations spanning from South Beach to Coral Gables, Bodega continues to blend street food energy with nightlife flair, making it a go-to for both lunch crowds and late-night revelers.
Coyo TacoLocations Across Miami
coyo-taco.comCoyo Taco, founded a decade ago in Wynwood when the neighborhood was still on the rise, has since grown into one of Miami’s best taco spots with locations across the city and beyond. What makes Coyo stand out is its dedication to fresh, made-from-scratch ingredients, from hand-pressed tortillas and daily salsas to flavorful fillings that keep fans coming back. Signature tacos like the gulf shrimp with citrus slaw and chipotle aioli, the slow-roasted Yucatán-style cochinita pibil, and the birria with spiced beef brisket and rich consommé have become Miami favorites, cementing Coyo's place as both a local institution and an international name.
Jacalito Taqueria MexicanaLocations Across Miami
instagram.com/jacalitotaqueriaJacalito Taqueria Mexicana is a hit for its no-frills approach to authentic Mexican street food that keeps fans coming back. The steak and chorizo tacos stand out as crowd favorites, delivering bold flavors wrapped in warm tortillas. With several locations across Miami, it's a casual, go-to spot when you're craving reliable tacos, burritos, or fajitas at a fair price.
La Santa Taqueria201 NE 82nd St., Miami
305-906-1149
lasantataqueria.comLa Santa Taqueria is one of Miami’s best thanks to chef Omar Montero's ability to transport diners straight to Mexico City with every bite. What started as a humble food truck has grown into a Little River staple, celebrated for its perfectly executed al pastor and inventive campechano tacos. Beyond the classics, La Santa shines with creative seafood and vegetarian options like softshell crab, wild mushrooms, and sweet potato, proving tacos here are anything but ordinary.
Mi Rinconcito Mexicano1961 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-644-4015
mirinconcitomx.com A Little Havana mainstay since 2005, Mi Rinconcito Mexicano boasts a south-of-the-border cantina ambiance from the simple décor to the no-frills Mexican fare. Take it easy on the complimentary tortilla chips and red salsa, or you won't have room for the menu’s stars: the tacos. Soft corn tortillas come with your choice of pork, lamb, tongue, chicken, or chorizo and are packed with onions and cilantro. Request a fiery hit of hot sauce for an extra kick.
The Taco StandLocations Across Miami
letstaco.comThe Taco Stand has cemented itself as one of Miami's best taco spots by bringing authentic San Diego street-style flavor to Wynwood (the original late-night location), Miami Beach, and Calle Ocho. Beloved for its housemade corn tortillas and wallet-friendly prices, the menu spans from carne asada and al pastor to mushroom, mahi mahi, and nopal, but the standout is the camarón taco, made with spicy grilled shrimp, cheese, avocado, cabbage, and chipotle sauce. With lines often stretching out the door in Wynwood, the Taco Stand proves that great tacos don't need frills, just fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and a loyal crowd ready to wait for them.
Taqueria Viva Mexico2516 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-300-5597
taqueriavivamexicomiami.comTaqueria Viva Mexico is a classic Miami taqueria because it keeps things simple and true to tradition, serving pork tacos braised in their own fat and topped only with onion, cilantro, and a squeeze of citrus. The short, straightforward menu leaves no room for fuss — just bold, authentic flavors that speak for themselves. For the ultimate bite, the campechano blends tender pork leg with crispy pork skin, delivering the perfect mix of flavor and texture.
Taquiza7450 Ocean Ter., Miami Beach
786-588-4755
taquizatacos.comTaquiza stands out as one of Miami’s best taco spots thanks to its housemade nixtamalized heirloom blue corn tortillas, the foundation of every bite. From juicy carnitas and smoky al pastor to adventurous chapulines and rich lengua, chef Steve Santana’s menu proves why his taquerias helped ignite Miami’s taco revolution. What began as a humble South Beach stall has grown into a citywide favorite, but the tortillas (and the unforgettable totopos with guacamole) remain the star of the show.
Uptown 66 Taqueria6600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-960-7117
uptown66.miamiUptown 66 Taqueria, founded by chef Nuno Grullon and partner Akira Van Egmond in a former MiMo District coffee stand, has become one of Miami’s standout taco spots. The concise menu highlights hand-pressed Oaxaca corn tortillas filled with gems like suckling pig carnitas, earthy hongos with pear, pollo asado, and barbacoa made from oxtail, beef cheek, and short rib. Their birria tacos, served with a rich consommé, have even been recognized among the nation’s best, making Uptown 66 a must-visit for Taco Tuesday or any day of the week.
The Wolf of TacosVarious locations
thewolfoftacos.com
The Wolf of Tacos has quickly become one of Miami’s best taco spots by bringing an authentic Mexico City taqueria experience to the Magic City. After building a cult following with pop-ups and late-night driveway service, chef Eduardo Lara and partner Pablo Reyes now serve classics like pastor, suadero, costilla, and longaniza, all prepared with traditional techniques that honor the craft. With its first permanent location at MiamiCentral, fans can finally enjoy these legendary tacos without chasing down the next pop-up, solidifying Wolf of Tacos as a must-visit in Miami’s taco scene.