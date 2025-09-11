A Three-Night Immersive Music Spectacle for Halloween? Say Less

Halloween in Miami is about to reach a new level. Palace Productions and T&E Events announce Stranger Treats & Beats, a three-night arena-scale celebration blending music, theatrical spectacle, and Stranger Things-inspired environments. From October 30 through November 1, 2025, Mana Wynwood will transform into a cinematic playground where the line between performance and party disappears.
“This isn’t just another Halloween party. It’s a full-scale universe,” said AJ Prasaguet, executive producer of Palace Productions. “Every wall, every sound, every light cue is designed to pull you into the show. You’re not just watching it, you’re living it.”
Phase one of the lineup features Roger Sanchez, Mark Knight, Gene Farris, Harvy Valencia, Ninetoes, David Tort, Abel Aguilera, Saeed Younan, Superchumbo, David Herrero, Rashad Miraz, and Ben Bakson. Major headliners will be announced before October 1, with global superstars guaranteed to push the weekend into legendary territory, according to the press release.
Each Night Offers a Unique Story
On Thursday, October 30, attendees will see the first reveal of the immersive world. Halloween night will deliver peak costumes and superstar surprises. Then, on Saturday, November 1, the event will deliver the encore, closing out the weekend with a massive finale.
Guests can expect 360-degree projection mapping, towering LED walls, fog effects, surprise acts, dancers, aerialists, and interactive environments that blur the line between music festival and theatrical experience.
“Halloween in Miami is always big, but Stranger Treats & Beats is on a different scale,” adds Prasaguet. “We are fusing music and theme into one. Over three days, guests will get festival-caliber production, international DJs, and immersive environments. This is the biggest Halloween music and art experience Miami has ever seen.”
How to Get Tickets
Tickets range from $50-$140 for general admission and $190-$225 for VIP, with complimentary Thursday entry for anyone purchasing Friday and Saturday passes. “Accessibility was non-negotiable,” said Prasaguet. “We wanted this to be an inclusive festival where locals, travelers, and fans across generations could be part of it.”
Tickets are on sale now with the full lineup announcements and headliner reveals available.
Palace Productions is the large-format event arm of the legendary Palace Bar – South Beach’s LGBTQ+ entertainment destination for 37 years. Co-founded by Thomas Donall and AJ Prasaguet, Palace Productions is recognized for over-the-top, design-driven events that attract international audiences, from Mana Wynwood’s famed Fetish Party to music weekends across the U.S. The company says Stranger Treats & Beats will mark their most ambitious Miami project to date.