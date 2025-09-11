 Stranger Treats & Beats To Take Over Miami This Halloween | Miami New Times
A Three-Night Immersive Music Spectacle for Halloween? Say Less

Stranger Treats & Beats will be an arena-scale celebration that blends music, theatrical spectacle, and environments inspired by Stranger Things. It all starts on October 30.
September 11, 2025
Image: Stranger Treats & Beats will take place October 30 through November 1 at Mana Wynwood.
Stranger Treats & Beats will take place October 30 through November 1 at Mana Wynwood. Photo by Palace Productions
Halloween in Miami is about to reach a new level. Palace Productions and T&E Events announce Stranger Treats & Beats, a three-night arena-scale celebration blending music, theatrical spectacle, and Stranger Things-inspired environments. From October 30 through November 1, 2025, Mana Wynwood will transform into a cinematic playground where the line between performance and party disappears.

“This isn’t just another Halloween party. It’s a full-scale universe,” said AJ Prasaguet, executive producer of Palace Productions. “Every wall, every sound, every light cue is designed to pull you into the show. You’re not just watching it, you’re living it.”

Phase one of the lineup features Roger Sanchez, Mark Knight, Gene Farris, Harvy Valencia, Ninetoes, David Tort, Abel Aguilera, Saeed Younan, Superchumbo, David Herrero, Rashad Miraz, and Ben Bakson. Major headliners will be announced before October 1, with global superstars guaranteed to push the weekend into legendary territory, according to the press release.

Grammy-nominated house music producer Mark Knight is on the lineup.
Photo by Palace Productions

Each Night Offers a Unique Story

On Thursday, October 30, attendees will see the first reveal of the immersive world. Halloween night will deliver peak costumes and superstar surprises. Then, on Saturday, November 1, the event will deliver the encore, closing out the weekend with a massive finale.

Guests can expect 360-degree projection mapping, towering LED walls, fog effects, surprise acts, dancers, aerialists, and interactive environments that blur the line between music festival and theatrical experience.

“Halloween in Miami is always big, but Stranger Treats & Beats is on a different scale,” adds Prasaguet. “We are fusing music and theme into one. Over three days, guests will get festival-caliber production, international DJs, and immersive environments. This is the biggest Halloween music and art experience Miami has ever seen.”

House music legend Gene Farris is on the lineup.
Photo by Palace Productions

How to Get Tickets

Tickets range from $50-$140 for general admission and $190-$225 for VIP, with complimentary Thursday entry for anyone purchasing Friday and Saturday passes. “Accessibility was non-negotiable,” said Prasaguet. “We wanted this to be an inclusive festival where locals, travelers, and fans across generations could be part of it.”

Tickets are on sale now with the full lineup announcements and headliner reveals available.

Hella Good: House DJ and Grammy-award winner Roger Sanchez is on the lineup.
Photo by Palace Productions

Palace Productions is the large-format event arm of the legendary Palace Bar – South Beach’s LGBTQ+ entertainment destination for 37 years. Co-founded by Thomas Donall and AJ Prasaguet, Palace Productions is recognized for over-the-top, design-driven events that attract international audiences, from Mana Wynwood’s famed Fetish Party to music weekends across the U.S. The company says Stranger Treats & Beats will mark their most ambitious Miami project to date.
Image: Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek
Image: The Most Anticipated Miami Fall Concerts

Concert Previews

The Most Anticipated Miami Fall Concerts

By Jose D. Duran
Image: III Points Satellite Parties Lineup Announced

Festivals

III Points Satellite Parties Lineup Announced

By David Rolland
Image: Sex Tape of Popular Miami Influencer and Colombian Singer Surfaces

Latin Music

Sex Tape of Popular Miami Influencer and Colombian Singer Surfaces

By Osvaldo Espino
Image: YNW Bortlen Takes Plea Deal, Dodges Murder Charges in YNW Melly Case

Criminal Justice

YNW Bortlen Takes Plea Deal, Dodges Murder Charges in YNW Melly Case

By Osvaldo Espino
Image: Eladio Carrion is the King of Latin Trap

Latin Music

Eladio Carrion is the King of Latin Trap

By Osvaldo Espino
