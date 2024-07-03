11 Best Hot Dogs in Miami, Ranked

If you're looking to chow down on the very best hot dogs in Miami, you'll want to refer to a list written by someone who has tried every single hot dog — and then some. I've tried every single no-frills dog in the 305, from the glizzies at Racetrack and Costco to Jay's Hot Dog Cart (1350 NW 14th St.), which has been holding it down on the street since 1988. But these 11 you're about to witness are truly the most glorious in Miami-Dade County.
Without further ado, cylindrical meat lovers, your time has come. Go forth, slother ketchup if you're five years old, but mustard is always mandatory. Check out one of these hot dogs, ranked, before fall rolls around.
11. Yann Couvreur Café2243 NW Second Ave., Wynwood
cafe.yanncouvreur.usThe "Hot Fox Classic" is a thick ass hot dog on layered croissant-dough acting as a bun: buttery, flaky, and drizzled with mustard. Available only at the takeout window (or Uber Eats) from Thursday to Saturday, 6 p.m. to midnight. It's a French twist on the American classic. Fuckin' A, it's good.
10. Keg South10417 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami
305-284-9296
instagram.com/kegsouth_104You could get the standard split-griddled beef dog, and it's great. But if you really want to sweat, go for the "Death Dog," loaded with cheese, jalapeños, onions, horseradish, and a kick of Tabasco sauce. Don't say I didn't warn you.
9. Hot Dog Maracay900 NW Seventh Ave., Miami
786-794-8366
instagram.com/hotdogmaracaymiamiIt looks like chaos: potato sticks, corn, ketchup, mustard, mayo, and freshly shredded cheddar right before your eyes; all piled onto a steamed bun. However, it somehow works and works well. Go for the two-dog combo with a can of soda. Trust me.
8. Devil Fruit Tea Studio8665 Coral Way, Miami
786-953-6758
devilfruittea.comDevil Fruit Tea Studio's Korean-style corn dogs are wild in the best way. The cheese corn dog is just a slab of molten cheese in a crispy potato coating with ranch drizzle, a science experiment you eat. But the actual corndog? Go for the panko crust, Hot Cheetos, and spicy cheese sauce combo. It's over the top, messy, and brilliant.
7. Dogma Grill7030 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-759-3433
dogmagrill.comThe "Pitchfork Dog" with its barbecue sauce, melted cheddar, grilled onions, and bacon has survived every menu change since 2002, and thank goodness for that. It’s still the best thing here. (R.I.P. "Burrito Dog:" gone but never forgotten.)
6. Off Site8250 NE Second Ave., Miami
786-360-4237
offsite.miamiThis comfort food spot serves up a craft-level dog: smoked all-beef, topped with kraut, curry mustard, and everything bagel seasoning. There's also a "Chicago Dog" and the occasional beer-poached brat. Their Fourth of July "Everything Bagel Dog" with El Bagel was a showstopper — here's hoping it becomes a tradition.
5. Pincho9251 W. Flagler St., Miami
786-590-1455
pincho.comThe "Pincho Dog" is topped with bacon, chopped pineapple, house Pincho sauce, cilantro sauce, and papitas. It's slightly tropical, savory, and like Miami traffic, a tiny bit crazy.
4. La Birra Bar14831 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach
305-705-2143
labirrabarusa.comThe "Crispy Onion Hot Dog" is stacked with bacon cubes, crispy onions, and a mess of sauces. It’s indulgent, it’s messy, and it hits the spot. There are zero complaints on this side of the table.
3. Cuento Sandwiches4237 NW 107th Ave., Doral
305-400-8374
cuentosandwiches.comThe "Filipino Ripper" is scored and then deep-fried, topped with banana ketchup, roasted garlic mayo, and green papaya slaw. It's chaotic in theory, delicious in practice, and served on a soft Martin’s bun. A must-try.
2. Arbetter's Hot Dogs8747 SW 40th St., Miami
305-207-0555
arbetters.comThe OG of Miami dogs. Whether it's the classic "All-Around" (relish, mustard, and onion) or my personal go-to — chili, mustard, and diced onions — Arbetter's is still doing it right. Want options? They've added tater tots, onion rings, an all-beef Sabrett, and even a "Monster Dog." It's all comfort and no pretense, just like it should be. Important note: My wife, Marcela, loves the "West Virginia," which adds slaw to the chili dog.
1. Babe's Meat & Counter9216 SW 156th St., Miami
786-429-1315
babefroman.comListen up: this skin-on hot dog is the real deal. Topped with house-made chili, cheese sauce, and finely diced onions, it's everything you want: nostalgic, rich, and perfectly executed. This is how a chili cheese dog should be done.