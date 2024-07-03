11 Best Hot Dogs in Miami, Ranked

click to enlarge The "Hot Fox Classic" from Yann Couvreur Cafe Photo by Burger Beast

11. Yann Couvreur Café 2243 NW Second Ave., Wynwood

cafe.yanncouvreur.us

10. Keg South 10417 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami

305-284-9296

instagram.com/kegsouth_104

9. Hot Dog Maracay 900 NW Seventh Ave., Miami

786-794-8366

instagram.com/hotdogmaracaymiami

8. Devil Fruit Tea Studio 8665 Coral Way, Miami

786-953-6758

devilfruittea.com

7. Dogma Grill 7030 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-759-3433

dogmagrill.com

6. Off Site 8250 NE Second Ave., Miami

786-360-4237

offsite.miami

5. Pincho 9251 W. Flagler St., Miami

786-590-1455

pincho.com

4. La Birra Bar 14831 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach

305-705-2143

labirrabarusa.com

3. Cuento Sandwiches 4237 NW 107th Ave., Doral

305-400-8374

cuentosandwiches.com

2. Arbetter's Hot Dogs 8747 SW 40th St., Miami

305-207-0555

arbetters.com

1. Babe's Meat & Counter 9216 SW 156th St., Miami

786-429-1315

babefroman.com

It may be September 1, and pumpkin spice lattes may be haunting the menus of every coffee chain in America, but until September 22, it's still summer. And this means one thing and one thing only: it's still hot dog season.If you're looking to chow down on the very best hot dogs in Miami, you'll want to refer to a list written by someone who has tried every single hot dog — and then some. I've tried every single no-frills dog in the 305, from the glizzies at Racetrack and Costco to Jay's Hot Dog Cart (1350 NW 14th St.), which has been holding it down on the street since 1988. But these 11 you're about to witness are truly the most glorious in Miami-Dade County.Without further ado, cylindrical meat lovers, your time has come. Go forth, slother ketchup if you're five years old, but mustard is always mandatory. Check out one of these hot dogs, ranked, before fall rolls around.The "Hot Fox Classic" is a thick ass hot dog on layered croissant-dough acting as a bun: buttery, flaky, and drizzled with mustard. Available only at the takeout window (or Uber Eats) from Thursday to Saturday, 6 p.m. to midnight. It's a French twist on the American classic. Fuckin' A, it's good.You could get the standard split-griddled beef dog, and it's great. But if you really want to sweat, go for the "Death Dog," loaded with cheese, jalapeños, onions, horseradish, and a kick of Tabasco sauce. Don't say I didn't warn you.It looks like chaos: potato sticks, corn, ketchup, mustard, mayo, and freshly shredded cheddar right before your eyes; all piled onto a steamed bun. However, it somehow works and works well. Go for the two-dog combo with a can of soda. Trust me.Devil Fruit Tea Studio's Korean-style corn dogs are wild in the best way. The cheese corn dog is just a slab of molten cheese in a crispy potato coating with ranch drizzle, a science experiment you eat. But the actual corndog? Go for the panko crust, Hot Cheetos, and spicy cheese sauce combo. It's over the top, messy, and brilliant.The "Pitchfork Dog" with its barbecue sauce, melted cheddar, grilled onions, and bacon has survived every menu change since 2002, and thank goodness for that. It’s still the best thing here. (R.I.P. "Burrito Dog:" gone but never forgotten.)This comfort food spot serves up a craft-level dog: smoked all-beef, topped with kraut, curry mustard, and everything bagel seasoning. There's also a "Chicago Dog" and the occasional beer-poached brat. Their Fourth of July "Everything Bagel Dog" with El Bagel was a showstopper — here's hoping it becomes a tradition.The "Pincho Dog" is topped with bacon, chopped pineapple, house Pincho sauce, cilantro sauce, and papitas. It's slightly tropical, savory, and like Miami traffic, a tiny bit crazy.The "Crispy Onion Hot Dog" is stacked with bacon cubes, crispy onions, and a mess of sauces. It’s indulgent, it’s messy, and it hits the spot. There are zero complaints on this side of the table.The "Filipino Ripper" is scored and then deep-fried, topped with banana ketchup, roasted garlic mayo, and green papaya slaw. It's chaotic in theory, delicious in practice, and served on a soft Martin’s bun. A must-try.The OG of Miami dogs. Whether it's the classic "All-Around" (relish, mustard, and onion) or my personal go-to — chili, mustard, and diced onions — Arbetter's is still doing it right. Want options? They've added tater tots, onion rings, an all-beef Sabrett, and even a "Monster Dog." It's all comfort and no pretense, just like it should be. Important note: My wife, Marcela, loves the "West Virginia," which adds slaw to the chili dog.Listen up: this skin-on hot dog is the real deal. Topped with house-made chili, cheese sauce, and finely diced onions, it's everything you want: nostalgic, rich, and perfectly executed. This is how a chili cheese dog should be done.