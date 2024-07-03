 11 Best Hot Dogs in Miami, Ranked | Miami New Times
11 Best Hot Dogs in Miami, Ranked

From the glizzies at Dogma to Arbetter's and Pincho, here are the 11 best hot dogs in Miami to chow down before summer ends.
September 1, 2025
Image: Arbetter's is one of the top 11 hot dogs in Miami by New Times
Arbetter's is one of the top 11 hot dogs in Miami by New Times Photo by Zachary Fagenson
It may be September 1, and pumpkin spice lattes may be haunting the menus of every coffee chain in America, but until September 22, it's still summer. And this means one thing and one thing only: it's still hot dog season.

If you're looking to chow down on the very best hot dogs in Miami, you'll want to refer to a list written by someone who has tried every single hot dog — and then some. I've tried every single no-frills dog in the 305, from the glizzies at Racetrack and Costco to Jay's Hot Dog Cart (1350 NW 14th St.), which has been holding it down on the street since 1988. But these 11 you're about to witness are truly the most glorious in Miami-Dade County.

Without further ado, cylindrical meat lovers, your time has come. Go forth, slother ketchup if you're five years old, but mustard is always mandatory. Check out one of these hot dogs, ranked, before fall rolls around. 
click to enlarge
The "Hot Fox Classic" from Yann Couvreur Cafe
Photo by Burger Beast

11. Yann Couvreur Café

2243 NW Second Ave., Wynwood
cafe.yanncouvreur.us
The "Hot Fox Classic" is a thick ass hot dog on layered croissant-dough acting as a bun: buttery, flaky, and drizzled with mustard. Available only at the takeout window (or Uber Eats) from Thursday to Saturday, 6 p.m. to midnight. It's a French twist on the American classic. Fuckin' A, it's good.
click to enlarge
Keg South makes great hot dogs
Keg South photo

10. Keg South

10417 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami
305-284-9296
instagram.com/kegsouth_104
You could get the standard split-griddled beef dog, and it's great. But if you really want to sweat, go for the "Death Dog," loaded with cheese, jalapeños, onions, horseradish, and a kick of Tabasco sauce. Don't say I didn't warn you.
click to enlarge
Hot dog from Hot Dog Maracay
Photo by Burger Beast

9. Hot Dog Maracay

900 NW Seventh Ave., Miami
786-794-8366
instagram.com/hotdogmaracaymiami
It looks like chaos: potato sticks, corn, ketchup, mustard, mayo, and freshly shredded cheddar right before your eyes; all piled onto a steamed bun. However, it somehow works and works well. Go for the two-dog combo with a can of soda. Trust me.
click to enlarge
Hot dog from Debril Fruit Tea Studio
Photo by Burger Beast

8. Devil Fruit Tea Studio

8665 Coral Way, Miami
786-953-6758
devilfruittea.com
Devil Fruit Tea Studio's Korean-style corn dogs are wild in the best way. The cheese corn dog is just a slab of molten cheese in a crispy potato coating with ranch drizzle, a science experiment you eat. But the actual corndog? Go for the panko crust, Hot Cheetos, and spicy cheese sauce combo. It's over the top, messy, and brilliant.
click to enlarge
The "Pitchfork" hot dog from Dogma
Photo by Burger Beast

7. Dogma Grill

7030 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-759-3433
dogmagrill.com
The "Pitchfork Dog" with its barbecue sauce, melted cheddar, grilled onions, and bacon has survived every menu change since 2002, and thank goodness for that. It’s still the best thing here. (R.I.P. "Burrito Dog:" gone but never forgotten.)
click to enlarge
The "Champion Dog" from Off Site
Photo by Burger Beast

6. Off Site

8250 NE Second Ave., Miami
786-360-4237
offsite.miami
This comfort food spot serves up a craft-level dog: smoked all-beef, topped with kraut, curry mustard, and everything bagel seasoning. There's also a "Chicago Dog" and the occasional beer-poached brat. Their Fourth of July "Everything Bagel Dog" with El Bagel was a showstopper — here's hoping it becomes a tradition.
click to enlarge
Hot dog from Pincho
Photo by Burger Beast

5. Pincho

9251 W. Flagler St., Miami
786-590-1455
pincho.com
The "Pincho Dog" is topped with bacon, chopped pineapple, house Pincho sauce, cilantro sauce, and papitas. It's slightly tropical, savory, and like Miami traffic, a tiny bit crazy.
click to enlarge
The "Crispy Onion Hot Dog" from La Birra Bar
Photo by Burger Beast

4. La Birra Bar

14831 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach
305-705-2143
labirrabarusa.com
The "Crispy Onion Hot Dog" is stacked with bacon cubes, crispy onions, and a mess of sauces. It’s indulgent, it’s messy, and it hits the spot. There are zero complaints on this side of the table.
click to enlarge
The "Filipino Ripper" hot dog from Cuento Sandwiches
Photo by Burger Beast

3. Cuento Sandwiches

4237 NW 107th Ave., Doral
305-400-8374
cuentosandwiches.com
The "Filipino Ripper" is scored and then deep-fried, topped with banana ketchup, roasted garlic mayo, and green papaya slaw. It's chaotic in theory, delicious in practice, and served on a soft Martin’s bun. A must-try.
click to enlarge
The "West Virginia Dog" from Arbetter's Hot Dogs
Photo by Burger Beast

2. Arbetter's Hot Dogs

8747 SW 40th St., Miami
305-207-0555
arbetters.com
The OG of Miami dogs. Whether it's the classic "All-Around" (relish, mustard, and onion) or my personal go-to — chili, mustard, and diced onions — Arbetter's is still doing it right. Want options? They've added tater tots, onion rings, an all-beef Sabrett, and even a "Monster Dog." It's all comfort and no pretense, just like it should be. Important note: My wife, Marcela, loves the "West Virginia," which adds slaw to the chili dog.
click to enlarge
The "Chili Dog" from Babe's Meat & Counter
Photo by Burger Beast

1. Babe's Meat & Counter

9216 SW 156th St., Miami
786-429-1315
babefroman.com
Listen up: this skin-on hot dog is the real deal. Topped with house-made chili, cheese sauce, and finely diced onions, it's everything you want: nostalgic, rich, and perfectly executed. This is how a chili cheese dog should be done.
Image: Burger Beast
Burger Beast is the nom de plume for mild-mannered Sef Gonzalez. He is a well-known food blogger, writer, and event curator in Miami. He initially gained popularity through his blog and social media presence, where he still shares his love for burgers and comfort food. In addition to his online presence, Burger Beast has ventured into other food-related projects, such as the Burger Museum by Burger Beast, Croqueta Palooza, and the Cruz Diablo Burger pop-ups. His enthusiastic and genuine approach to food has made him a trusted source for food recommendations in Miami and beyond.
Instagram
YouTube
A message from Food & Drink Editor Nicole Lopez-Alvar: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Miami's evolving dining scene and the latest culinary innovations our community offers.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
