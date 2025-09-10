 2025 III Points Satellite Party Lineup Announced | Miami New Times
III Points Satellite Parties Lineup Announced

The music festival extended the fun by announcing the lineup for the satellite events that will take over the city.
September 10, 2025
Image: Picture of a DJ in front of a crowd.
III Points satellite events will take over the Magic City. Photo by Lauren Morell
III Points Music Festival has already announced the 150+ artists, including Peggy Gou, Turnstile, and Sean Paul, playing the two nights of October 17 and 18 at Mana Wynwood. On Wednesday afternoon, they extended the fun and music by sharing the III Points Satellite Parties lineup. 

The Satellite Parties will be held at a diverse group of venues, including Club Space Terrace, the Ground, Floyd, Jolene, Zey Zey, E11EVEN, Las Rosas, and Miami Beach Bandshell, on Thursday, October 16, Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18. Then, if you really don't want things to end, the Festival wraps up with a 33-hour marathon closing party at Club Space Terrace that goes continuously from Sunday, October 19, all the way into Tuesday morning.

III Points Ticketholders get exclusive access to Satellite Parties on Friday, September 12, at 1:11 p.m. for all the parties at Club Space Terrace, The Ground, Floyd, and Jolene. If you don't have a ticket to III Points Music Fest, you can still buy tickets for the satellite parties, but you'll have to wait a week later until September 18 at 1:11 p.m. Parties at the other venues are ticketed separately, while supplies last.

Among the artists playing are Diego Melgar's Swamp Lilly at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Thursday, October 17, and Sean Paul will perform at E11EVEN on Friday, October 18. The 33-hour marathon closing party at Club Space Terrace features everyone from Peggy Gou to Michael Bibi to Damian Lazarus.

Below are the other acts confirmed so far to play III Points Satellites Parties, with more to come. You can also find additional info on the festival's website.

  • Ciel [B2B]
  • Coffintexts
  • Chloe Caillet
  • Barry Can't Swim
  • ANOTR
  • Natalia Roth
  • Marie Davidson (DJ Set)
  • 2manydjs [B2B]
  • Danny Daze
  • FIFI
  • Jubilee
  • Zack Fox
  • Jacques Greene [B2B] Nosaj Thing
  • Will Buck
  • James Murphy
  • Whitesquare
  • Marcel Dettmann
  • I Hate Models
  • Indira Paganotto
  • Nina Kraviz
  • Danyelino B2B Ms. Mada
  • OMRI.
  • Sparrow & Barbossa
  • Mai Iachetti
  • Jesse Perez
  • it's murph
  • JJ Illgen
  • Lousy Lover
  • Slugg
  • Max Stern B2B Daizy
  • Fcukers (DJ Set)
  • Oden & Fatzo (LIVE)
  • Riordan
  • Dom Dolla
  • Mau P
  • Hot Since 82
  • Mick Jerome
  • Thunderpony
  • Francis Mercier
  • Arina Krondeva [B2B] Sebaz
  • DJ Plead
  • RHR
  • Nick León [B2B] Ela Minus
  • Martin Bordacahar B2B Solkey
  • Scimmie [B2B] Anna Farfan
  • Differ
  • Sister System [B2B] Ryan Smith
  • livwutang [B2B] Jonny From Space
  • Quest [B2B] D33 (danny daze)
  • Talaboman
  • Peggy Gou
  • BICEP
  • DJ Tennis
  • Michael Bibi
  • Adam Ten [B2B] Mita Gami
  • Damian Lazarus
  • Miguelle & Tons
  • Ben Sterling [B2B] Prospa
  • Beltran
  • B2B2B2B2B2B2B
  • Bakke
  • Sinopoli B2B True Vine
  • King Woman (DJ Set)
  • Nuclear Digital Transistor (LIVE)
  • Amelia Holt
David Rolland
