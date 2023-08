Madonna Announces Rescheduled Dates for Celebration Tour

You can't keep a material girl down. Following a health scare earlier this year, Madonna has just announced a new set of dates for her Celebration Tour.The pop icon had initially scheduled her career-spanning tour to kick off in July. Shortly before the tour was set to begin, however, Madonna suddenly postponed all upcoming shows after contracting a "serious bacterial infection." Now, she's recovered and ready to take the stage.Both previously announced Miami tour dates , scheduled for September 7 and 9, have been reset for next spring. Madonna will perform at the Kaseya Center for two nights on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024. The entire tour will start in Europe this October, with a massive North American leg beginning at Brooklyn's Barclays Center in December and closing in Mexico City in April. The veteran musician will perform songs from across her long career, including her time as a New York ingenue through her 1980s turn into a mega-star, the "Vogue" anderas of the early '90s, the rave-pop of her late '90s and early 2000s through today. This year alone, she's released tracks with Sam Smith and the Weeknd, so look for those along with hits like "Hung Up" and "Like a Virgin." The original run of dates was announced with a splashy video featuring Madonna's celebrity friends Tickets for the original Miami shows will be honored on the new dates, according to promoter Live Nation. Limited tickets are still available for both shows via Ticketmaster , starting at $125 for the Saturday show and $90 on Sunday. Live Nation has not clarified whether Bob the Drag Queen will still serve as the tour's opener. See all the rescheduled North American dates below:December 13 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays CenterDecember 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays CenterDecember 16 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays CenterDecember 18 - Washington, DC - Capital One ArenaDecember 19 - Washington, DC - Capital One ArenaJanuary 8, 2024 - Boston, MA - TD GardenJanuary 9, 2024 - Boston, MA - TD GardenJanuary 11, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank ArenaJanuary 12, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank ArenaJanuary 15, 2024 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars ArenaJanuary 18, 2024 - Montreal, QC - Centre BellJanuary 20, 2024 - Montreal, QC - Centre BellJanuary 22, 2024 - New York, NY - Madison Square GardenJanuary 23, 2024 - New York, NY - Madison Square GardenJanuary 25, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo CenterJanuary 29, 2024 - New York, NY - Madison Square GardenFebruary 1, 2024 - Chicago, IL - United CenterFebruary 2, 2024 - Chicago, IL - United CenterFebruary 5, 2024 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints ArenaFebruary 8, 2024 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouseFebruary 13, 2024 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy CenterFebruary 17, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge ArenaFebruary 18, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge ArenaFebruary 21, 2024 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers ArenaFebruary 24, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 CenterFebruary 27, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Chase CenterFebruary 28, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Chase CenterMarch 1, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile ArenaMarch 2, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile ArenaMarch 4, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia ForumMarch 5, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia ForumMarch 7, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia ForumMarch 9, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia ForumMarch 11, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia ForumMarch 13, 2024 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure ArenaMarch 16, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint CenterMarch 19, 2024 - Denver, CO - Ball ArenaMarch 24, 2024 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines CenterMarch 25, 2024 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines CenterMarch 28, 2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota CenterMarch 29, 2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota CenterApril 1, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm ArenaApril 4, 2024 - Tampa, FL - Amalie ArenaApril 6, 2024 - Miami, FL - Kaseya CenterApril 7, 2024 - Miami, FL - Kaseya CenterApril 14, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody CenterApril 15, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody CenterApril 20, 2024 - Mexico City - Palacio de los DeportesApril 21, 2024 - Mexico City - Palacio de los DeportesApril 23, 2024 - Mexico City - Palacio de los DeportesApril 24, 2024 - Mexico City - Palacio de los Deportes