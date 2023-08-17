Madonna Announces Rescheduled Dates for Celebration Tour

You can't keep a material girl down. Following a health scare earlier this year, Madonna has just announced a new set of dates for her Celebration Tour.
The pop icon had initially scheduled her career-spanning tour to kick off in July. Shortly before the tour was set to begin, however, Madonna suddenly postponed all upcoming shows after contracting a "serious bacterial infection." Now, she's recovered and ready to take the stage.
Both previously announced Miami tour dates, scheduled for September 7 and 9, have been reset for next spring. Madonna will perform at the Kaseya Center for two nights on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024. The entire tour will start in Europe this October, with a massive North American leg beginning at Brooklyn's Barclays Center in December and closing in Mexico City in April. The veteran musician will perform songs from across her long career, including her time as a New York ingenue through her 1980s turn into a mega-star, the "Vogue" and Erotica eras of the early '90s, the rave-pop of her late '90s and early 2000s through today. This year alone, she's released tracks with Sam Smith and the Weeknd, so look for those along with hits like "Hung Up" and "Like a Virgin." The original run of dates was announced with a splashy video featuring Madonna's celebrity friends.
Tickets for the original Miami shows will be honored on the new dates, according to promoter Live Nation. Limited tickets are still available for both shows via Ticketmaster, starting at $125 for the Saturday show and $90 on Sunday. Live Nation has not clarified whether Bob the Drag Queen will still serve as the tour's opener. See all the rescheduled North American dates below:
December 13 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
December 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
December 16 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
December 18 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
December 19 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
January 8, 2024 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
January 9, 2024 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
January 11, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
January 12, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
January 15, 2024 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
January 18, 2024 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
January 20, 2024 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
January 22, 2024 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
January 23, 2024 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
January 25, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
January 29, 2024 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
February 1, 2024 - Chicago, IL - United Center
February 2, 2024 - Chicago, IL - United Center
February 5, 2024 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
February 8, 2024 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
February 13, 2024 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
February 17, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
February 18, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
February 21, 2024 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
February 24, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
February 27, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
February 28, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
March 1, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
March 2, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
March 4, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
March 5, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
March 7, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
March 9, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
March 11, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
March 13, 2024 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena
March 16, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
March 19, 2024 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
March 24, 2024 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
March 25, 2024 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
March 28, 2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
March 29, 2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
April 1, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
April 4, 2024 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
April 6, 2024 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
April 7, 2024 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
April 14, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
April 15, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
April 20, 2024 - Mexico City - Palacio de los Deportes
April 21, 2024 - Mexico City - Palacio de los Deportes
April 23, 2024 - Mexico City - Palacio de los Deportes
April 24, 2024 - Mexico City - Palacio de los Deportes
Madonna. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets cost $90 to $550 via ticketmaster.com.