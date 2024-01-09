Playboi Carti Postpones His Antagonist Tour for the Second Time

Lightning doesn't usually strike twice, but apparently, the world works in different ways for Playboi Carti.
The Atlanta rapper, real name Jordan Carter, postponed his upcoming Antagonist Tour for the second time, just weeks before it was due to stop at the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami on Tuesday, January 23.
No new dates have been announced, and no reason was immediately given for the postponement. Both the rapper's website and Ticketmaster now list the Miami show date as "TBD." The ticketing website has not offered any updates or information on refunds or whether tickets will be honored for any new dates. New Times has reached out to Playboi Carti's representatives for comment.
The tour, which will be the rapper's first to take place in arenas, was originally announced in July 2023 with dates across North America and Europe. A week before the first show in Denver, Carter pushed the North American leg to early 2024. He later postponed the European leg days before the start date in Dublin, Ireland.
Carter's last live appearance in South Florida was at last year's Rolling Loud festival. Fans will now have to wait longer for his return to Miami, it seems, but lest we forget, absence makes the heart grow fonder. At least we'll always have "Magnolia."
Hopefully, Carti is taking a pause to focus on music. The postponement comes amidst a flurry of activity for the rapper, who has dropped several songs in recent months in the leadup to a new album. The record has not been formally announced but may be titled I Am Music, according to Rolling Stone.
Two singles, "H00DBYAIR" and "BACKR00MS" featuring Travis Scott, were released in recent weeks, signaling a dark new direction for the rapper, with Memphis horrorcore-influenced production and a strange new Auto-Tuned vocal style reminiscent of Future and Young Thug. The former song also confirmed the existence of Carter's daughter, named Yves.
Carter's last full-length project was the highly anticipated Whole Lotta Red, released in 2020 on Christmas Day. The album, along with 2018's Die Lit, is considered to have inspired the hip-hop subgenre known as rage.
Several hip-hop news outlets have reported rumors that the postponement is related to a legal dispute between Live Nation, which owns and operates Ticketmaster and hundreds of venues across North America, and Homixide Gang, one of the tour openers. Homixide Gang is signed to Carter's record label, Opium, an imprint of Interscope. The duo was set to provide support along with labelmates Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely.
Carter himself has also been in legal trouble as of late. In February 2023, he was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault and preventing an emergency call for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend.