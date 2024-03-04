 Miami Nightlife Photos: Yung Miami, Kate Upton, Machine Gun Kelly, and Others | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Yung Miami, Kate Upton, Machine Gun Kelly, and Others

Yung Miami, Kate Upton, Machine Gun Kelly, and others were caught on camera by World Red Eye.
March 4, 2024
Kate Upton and Rev Run
Kate Upton and Rev Run World Red Eye
Share this:
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Aris Nano and Rick Ross
World Red Eye

Rick Ross at Kiki on the River Sundays

Rick Ross made a special appearance at Miami's riverside hotspot dinner party at Kiki on the River. Partygoers spent the night dining, followed by dancing the night away.
click to enlarge
David Burtka, Neil Patrick Harris, and Willam
World Red Eye

Drag Brunch Hosted by David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris Featuring Mistress of Ceremonies Athena Dion, With Special Performances by Alaska 5000, Willam Belli, and Cynthia Lee Fontaine

Chef David Burtka and five-time Emmy winner Neil Patrick Harris returned to the Miami Beach Bandshell to host this eye-popping extravaganza of epic proportions.
click to enlarge
Mario Carbone
World Red Eye

Sunday Supper Hosted by Mario Carbone

SOBEWFF Sunday Supper hosted by Mario Carbone. It was an opulent Italian Sunday Supper, led by culinary maestro Mario Carbone, at the iconic namesake restaurant South of Fifth.
DJ Khaled
World Red Eye

Goya Foods Grand Tasting Village Featuring Publix Culinary Demonstrations Sponsored by Sub-Zero Group Southeast

David Grutman and Groot Hospitality brought The Grutman Experience to SOBEWFF at the Goya Foods Grand Tasting Village with Rick Ross, DJ Khaled, DJ Nasty, and David Einhorn.
click to enlarge
Yung Miami
World Red Eye

Yung Miami at LIVONSUNDAY

LIVONSUNDAY was lit as always. Yung Miami took over the stage and had partygoers dancing like the weekend never had to end!
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Veuve du Vernay Presents Peace Love Yoga: A Soulful Yoga Experience Hosted by Arlene Chaplin Featuring Sarita Shimizu at Nikki Beach

Philanthropist and marketing maven Arlene Chaplin and the soulful Sarita Shimizu brought her encouraging words and energizing spirit to the morning practice.
click to enlarge
Mauro Colagreco, Antonio Bachour, Massimo Bottura, Alain Ducasse, Jordi Roca I Fontané, and Bernardo Paladini
World Red Eye

Tribute Dinner Honoring Massimo Bottura and Luca Garavoglia Hosted by Master of Ceremonies "The Pasta Queen" Nadia Caterina Munno at Loews Miami Beach Hotel

The SOBEWFF Tribute Dinner honoring Massimo Bottura and Luca Garavoglia was hosted by Master of Ceremonies "The Pasta Queen" Nadia Caterina Munno and was presented by Hexclad.
click to enlarge
Jeezy
World Red Eye

Jeezy at E11even

Jeezy lit up E11even on Friday night and got partygoers "moving up and down, side to side" to his electric songs. Partygoers danced the night away to sick beats and enjoyed bottle parades until the a.m.
click to enlarge
Guy Fieri
World Red Eye

SOBEWFF Chef Kickoff Party at W South Beach

SOBEWFF Chef's Kickoff at W South Beach with Guy Fieri, Lee Schrager, Bobby Flay, Guarna Schelli, Chef Bianco, Chef Irvine, Chef Micheal Schwartz, Jason Capon, Chef Aaron May, and many more.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Bal Harbour Shops Access: Fashion Show & Luncheon Hosted by Geoffrey and Margaret Zakarian

SOBEWFF Bal Harbour Shops Access: Fashion Show & Luncheon hosted by Geoffrey Zakarian and Margaret Zakarian. Celebrated chef, best-selling author, and Food Network's snappiest dresser, Geoffrey Zakarian, headed back to Bal Harbour Shops for a fashion-forward luncheon co-hosted by his wife and President of Zakarian Hospitality, the ever-chic and sophisticated Margaret Zakarian.
click to enlarge
David Burtka, Chef Josh Capon, and Neil Patrick Harris
World Red Eye

FoodieCon Kickoff Happy Hour Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris at W South Beach

At the FoodieCon Happy Hour event, guests made a toast to the incredible world of gastronomy alongside Neil Patrick Harris, Lee Schrager, David Burtka, Chef Josh Capon, and more.
click to enlarge
Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day
World Red Eye

Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day of Four Walls at Sweet Liberty

The Gang brought their new whiskey to Sweet Liberty. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton jumped behind the bar at Sweet Liberty to pour their new Irish American whiskey, Four Walls the Better Brown.
World Red Eye

A Taste of Italy Presented by Campari Hosted by Dario Cecchini, Alex Guarnaschelli, and Gabriele Bertaccini at Miami Design District

Trifecta Italiano! Uno: Dario Cecchini is a famed Italian butcher and one of the world's most respected chefs from Panzano in the Chianti region of Italy.
click to enlarge
Kate Upton and Rev Run
World Red Eye

Capital One Early Access Heinz Burger Bash Presented by Schweid & Sons Hosted by Rachael Ray

The epic yearly burger showdown returned more "beefed up" than ever, the SOBEWFF Heinz Burger Bash presented by Schweid and Sons and hosted by Rachael Ray.
click to enlarge
David Grutman and Machine Gun Kelly
World Red Eye

Alec Monopoly Celebrates His Birthday at Papi Steak

In the heart of the city's culinary scene, Papi Steak became more than just a venue; it transformed into a stage for the dynamic trio of Machine Gun Kelly, Alec Monopoly, and Rick Ross to orchestrate an unforgettable soirée for Alec Monopoly's birthday.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Partygoers made their way to Mayami for an epic Friday night celebration. Guest danced and drank handcrafted cocktails all night long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Capital One Early Access Tacos & Tequila Presented by Tequila Cazadores Hosted by Aarón Sánchez

Tacos and tequila! For this year's fiesta, award-winning chef, TV personality, author, and philanthropist Aarón Sánchez spiced up the flavor factor as host.
click to enlarge
Hunter Fieri and Tara Bernstein
World Red Eye

Celebrity Chef Pickleball Tournament Presented by Whispering Angel hosted by Tara Bernstein and Hunter Fieri at Miami Beach Golf Club

SOBEWFF and Whispering Angel hosted a celebrity pickleball tournament, where the chefs left their aprons at home and hit the court! Attendees included Hunter Fieri, Marcus Samuelsson, Tara Bernstein, Jet Tila, and more.
click to enlarge
Kevin Lyttles
World Red Eye

Art of Tiki Cocktail Showdown Presented by Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum at Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel

South Florida is famous for many things, including being home to some of the country's most creative bartenders and mixologists. SOBEWFF enlisted the very best to deliver their most unique tiki-inspired cocktails alongside a mouthwatering menu of boldly flavored bites.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
In the Book Ventanitas, Miami's Coffee Culture Is Explored Through Interviews and Photos

Books

In the Book Ventanitas, Miami's Coffee Culture Is Explored Through Interviews and Photos

By Carolina del Busto
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 Episode 9: Back in Black

Film, TV & Streaming

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 Episode 9: Back in Black

By Trae DeLellis
10 Must-See Miami Art Exhibits in March 2024

Visual Art

10 Must-See Miami Art Exhibits in March 2024

By Douglas Markowitz
Drowning in Neglect, Miami Seaquarium Is City's Saddest Attraction

Animals

Drowning in Neglect, Miami Seaquarium Is City's Saddest Attraction

By Francisco Alvarado
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation