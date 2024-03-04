Eyes on Miami: Yung Miami, Kate Upton, Machine Gun Kelly, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye,
New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Aris Nano and Rick Ross
Rick Ross made a special appearance at Miami's riverside hotspot dinner party at Kiki on the River. Partygoers spent the night dining, followed by dancing the night away.
David Burtka, Neil Patrick Harris, and Willam
Chef David Burtka and five-time Emmy winner Neil Patrick Harris returned to the Miami Beach Bandshell to host this eye-popping extravaganza of epic proportions.
Mario Carbone
SOBEWFF Sunday Supper hosted by Mario Carbone. It was an opulent Italian Sunday Supper, led by culinary maestro Mario Carbone, at the iconic namesake restaurant South of Fifth.
David Grutman and Groot Hospitality brought The Grutman Experience to SOBEWFF at the Goya Foods Grand Tasting Village with Rick Ross, DJ Khaled, DJ Nasty, and David Einhorn.
LIVONSUNDAY was lit as always. Yung Miami took over the stage and had partygoers dancing like the weekend never had to end!
Philanthropist and marketing maven Arlene Chaplin and the soulful Sarita Shimizu brought her encouraging words and energizing spirit to the morning practice.
Mauro Colagreco, Antonio Bachour, Massimo Bottura, Alain Ducasse, Jordi Roca I Fontané, and Bernardo Paladini
The SOBEWFF Tribute Dinner honoring Massimo Bottura and Luca Garavoglia was hosted by Master of Ceremonies "The Pasta Queen" Nadia Caterina Munno and was presented by Hexclad.
Jeezy lit up E11even on Friday night and got partygoers "moving up and down, side to side" to his electric songs. Partygoers danced the night away to sick beats and enjoyed bottle parades until the a.m.
SOBEWFF Chef's Kickoff at W South Beach with Guy Fieri, Lee Schrager, Bobby Flay, Guarna Schelli, Chef Bianco, Chef Irvine, Chef Micheal Schwartz, Jason Capon, Chef Aaron May, and many more.
SOBEWFF Bal Harbour Shops Access: Fashion Show & Luncheon hosted by Geoffrey Zakarian and Margaret Zakarian. Celebrated chef, best-selling author, and Food Network's snappiest dresser, Geoffrey Zakarian, headed back to Bal Harbour Shops for a fashion-forward luncheon co-hosted by his wife and President of Zakarian Hospitality, the ever-chic and sophisticated Margaret Zakarian.
David Burtka, Chef Josh Capon, and Neil Patrick Harris
At the FoodieCon Happy Hour event, guests made a toast to the incredible world of gastronomy alongside Neil Patrick Harris, Lee Schrager, David Burtka, Chef Josh Capon, and more.
Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day
The Gang brought their new whiskey to Sweet Liberty. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
stars Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton jumped behind the bar at Sweet Liberty to pour their new Irish American whiskey, Four Walls the Better Brown.
Trifecta Italiano! Uno: Dario Cecchini is a famed Italian butcher and one of the world's most respected chefs from Panzano in the Chianti region of Italy.
Kate Upton and Rev Run
The epic yearly burger showdown returned more "beefed up" than ever, the SOBEWFF Heinz Burger Bash presented by Schweid and Sons and hosted by Rachael Ray.
David Grutman and Machine Gun Kelly
In the heart of the city's culinary scene, Papi Steak became more than just a venue; it transformed into a stage for the dynamic trio of Machine Gun Kelly, Alec Monopoly, and Rick Ross to orchestrate an unforgettable soirée for Alec Monopoly's birthday.
Partygoers made their way to Mayami for an epic Friday night celebration. Guest danced and drank handcrafted cocktails all night long.
Tacos and tequila! For this year's fiesta, award-winning chef, TV personality, author, and philanthropist Aarón Sánchez spiced up the flavor factor as host.
Hunter Fieri and Tara Bernstein
SOBEWFF and Whispering Angel hosted a celebrity pickleball tournament, where the chefs left their aprons at home and hit the court! Attendees included Hunter Fieri, Marcus Samuelsson, Tara Bernstein, Jet Tila, and more.
Kevin Lyttles
South Florida is famous for many things, including being home to some of the country's most creative bartenders and mixologists. SOBEWFF enlisted the very best to deliver their most unique tiki-inspired cocktails alongside a mouthwatering menu of boldly flavored bites.