Michelin Guide Awards Coveted "Keys" to Miami and Miami Beach Hotels

One key: a very special stay

Two keys: an exceptional stay

Three keys: an extraordinary stay

Everyone is familiar with the Michelin Guide's star ratings for restaurants , but did you know there's a similar system for hotels?The French tire company has announced its inaugural Michelin Keys for hotels in the United States, and the winners include several Miami and Miami Beach hotels.The awards range from one to three keys; no South Florida hotels earned the top distinction this year.Two-key awards went to:One-key awards went to:Other Florida hotels to earn Michelin keys this year (all were awarded one key):(One wonders how they're taking it at the original Edition hotel in Miami Beach. Talk about a snub.)The Michelin Guide's history of hotel recommendations goes back to the 1920s, and the guide has been recommending spots in Europe and Asia ever since.Four years ago, Michelin undertook a revamp that included expanding its reach. Similarly to the star system for restaurants, hotels are awarded keys based on five criteria: excellence in architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price, and significant contribution to the neighborhood or setting.The company describes its rating system as follows:Hotels of all budgets and sizes are eligible to be rated and reviewed by a team independent of those who evaluate restaurants. Thus, a hotel doesn't need to house a Michelin-starred restaurant to qualify for a key.