RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 Finale: Clear From the Start

This finale was a hybrid event that merged the studio finales of the past with an all-be-smaller live audience. The reasoning is debatable, as are the results. Some suggest it concerned the Hollywood strikes, while others propose that production was fed up with social media leaks from the live audience. Ironically, leaks were the catalyst for the live finale in the first place after Raja was widely known to have won season three before the first episode aired — by a blogger. The result was a highly produced and sleek spectacle that bordered on feeling canned at times.
A music video transitioned to a live performance of "Pink Limousine" to kick off the finale. The four rotating judges were on hand to help with hosting duties with a small and manageable live audience. Production used the stage built for the "Power" performance and the LaLaParuza, which was a great economic decision. Like the LaLaParuza, the 11 eliminated queens had a chance to shine on a final runway and later truncated performance of "Power" to promote voting in the upcoming election. The runway did precisely what it was supposed to do, as each queen came out looking their absolute best for the entire season. In particular, Miami's Mhi'ya and Morphine stunned in silver gowns, which were on trend when Sasha Colby did the same.
The Top ThreeThe main focus shifted to the final three queens when Nymphia, Plane Jane, and Sapphira emerged. Nymphia managed to deliver another campy yet glamorous banana gown. Plane Jane presented a softer side with a sparkly red ball gown but stayed true to character when she revealed some red panties beneath. Sapphira unveiled another stunning gargantuan blue gown. However, like in her first episode, the look is pulled down by an overly exposed breastplate. Rather than a feature, the breastplate felt like a distraction from the impeccable work revolving around the two orbs. For the finale, the queens ran the gauntlet of a pre-produced video package, a custom lip-synch performance written by Leland, and a conversation with RuPaul, the judges, special guests, and their younger selves.
Nymphia's video package reinforced the late-season narrative of her opening up from a glamorous goofball into a sincere and sensitive queen. Nymphia strengthened that narrative, discussing how important it would be for her to represent Taiwan and be the first East Asian winner. Her performance took her from a traditionally Taiwanese look to an international pop star. Both looks underlined her, saying that her runway looks are her "art." Like the other two, the song itself was sort of forgettable; if only they would allow the queens to use their own voices. What really seals Nymphia's place in the top two is her intense emotional reaction following her talk with RuPaul, it was the kind of vulnerability that the show craves.
That vulnerability, or lack thereof, turned out to be the downfall of Plane Jane. Her performance of "Bodysuit" was the weakest of the three. Seemingly going for comedy, the song felt somewhat shallow and superficial, and the strand of hair stuck to her face did not help matters. RuPaul calls her the "busty bombshell," and Plane Jane asserts she gave "beauty, polish, and clownery." She did that expertly. Her absence would have been detrimental to the season. However, in a finale situation, there needs to be more depth. The video package attempted to show the generous side hidden by shade, but Plane Jane failed to complement that in the Q&A. It was a misguided marketing strategy to lean into talking about "body" and "puss." The cut to Amanda Tori Meating with a bored disdain further undercut her chances at advancing.
Matching the size of Sapphira's runway package, her performance was larger than life. It commenced with a nod to her operatic talents, which would have been so much better if they simply allowed her to provide her own vocals. Like Nymphia, the song transitioned into an upbeat number that showcased Sapphira's performance skills. Dressed all in orange, perhaps a nod to her only bottom placement of the season, Sapphira delivered, and the eliminated queens jumping to their feet while in heels and cumbersome gowns suggest that she won the lip-synch numbers. Unlike Nymphia and Plane Jane's conversations with RuPaul, Sapphira's felt like destiny. After 11 years of auditioning, Sapphira gave a nearly flawless run and presented a story of perseverance, which RuPaul loves as much as vulnerability.
Intertwined in the episode were various salutes to mothers. Not only were the top three queens' mothers present, but there was also an entire video package celebrating moms and drag moms from all the Season 16 queens. There was a Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award for Elvira, which showcased a long, astounding, and varied career before a short and sweet acceptance speech. Finally, the mother of Season 15, Sasha Colby, returned for a lip-synch performance to Meghan Thee Stallion's "Her." Without all the production value of the previous three performances, this one felt like an afterthought and might have been better left on the cutting-room floor. Her look to pass on her title was far more impactful and will be among the best looks ever recorded on Drag Race.
As Sasha discussed her reign, the focus turned political, as she has been an advocate for trans rights in a time of attack. It paralleled the episode's focus on voting and raising funds for the ACLU. The mini "Power" performance that required the eliminated queens to showcase one more look (hopefully, they were reimbursed beyond the $2,000 tip) culminated in Miami's Malaysia Babydoll Foxx emerging as a bald eagle — with a lovely wig, of course — to present Miss Congeniality. For the first time in herstory, there was a tie for the title between two deserving queens. Xunami Muse, the first winner, proclaimed that she "did not win the crown, but she won the crowd." The second queen was only surprising because a finalist has never won the title, but Sapphira's win was deserved. She was the mother of the season and always had advice, wisdom, or a kind word for all her competitors.
Lip-Synch for the CrownSasha Velour simultaneously made and broke the finale lip-synch. Ever since those rose petals dropped, queens and production have desperately tried to re-create that sensation, but falling short each time. It was an entertaining lip-synch, but it gets to a point when there are so many reveals and gimmicks that you cannot remember them all. Nymphia's tapioca balloon release floated where Asia O'Hara's butterflies fell, but the reveals taking her from a campy boba tea to her signature yellow dance costume are muddled in the memory. Sapphira's gorgeous sapphire gown was a great last look, but the vampire teeth were perplexing. She also managed a head-to-toe reveal, but it was nothing memorable. Reveals since Sasha's crowning have lacked the same impact and intention.
Nymphia’s performance took the more-is-more approach, which works for a lip-synch for your crown. It’s a surprising win as Sapphira seemed destined to win from her first episode, but well deserved. Nymphia presented one of the franchise’s best packages on the runway and she managed never to land in the bottom. It would be easy to see her as the host of Drag Race Taiwan. After over a decade of trying to get on the show, Sapphira has proven her talents and will go onto great things including an eventual All Stars along with Plane Jane.
It was an excellent season that surprised me until the very end. Nymphia, the franchise's first international winner, shows how global drag has become and that the art form crosses all cultural boundaries.