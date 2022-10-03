Support Us

Eyes on Miami: Christina Aguilera, Illenium, T.I., and Others

October 3, 2022 9:00AM

Lindsey Havens and Christina Aguilera
Lindsey Havens and Christina Aguilera World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Lindsey Havens and Christina Aguilera
World Red Eye

Premiere Party with Christina Aguilera Presented by Fun Wine at Faena Forum

Grammy Award-winning artist Christina Aguilera and Lindsay Havens celebrated the 30th anniversary of Billboard Latin Music Week with a Premiere Party presented by Fun Wine at the Faena Forum in Miami Beach.
World Red Eye

Opening Night: "Carlos Estevez – The Life of Meanings" at Pan American Art Projects

Pan American Art Projects announced "The Life of Meanings," a solo show that introduces the newest works by Carlos Estevez, who has received the Joan Mitchell Foundation Painters & Sculptors Grant, the Cintas Foundation Fellowship in Visual Arts, the Ellies Creator Award, and the Grand Prize in the First Salon of Contemporary Cuban Art in Havana, among other recognitions.
Omer and Jennifer Horev
World Red Eye

Grand Opening of Pura Vida South Miami

Pura Vida's expansion continues with the unveiling of the brand's latest café in South Miami. The new outpost is steps away from Sunset Place and the University of Miami and boasts 2,370 square feet of indoor and outdoor seating.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Neiman Marcus Coral Gables Hosts Kick-Off to St. Jude's "It's All About the Kids" 2022 Event

Neiman Marcus Coral Gables hosted a kick-off party celebrating the upcoming International Dermatology "It's All About the Kids" 2022 event. Over 100 people attended, along with hosts Andres Asion, Desi Valls, Laura Ledon, Ashely Jimenez, and Jenny Palmer.
click to enlarge
Ledania
World Red Eye

Grand Opening of Ledania's Solo Exhibition' Private Spaces' Presented by Hornitos Tequila at Museum of Graffiti

On September 22, the Museum of Graffiti presented the grand opening of a solo exhibition by Colombia- based artist Ledania.
Dasic Fernandez and Peter Tunney
World Red Eye

The Goldman Global Arts Gallery Celebrates the Opening of "Lightness of Being," a Solo Exhibit by Dasic Fernandez at the Wynwood Walls

The Goldman Global Arts Gallery at the Wynwood Walls celebrated the opening of "Lightness of Being," a solo exhibition by Chilean artist Dasic Fernandez on Thursday, September 22.
T.I.
World Red Eye

T.I. at Story Saturdays

T.I. took over the stage at Story, where he gave a wild performance with the crowd vibing. Confetti was flying and bottles were popping as partygoers danced the night away until the early morning.
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

The weekend started early at Marion's Thursday night soirée, as guests enjoyed confetti flying around the room, endless bottle service, and live entertainment all night long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

It was another hot and spicy Saturday night at Mayami Mexicantina, a trendy and stylish eatery with a Mexican fusion flare featuring a fire performance and tangy cocktails that are sure to get those hips moving.
Illenium
World Red Eye

Illenium at LIV

On Friday night, Illenium gave an insane performance for partygoers at Story. The atmosphere in the club was euphoric from beginning to end, as he got the crowd dancing and had everyone mesmerized with his set.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Bagatelle Saturdays

Friday night was on another level at Bagatelle Miami Beach, as partygoers went wild and danced on tables during its world-renowned dinner parties.
click to enlarge
Ava Patel, Jianna Celestin, Sophia Arcilla, and Jade Husseini
World Red Eye

BOHO Saturdays

It was a packed house at BOHO House, where guests enjoyed amazing vibes, sick beats, and handcrafted cocktails in the mesmerizing courtyard all evening long.
