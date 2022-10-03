Eyes on Miami: Christina Aguilera, Illenium, T.I., and Others

click to enlarge Lindsey Havens and Christina Aguilera World Red Eye

Omer and Jennifer Horev World Red Eye

click to enlarge Ledania World Red Eye

Dasic Fernandez and Peter Tunney World Red Eye

T.I. World Red Eye

Illenium World Red Eye

click to enlarge Ava Patel, Jianna Celestin, Sophia Arcilla, and Jade Husseini World Red Eye

New TimesGrammy Award-winning artist Christina Aguilera and Lindsay Havens celebrated the 30th anniversary of Billboard Latin Music Week with a Premiere Party presented by Fun Wine at the Faena Forum in Miami Beach.Pan American Art Projects announced "The Life of Meanings," a solo show that introduces the newest works by Carlos Estevez, who has received the Joan Mitchell Foundation Painters & Sculptors Grant, the Cintas Foundation Fellowship in Visual Arts, the Ellies Creator Award, and the Grand Prize in the First Salon of Contemporary Cuban Art in Havana, among other recognitions.Pura Vida's expansion continues with the unveiling of the brand's latest café in South Miami. The new outpost is steps away from Sunset Place and the University of Miami and boasts 2,370 square feet of indoor and outdoor seating.Neiman Marcus Coral Gables hosted a kick-off party celebrating the upcoming International Dermatology "It's All About the Kids" 2022 event. Over 100 people attended, along with hosts Andres Asion, Desi Valls, Laura Ledon, Ashely Jimenez, and Jenny Palmer.On September 22, the Museum of Graffiti presented the grand opening of a solo exhibition by Colombia- based artist Ledania.The Goldman Global Arts Gallery at the Wynwood Walls celebrated the opening of "Lightness of Being," a solo exhibition by Chilean artist Dasic Fernandez on Thursday, September 22.T.I. took over the stage at Story, where he gave a wild performance with the crowd vibing. Confetti was flying and bottles were popping as partygoers danced the night away until the early morning.The weekend started early at Marion's Thursday night soirée, as guests enjoyed confetti flying around the room, endless bottle service, and live entertainment all night long.It was another hot and spicy Saturday night at Mayami Mexicantina, a trendy and stylish eatery with a Mexican fusion flare featuring a fire performance and tangy cocktails that are sure to get those hips moving.On Friday night, Illenium gave an insane performance for partygoers at Story. The atmosphere in the club was euphoric from beginning to end, as he got the crowd dancing and had everyone mesmerized with his set.Friday night was on another level at Bagatelle Miami Beach, as partygoers went wild and danced on tables during its world-renowned dinner parties.It was a packed house at BOHO House, where guests enjoyed amazing vibes, sick beats, and handcrafted cocktails in the mesmerizing courtyard all evening long.