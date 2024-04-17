 Miami Accent Named One of the Sexiest in the U.S. | Miami New Times
Miami Accent Named One of the Sexiest in the U.S.

Supposebly Miamians have one of the sexiest accents in the U.S. Pero like, bro. Now we're heated.
April 17, 2024
A new study shows that Miami is home to one of the sexiest accents in America.
Photo by joiseyshowaa / Flickr
Pero like, is this study for real? Yes, supposebly. *Miami voice.*

According to a new study conducted by PennStakes.com, a sports betting website, Miami is home to one of the sexiest accents in America.

To do the study, the company conducted social listening research through the platform Brandwatch.com and analyzed the top 50 most common accents connected to search keywords like "sexiest," "charming," "attractive," and "sexy" to come up with their findings.

The Miami accent came in with 21,450 mentions of such keywords, making it the seventh most sexy (or attractive) accent.

The Miami accent incorporates a flow, rhythm, and pronunciation that is heavily influenced by Spanish. Mixed with Miamians' tendency to speak "Spanglish," a mixture of English and Spanish, the accent has evolved into one that is unique to only those who live in or grew up in the 305.

Miamians' accent didn't make the top five, however. Coming in at number one was the Southern accent, which had more than 75,000 mentions, followed by the New York accent, which had more than 70,000 mentions.

Below, find the complete list of most attractive accents, according to the study.

Top 10 most attractive accents in America

1. Southern - 76,950 mentions
2. New York - 70,460 mentions
3. Californian - 45,360 mentions
4. Texan - 42,330 mentions
5. Boston - 34,110 mentions
6. Midwestern - 33,000 mentions
7. Miami - 21,450 mentions
8. Chicago - 20,990 mentions
9. Minnesotan - 16,160 mentions
10. New Orleans - 15,590 mentions
