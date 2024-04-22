 Reserve Padel Opens Courts in Miami Design District | Miami New Times
Reserve Padel Pops Up in the Design District

As pickleball explodes in South Florida and beyond, the Mexican racket sport padel is right there with it.
April 22, 2024
Padel is like tennis with walls. Reserve Padel is cashing in on people's interest in the sport, opening a second location in Miami.
Racket sports, be it tennis, pickleball, or padel, are absolutely everywhere in 2024. Even Miami's Design District is getting on the trend with the arrival of an exclusive padel pop-up experience.

Reserve Padel is now open to members at 75 NE 39th St.

"There are so many reasons for padel's success so far," says Wayne Boich, founder and CEO of Reserve. "It's a sport where people feel very athletic very quickly, there's a lot of action, and it's a great place to build a community. Now, there's one more place to do it in Miami."

For padel newbies, it resembles tennis — scored the same way — and is played on a slightly smaller court than a doubles-sized tennis court. The biggest kicker is that there are walls, often a mix of glass and metallic mash, which change the strategy of the game. The game is typically played in a doubles format, with longer points and invigorating action.

Reserve is billed as "the leading luxury lifestyle padel brand in the United States." In 2023, the brand opened a complex at the Miami Seaplane Base on Watson Island with six glass-enclosed courts, lounges, and dining spaces, making it a decidedly upscale affair. It hosted the first Reserve Cup in February, with 14 of the top 20 global padel players participating. Last summer, Reserve also opened a complex at Hudson Yards in New York City.
click to enlarge The courts at Reserve Padel in Miami
Reserve Padel's new digs in Miami's Design District
Photo by Seth Browarnik/World Red Eye
You must be a Reserve member to play at the new Design District complex, which includes three glass-enclosed courts and a pro shop. Boich wouldn't disclose membership levels and prices but did say during the first month of having the courts that the complex would be "a little more liberal in welcoming guests to play." (Anyone can apply to be a member or be referred by a current member.) As for the pop-up nature of the complex, Reserve has committed to the Design District space through the end of the year with the possibility of extending it.

Beyond its latest endeavor, Boich says a second site in New York City will open this summer. In the fourth quarter of 2024, Reserve also plans to open at SoLé Mia in North Miami and Austin, Texas.

Amid the padel boom, Boich has a key pro tip for anyone wanting to join the sport. "You just have to get on the court, and you'll see it's very easy and very fun to pick up," he says. "People take to it very quickly."

Reserve Padel Design District. 75 NE 39th St., Miami; 786-279-0722; reservepadel.com. Daily 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; membership required.
