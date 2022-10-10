Support Us

Eyes on Miami: Chantel Jeffries, Fabolous, Ty Dolla $ign, and Others

October 10, 2022 9:00AM

Ty Dolla $ign and Chantel Jeffries
Ty Dolla $ign and Chantel Jeffries World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Boxr Gym

Mateo Attalla, the founder of Boxr Gym, made his dreams a reality when he built a state-of-the-art gym from the ground up. Attalla had one goal in mind, and that was to be the best gym in the world. From MMA and boxing to weightlifting, yoga, indoor basketball, and even a recording studio, the vision for Boxr is to serve as a one-stop shop for all.
Ty Dolla $ign and Chantel Jeffries
Ty Dolla $ign, Chantel Jeffries, and Gordo at LIV

On Friday, Ty Dolla $ign took over the stage, and Chantel Jeffries took over the decks at LIV, where they put on an epic performance that had the crowd going wild. Confetti was flying and bottles were popping as partygoers danced.
Canyon Grand Reopening Presented by Venice Magazine and SFL Food Group

On October 4, SFL Food Group celebrated the reveal of Canyon’s new look and the grand opening of Fort Lauderdale’s first exclusive tequila bar. Guests enjoyed renowned cocktails from both Rio’s Tequila Bar and Canyon, including the famous prickly pear margarita, along with live music and a taste of their unique American artisanal cuisine infused with Asian, Southwest, and Central American undertones.
Angeles Almuna, Aniela McGuinness, and Liony Garcia
Fashion Strikes Cancer Dome Lighting Ceremony at Miami Design District

This October, MDD turns pink. The Miami Design District was pleased to host the seventh-annual Fashion Strikes Cancer Event Series. On Saturday, October 1, it kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness month with a lighting ceremony of the iconic Buckminster Fuller dome with live sounds by DJ Nigiri and sips by Mia Market Miami.
Arturo Sandoval
For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story Live in Concert with Arturo Sandoval and the Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra at Knight Hall-Adrienne Arsht Center

Twenty-two years following the film’s release, this story speaks to a new generation, Cuban and not, bringing hope and unity in the fight against injustice and surrounded by the joy of music-making by one of the world’s greatest musicians.
Family Fest at ICA

It was a day of art, music, and performance supporting ICA Miami’s education and community initiatives presented in partnership with the Miami Design District. This first inaugural family fest included aerialists, face painting, treats, and a Menestrelli Dog Show Circus.
Bottled Blonde Sundays

Football Sundays are always the move at Bottled Blonde, where guests gathered to sip on draft beer and exquisite pizza while dancing and mingling all afternoon long.
Kiki on the River Sundays

Kiki on the River was in full blast on Sunday, where partygoers were dining and dancing the night away and ordering endless bottle parades to celebrate the end of the weekend.
Billboard Latin Music Week After-Party at Mayami

Guests headed to Mayami to attend the Billboard Latin Music Week after-party, where they mingled and sipped on delicious cocktails while listening to the best Latin hits.
BOHO Saturdays

On Saturday night, the vibes were at an ultimate high as guests headed down to BOHO House for an evening full of amazing drinks and great house music.
Thursday Soirée at Marion

Guests headed to Marion on Thursday night for their famous weekly soirée where everyone enjoyed live entertainment, delicious food, and nonstop partying.
Fabolous
Fabolous at Story Saturdays

Fabolous was welcomed back to Story, where he took over the stage and put on a performance that had partygoers popping bottles and dancing until sunrise.
