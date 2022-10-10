Eyes on Miami: Chantel Jeffries, Fabolous, Ty Dolla $ign, and Others

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Ty Dolla $ign and Chantel Jeffries World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Angeles Almuna, Aniela McGuinness, and Liony Garcia World Red Eye

click to enlarge Arturo Sandoval World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge Fabolous World Red Eye

New TimesMateo Attalla, the founder of Boxr Gym, made his dreams a reality when he built a state-of-the-art gym from the ground up. Attalla had one goal in mind, and that was to be the best gym in the world. From MMA and boxing to weightlifting, yoga, indoor basketball, and even a recording studio, the vision for Boxr is to serve as a one-stop shop for all.On Friday, Ty Dolla $ign took over the stage, and Chantel Jeffries took over the decks at LIV, where they put on an epic performance that had the crowd going wild. Confetti was flying and bottles were popping as partygoers danced.On October 4, SFL Food Group celebrated the reveal of Canyon’s new look and the grand opening of Fort Lauderdale’s first exclusive tequila bar. Guests enjoyed renowned cocktails from both Rio’s Tequila Bar and Canyon, including the famous prickly pear margarita, along with live music and a taste of their unique American artisanal cuisine infused with Asian, Southwest, and Central American undertones.This October, MDD turns pink. The Miami Design District was pleased to host the seventh-annual Fashion Strikes Cancer Event Series. On Saturday, October 1, it kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness month with a lighting ceremony of the iconic Buckminster Fuller dome with live sounds by DJ Nigiri and sips by Mia Market Miami.Twenty-two years following the film’s release, this story speaks to a new generation, Cuban and not, bringing hope and unity in the fight against injustice and surrounded by the joy of music-making by one of the world’s greatest musicians.It was a day of art, music, and performance supporting ICA Miami’s education and community initiatives presented in partnership with the Miami Design District. This first inaugural family fest included aerialists, face painting, treats, and a Menestrelli Dog Show Circus.Football Sundays are always the move at Bottled Blonde, where guests gathered to sip on draft beer and exquisite pizza while dancing and mingling all afternoon long.Kiki on the River was in full blast on Sunday, where partygoers were dining and dancing the night away and ordering endless bottle parades to celebrate the end of the weekend.Guests headed to Mayami to attend the Billboard Latin Music Week after-party, where they mingled and sipped on delicious cocktails while listening to the best Latin hits.On Saturday night, the vibes were at an ultimate high as guests headed down to BOHO House for an evening full of amazing drinks and great house music.Guests headed to Marion on Thursday night for their famous weekly soirée where everyone enjoyed live entertainment, delicious food, and nonstop partying.Fabolous was welcomed back to Story, where he took over the stage and put on a performance that had partygoers popping bottles and dancing until sunrise.