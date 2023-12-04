 Miami Nightlife Photos: Cedric Gervais, Cydney Moreau, Ne-Yo | Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Cedric Gervais, Cydney Moreau, Ne-Yo, and Others

World Red Eye stops by all the hottest events around town, capturing unforgettable moments.
December 4, 2023
DJ Stevie J, Fabolous, and O.T. Genasis
DJ Stevie J, Fabolous, and O.T. Genasis World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Marion served up a spectacular Thursday Soirée, where guests enjoyed delicious food, proceeded by an epic party and endless bottle parades.
click to enlarge
Yaite Ramos Rodriguez
World Red Eye

La Dame Blanche at ZeyZey

ZeyZey was lit on Wednesday night! Partygoers danced to the sick beats in the amazing outdoor courtyard and bar all night.
click to enlarge
Cedric Gervais
World Red Eye

Cedric Gervais at Strawberry Moon Saturdays

It was nothing but sunshine and booze on Saturday at Strawberry Moon as partygoers flooded the pool, danced under the sun, and enjoyed the sick beats played by Cedric Gervais all day.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Dirty Rabbit Sundays

It was a lit Sunday night at Dirty Rabbit, where partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until the a.m.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Sunday Funday was in full effect at Kiki on the River. Partygoers were ordering endless bottle parades and dancing the night away like the weekend never had to end.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

Boho on Saturday was a night to remember. Partygoers enjoyed terrific vibes in the mesmerizing courtyard all evening long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

It was a wild Friday night at Mayami! Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until early morning.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

Villa Azur's famous Thursday night dinner parties are not to be missed. Guests were popping bottles, enjoying a delicious dinner, and dancing the night away.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

New Bartaco Flagship Lights Up Coconut Grove

Bartaco Coconut Grove is now open for bold flavors, refreshing cocktails, and good times. Bartaco Coconut Grove turned up the heat with an opening party that set the town ablaze last night.
click to enlarge
Cydney Moreau
World Red Eye

Flawless Aesthetics x Perfect Hydration

Basking in the glow of beauty and serenity, Cydney Moreau embraces a day of self-care at Flawless Miami, where every moment is a celebration of radiant living.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Reserve Padel Yoga Class x Perfect Hydration

Yoga on the bay with Perfect Hydration and Reserve Padel. Last night was all about tapping into that inner frequency as yogis stretched and moved through the session, fueled by Perfect Hydration and the stunning views of the bay at Reserve Padel.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Five Park Top-Off Celebration

Terra, led by David Martin, and GFO Investments, led by Russell Galbut, topped out construction for Five Park Miami Beach, the only high-rise residential condominium delivered in South Beach this year. A visual beacon marking the entryway into Miami Beach, the development pairs a landmark residential tower with the adjacent three-acre Canopy Park and art-inspired Canopy Bridge.
click to enlarge
DJ Stevie J, Fabolous, and O.T. Genasis
World Red Eye

Fabolous, O.T. Genesis, and Ne-Yo at LIVONSUNDAY

Fabolous, O.T. Genesis, and Ne-Yo came out to LIVONSUNDAY to enjoy the vibes at one of Miami's favorite nightclubs. Partygoers felt good as they mingled and danced the night away to the sick beats.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Wynwood Walls to Unveil Reclaimed Subway Car Ahead of Miami Art Week 2023

Wynwood Walls kicked off Miami Art Week by unveiling a reclaimed Subway Car installation, aligning with this year's theme, "Power of Purpose." Attendees enjoyed a close encounter with artists SHOK-1, Defer, and Mojo, along with insights from Jessica Goldman Srebnick, Wynwood Walls' curator, and Martha Cooper, a renowned street art photographer.
click to enlarge
DJ Kai Orion and Brin Abel
World Red Eye

Broken Shaker: Eagle Room Fridays

A night to remember as Brin Abel took center stage at Broken Shaker on Friday, celebrating another trip around the sun surrounded by a sea of friends. The beats were as vibrant as the cocktails in the Eagle Room, creating an unforgettable birthday bash!
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Snow Carnival at Aventura Mall

Experience the enchantment of the Snow Carnival, a magical winter wonderland at Aventura Mall. This family-friendly attraction boasts over 350 tons of real snow, sparkling lights, and a flurry of snowflakes, setting the perfect holiday scene.
click to enlarge
Kornelija Slunjski, Emilie Sobel, Lauren Melamed, and Taylor Moskowitz
World Red Eye

Friendsgiving Hosted by Emilie Sobel at Aba, Bal Harbour Shops

In celebration of the holidays, lifestyle personality Emilie Sobel hosted an intimate Friendsgiving at Aba at Bal Harbour Shops for some of Miami's top culinary and lifestyle influencers. Throughout the night, guests were treated to an unforgettable feast featuring a variety of Aba's signature dishes and cocktails.
