Eyes on Miami: Cedric Gervais, Cydney Moreau, Ne-Yo, and Others

New TimesMarion served up a spectacular Thursday Soirée, where guests enjoyed delicious food, proceeded by an epic party and endless bottle parades.ZeyZey was lit on Wednesday night! Partygoers danced to the sick beats in the amazing outdoor courtyard and bar all night.It was nothing but sunshine and booze on Saturday at Strawberry Moon as partygoers flooded the pool, danced under the sun, and enjoyed the sick beats played by Cedric Gervais all day.It was a lit Sunday night at Dirty Rabbit, where partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until the a.m.Sunday Funday was in full effect at Kiki on the River. Partygoers were ordering endless bottle parades and dancing the night away like the weekend never had to end.Boho on Saturday was a night to remember. Partygoers enjoyed terrific vibes in the mesmerizing courtyard all evening long.It was a wild Friday night at Mayami! Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until early morning.Villa Azur's famous Thursday night dinner parties are not to be missed. Guests were popping bottles, enjoying a delicious dinner, and dancing the night away.Bartaco Coconut Grove is now open for bold flavors, refreshing cocktails, and good times. Bartaco Coconut Grove turned up the heat with an opening party that set the town ablaze last night.Basking in the glow of beauty and serenity, Cydney Moreau embraces a day of self-care at Flawless Miami, where every moment is a celebration of radiant living.Yoga on the bay with Perfect Hydration and Reserve Padel. Last night was all about tapping into that inner frequency as yogis stretched and moved through the session, fueled by Perfect Hydration and the stunning views of the bay at Reserve Padel.Terra, led by David Martin, and GFO Investments, led by Russell Galbut, topped out construction for Five Park Miami Beach, the only high-rise residential condominium delivered in South Beach this year. A visual beacon marking the entryway into Miami Beach, the development pairs a landmark residential tower with the adjacent three-acre Canopy Park and art-inspired Canopy Bridge.Fabolous, O.T. Genesis, and Ne-Yo came out to LIVONSUNDAY to enjoy the vibes at one of Miami's favorite nightclubs. Partygoers felt good as they mingled and danced the night away to the sick beats.Wynwood Walls kicked off Miami Art Week by unveiling a reclaimed Subway Car installation, aligning with this year's theme, "Power of Purpose." Attendees enjoyed a close encounter with artists SHOK-1, Defer, and Mojo, along with insights from Jessica Goldman Srebnick, Wynwood Walls' curator, and Martha Cooper, a renowned street art photographer.A night to remember as Brin Abel took center stage at Broken Shaker on Friday, celebrating another trip around the sun surrounded by a sea of friends. The beats were as vibrant as the cocktails in the Eagle Room, creating an unforgettable birthday bash!Experience the enchantment of the Snow Carnival, a magical winter wonderland at Aventura Mall. This family-friendly attraction boasts over 350 tons of real snow, sparkling lights, and a flurry of snowflakes, setting the perfect holiday scene.In celebration of the holidays, lifestyle personality Emilie Sobel hosted an intimate Friendsgiving at Aba at Bal Harbour Shops for some of Miami's top culinary and lifestyle influencers. Throughout the night, guests were treated to an unforgettable feast featuring a variety of Aba's signature dishes and cocktails.