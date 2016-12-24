The Five Best Alfresco Brunches to Enjoy During the Holiday Season

EXPAND Courtesy of Mina's Mediterranean

The best way to spread some holiday cheer is through food and drink. Luckily, Miami is a playground for inventive restaurants, offering everything from lavish, booze-flowing outposts to intimate spaces with ingredient-driven menus. Besides lunch and dinner outings, make sure to add an alfresco brunch to your to-do list this holiday season.

As the weather cools, Miami's brunch scene has largely moved outdoors, creating fun and inviting environments filled with pork belly sliders, shakshuka, and meringue-infused sweets. Grab your fanciest hat and largest shades because these are the five best places across town to snag a tasty brunch-inspired meal under the warm winter sun.

Pawn Broker offers a bar brunch every Sunday. Courtesy of Pawn Broker

1. Pawn Broker

On Sundays, this chic spot gives the city's brunch scene something different: a swank rooftop affair similar to those in New York City. Located in the central business district, it's not a popular area to roam by foot in search of a restaurant, which is why brunching there requires one to be in the know. Pawn Broker is more of a tavern than a restaurant, so traditional tables and chairs have been swapped for low-slung lounge furniture surrounding a large bar decked out with glasses, liquor bottles, and a tiered display of Pubbelly's famous doughnuts — it's brunch after all). The menu strikes a balance between Pubbelly favorites and a few additions. Make sure to order the French toast sticks ($8), which are fried to a crisp golden brown but still maintain a warm and pillowy center; and the Broker belly sliders ($10), which come stuffed with thick cuts of pork hugged by miniature brioche buns.

Courtesy of Mina's Mediterraneo

2. Mina's Mediterraneo

Tucked away on NE 79th Street, Mina’s Mediterraneo gives Miami a quaint local spot to nosh on a medley of breakfast and lunch favorites paired with bottomless bubbly. Besides food and drink, the best part about the Mediterranean eatery is its lush, green-filled patio and garden, which features dozens of couches and chairs. While you lounge, try the restaurant's coveted shakshuka plate ($12), which is brought to the table in a sizzling-hot skillet baked with eggs, tomato, onion, peppers, and spiced with garlic and cumin. For a sweet treat, try the brioche French toast ($11). Each dish brings four large slices of bread topped with candied pecans, homemade strawberry and blueberry compote, and maple syrup.

