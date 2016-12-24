menu

The Five Best Alfresco Brunches to Enjoy During the Holiday Season

Five Stories to Help You Survive Christmas


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Five Best Alfresco Brunches to Enjoy During the Holiday Season

Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
The Five Best Alfresco Brunches to Enjoy During the Holiday SeasonEXPAND
Courtesy of Mina's Mediterranean
A A

The best way to spread some holiday cheer is through food and drink. Luckily, Miami is a playground for inventive restaurants, offering everything from lavish, booze-flowing outposts to intimate spaces with ingredient-driven menus. Besides lunch and dinner outings, make sure to add an alfresco brunch to your to-do list this holiday season.

As the weather cools, Miami's brunch scene has largely moved outdoors, creating fun and inviting environments filled with pork belly sliders, shakshuka, and meringue-infused sweets. Grab your fanciest hat and largest shades because these are the five best places across town to snag a tasty brunch-inspired meal under the warm winter sun.

Pawn Broker offers a bar brunch every Sunday.
Pawn Broker offers a bar brunch every Sunday.
Courtesy of Pawn Broker

1. Pawn Broker
On Sundays, this chic spot gives the city's brunch scene something different: a swank rooftop affair similar to those in New York City. Located in the central business district, it's not a popular area to roam by foot in search of a restaurant, which is why brunching there requires one to be in the know. Pawn Broker is more of a tavern than a restaurant, so traditional tables and chairs have been swapped for low-slung lounge furniture surrounding a large bar decked out with glasses, liquor bottles, and a tiered display of Pubbelly's famous doughnuts  — it's brunch after all). The menu strikes a balance between Pubbelly favorites and a few additions. Make sure to order the French toast sticks ($8), which are fried to a crisp golden brown but still maintain a warm and pillowy center; and the Broker belly sliders ($10), which come stuffed with thick cuts of pork hugged by miniature brioche buns.

The Five Best Alfresco Brunches to Enjoy During the Holiday Season
Courtesy of Mina's Mediterraneo

2. Mina's Mediterraneo
Tucked away on NE 79th Street, Mina’s Mediterraneo gives Miami a quaint local spot to nosh on a medley of breakfast and lunch favorites paired with bottomless bubbly. Besides food and drink, the best part about the Mediterranean eatery is its lush, green-filled patio and garden, which features dozens of couches and chairs. While you lounge, try the restaurant's coveted shakshuka plate ($12), which is brought to the table in a sizzling-hot skillet baked with eggs, tomato, onion, peppers, and spiced with garlic and cumin. For a sweet treat, try the brioche French toast ($11). Each dish brings four large slices of bread topped with candied pecans, homemade strawberry and blueberry compote, and maple syrup.

Related Stories


Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >