The Five Best Alfresco Brunches to Enjoy During the Holiday Season
The best way to spread some holiday cheer is through food and drink. Luckily, Miami is a playground for inventive restaurants, offering everything from lavish, booze-flowing outposts to intimate spaces with ingredient-driven menus. Besides lunch and dinner outings, make sure to add an alfresco brunch to your to-do list this holiday season.
As the weather cools, Miami's brunch scene has largely moved outdoors, creating fun and inviting environments filled with pork belly sliders, shakshuka, and meringue-infused sweets. Grab your fanciest hat and largest shades because these are the five best places across town to snag a tasty brunch-inspired meal under the warm winter sun.
Pawn Broker offers a bar brunch every Sunday.
1. Pawn Broker
On Sundays, this chic spot gives the city's brunch scene something different: a swank rooftop affair similar to those in New York City. Located in the central business district, it's not a popular area to roam by foot in search of a restaurant, which is why brunching there requires one to be in the know. Pawn Broker is more of a tavern than a restaurant, so traditional tables and chairs have been swapped for low-slung lounge furniture surrounding a large bar decked out with glasses, liquor bottles, and a tiered display of Pubbelly's famous doughnuts — it's brunch after all). The menu strikes a balance between Pubbelly favorites and a few additions. Make sure to order the French toast sticks ($8), which are fried to a crisp golden brown but still maintain a warm and pillowy center; and the Broker belly sliders ($10), which come stuffed with thick cuts of pork hugged by miniature brioche buns.
2. Mina's Mediterraneo
Tucked away on NE 79th Street, Mina’s Mediterraneo gives Miami a quaint local spot to nosh on a medley of breakfast and lunch favorites paired with bottomless bubbly. Besides food and drink, the best part about the Mediterranean eatery is its lush, green-filled patio and garden, which features dozens of couches and chairs. While you lounge, try the restaurant's coveted shakshuka plate ($12), which is brought to the table in a sizzling-hot skillet baked with eggs, tomato, onion, peppers, and spiced with garlic and cumin. For a sweet treat, try the brioche French toast ($11). Each dish brings four large slices of bread topped with candied pecans, homemade strawberry and blueberry compote, and maple syrup.
