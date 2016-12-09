The Pubbelly Boys' Pawn Broker Gives Miami a New York-Style Boozy Rooftop Brunch

Pawn Broker offers a bar brunch every Sunday. Courtesy of Pawn Broker

At the top of the Langford Hotel in downtown Miami sits Pawn Broker, a rooftop bar and lounge by the Pubbelly Boys. On Sundays, the chic outpost gives Miami's brunch scene something different: a swank rooftop affair, similar to what one can find in New York City.

There's a feeling of exclusivity at Pawn Broker's brunch, which officially launched on Sunday, December 4. Located in the financial district, it's not a popular area to roam by foot and search for a restaurant. Though not intentional, brunching there requires one to be in the know.

As the eatery is more of a tavern than a restaurant, traditional tables and chairs are swapped for low-lying lounge furniture circled around a large bar decked out with glasses, alcohols, and Pubbelly's famous doughnuts (it's brunch after all).

As temperatures slowly drop in the Magic City, Pawn Broker's al fresco brunch, which soon will include a live DJ, comes at a strategic time. New Times was invited for a taste, sampling the bar/lounge's entire menu, which is tasty but a bit smaller than we would have liked.

The menu is made up of a balance between Pubbelly favorites and a few additions. To start, order the French toast sticks ($8). Fried to a crisp golden brown, the rectangular-shaped bite maintains a warm and pillowy center. It's served with a thick chocolate sauce and a light raspberry marmalade.

Next, opt for a few of Pawn Broker's classic dishes, which are available at the restaurant at all times. The Broker belly sliders ($10) are stuffed with thick cuts of pork hugged in miniature brioche buns. Forego meat with the roasted beet hummus ($8), a lighter dish served with seasoned pita bread.

Make sure to snag an order of the smoked fish dip ($12), which fuses all of the flavors of an everything bagel with cream cheese and salmon into a pastel-colored cream. Toasted bagel thins are served alongside.

It wouldn't be a Pubbelly-style brunch without an order of doughnuts. Flavors rotate but include pumpkin and pistachio and chocolate with bacon brittle.

Make note: As Pawn Broker is a bar before anything else, its brunch is exceptionally boozy. Find all-you-can-drink rosé, frozen rosé, and mimosas for $25. There's a bloody mary cart too, where diners can create their own drink ($14).

