10 Hot New Miami Brunch Menus to Try This Weekend

The late morning and early afternoon feast has taken many different forms over the years, offering buffets, à la carte options, and curated prix-fixe menus.
With so many new brunch menus to choose from, you're almost sure to find one to your liking. And for those in search of something new, here are ten new South Florida brunches to dig into from Fort Lauderdale to Miami.
Casadonna
1737 N Bayshore Dr., Miami
305-475-2272
casadonnamiami.com
The coastal Italian-inspired restaurant is the first partnership between Groot Hospitality and Tao Group Hospitality. Casadonna's brunch can be enjoyed indoors or on the outside terrace facing the bay view. Menu highlights include a black truffle omelet, cacio e pepe Benedict, eggs in purgatory, panettone french toast, and a drink menu with spritzes, wines, and negronis. Guests pay a fixed price of $95 per person, which includes dishes for the table, one choice of entrée, and the chef's selection for dessert. Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Doya
347 NW 24th St., Miami
305-501-2848
doyarestaurant.com
Want to try a different brunch without the classic French toast? Doya has crafted a brunch menu inspired by "village breakfasts" from small Aegean towns. The "Aegean breakfast table" for $68 includes marmalade, pistachio paste, fried bread, Turkish buns, and sesame bagels. The three specialty cocktail choices are made with Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut Champagne, including the "Dutch Seventy-Five." Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.
Emmy Squared
468 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale
754-296-0076
emmysquaredpizza.com
Emmy Squared just arrived in Fort Lauderdale and will soon launch its brunch menu. The Brooklyn eatery will combine its pies with brunch offerings, including the "Becky," which is a breakfast sandwich with smoked bacon, fried egg, and cheese in a pretzel bun; "Debbie," a short stack of lemon and blueberry pancakes served with Canadian maple syrup; and the brekky "Big MattBurger." Bottomless mimosas and rosé are available for $20 per person, or the table can opt for pitchers of michelada, red sangria, or mimosas for $20 to $34 each. Starting December 9 on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
LPM Restaurant and Bar
1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami
305-403-9133
lpmrestaurants.com
LPM Miami is soon to bring a French Riviera flair to Sunday brunch in the heart of Brickell. The menu will combine the restaurant's signature dishes with brunch classics. Think eggs Benedict with lobster hollandaise, provençal-style fried egg, mille-feuille of crêpes and tiramisu, and French toast with spice ice cream. The fixed price of $85 per person and $55 for kids under the age of 10 includes unlimited starters, a choice of main dish to share, one side, and one dessert. Want to turn this into a boozy brunch? Packages start at $125 for "Life With Wines and Cocktails" or "Champagne and Wine Life." If boozy is not your go-to but you still want to pair the brunch with refreshing crafted drinks, LPM offers a $95 "Mocktail for Life" package. Starting December 3 on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The New Schnitzel House
1085 NE 79th St., Miami
305-675-8247
thenewschnitzelhouse.com
The New Schnitzel House, along with its latest addition of chef Juan Garrido as executive chef, has debuted a new brunch menu. The new dishes include a breakfast sandwich with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, sage breakfast sausage, and latke served on Caracas Bakery's sweet potato bun; sweet potato pancakes topped with honey butter and blueberry jam; a steak and eggs platter served with hanger steak, two fried eggs, and a latke; a smoked salmon bagel topped with smoked salmon salad, trout roe, and pickled cucumbers served on an El Bagel everything bagel; and chicken schnitzel and waffles made with the restaurant's signature chicken schnitzel atop buttermilk waffles, vanilla maple syrup, and lingonberry jam. Reservations are available on Resy. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Noma Beach
9610 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables
305-668-8788
noma-beach.com
Noma's new brunch menu allows guests to indulge in a three-course dining experience for $45 per person. The brunch menu offers multiple choices, allowing guests to create their own culinary journey. Start with an appetizer like lobster and burrata before moving on to the main course with dishes like oven-roasted branzino and a final ending with a Frangelico-spiked tiramisu. To make the day extra special, guests can opt for a private waterfront cabana and a $75 drink package that includes two hours of bottomless mimosas. Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Seaspice
412 NW N. River Dr., Miami
305-440-4200
seaspice.com
Despite its well-known name as one of the Magic City's best riverfront brunch settings, Seaspice is going one step further. An all-new Mediterranean tapas brunch now offers a variety of small plates with a mosaic of flavors. The prix-fixe menu gives guests the opportunity to sample a three-course meal for $40 per person. An optional wine and cocktail package is priced at $30 per person and gets imbibers three options to enjoy during their meal. Saturday and Sunday noon to 3 p.m.
Social 27
2555 SW Eighth St., Miami
786-703-9210
social27miami.com
The Cuban supper club, sister to Doce Provisions, has launched a Little Havana-style brunch for those who prefer Latin flavors for the weekend meal. Menu highlights include avocado toast with pork belly and fried egg, short rib ropa vieja served with a lemon potato puree, and calentado, which is a Colombian-style breakfast that often includes pork, arroz moros, sweet plantain, queso frito, and a fried egg. Bottomless mimosas are available for $35, and Social 27 has crafted two specialty drinks to pair with brunch: the cortadito martini and the sparkling Havana Club pastelito mojito topped with a guava pastry. Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Swan
90 NE 39th St., Miami
305-704-0994
swanmiami.com
Located in the Miami Design District, Swan was created by David Grutman and Pharrell Williams. The famous lounge now serves an à la carte weekend brunch with signature dishes, including 'BEC' eggs Benedict, black truffle tortilla Española, egg white omelet, cinnamon roll waffles, strawberry pancakes, and the chef's selection of assorted pastries. Dishes are priced between $5 and $29 and can be enjoyed in the restaurant's newly renovated indoor dining area or the outdoor oasis-inspired garden. Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Toku
19575 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura
305-465-8658
tokumodernasian.com
Another take on brunch is Toku's Asian-inspired take on classic brunch with dim sum offerings. The prix-fixe brunch costs $45 per person and includes a first course for the table, a dim sum sampler, one main course, and dessert. For signature dishes, guests can choose ube waffles, Japanese soufflé pancakes, vegetable omelets, and chicken katsu Benedict. Toku's bottomless brunch includes mimosas, the bar's lychee bellini, wasabi bloody Mary, and the Toku spritz. Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.