Miami's Five Best Fall Brunches 2022

click to enlarge Shakshuka at Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen Photo courtesy of Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen

Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen 864 Commerce St., Miami Beach

305-902-3477

abbatlvkitchen.com

click to enlarge Brunch salad at Amal Photo courtesy of Amal

Amal 3480 Main Hwy., Miami

786-369-0846

amalmiami.com

click to enlarge Jaffa serves Israeli delights in Hallandale. Photo by Salar Abduaziz

Jaffa 701 N. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach

954-391-9430

jaffamiami.com

click to enlarge Patio Isola's dining room gives off Positano vibes. Photo courtesy of Patio Isola

Patio Isola 6789 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-400-8173

casaisolamiami.com

click to enlarge Red Rooster's dining room Photo courtesy of Red Rooster Overtown

Red Rooster Overtown 920 NW Second Ave., Miami

305-640-9880

redroosterovertown.com

Miami has a love affair with brunch. In a city where the night doesn't get going until midnight, brunch is the ultimate way to start the new day at a leisurely pace or to continue a long evening.Miami's restaurants put out the welcome mat on weekends — offering bottomless mimosas, entertainment, and decadent meals.Whether you're meeting your squad or just celebrating the fact that you have nothing to do, here are five new Miami brunches to get excited about.If you're looking for a relaxing brunch in a beautiful setting filled with greenery and colorful pillows as well as amazing food to share with friends, look no further than Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen. This tiny gem of a restaurant is hidden in a quiet corner of South Beach and offers shareable fare from the dream team of Sam Gorenstein and Hedy Goldsmith. The menu is all about grazing family-style, so start with some hummus ($18), served with a freshly baked Jerusalem bagel, and a few salatim such as baba ghanouj, pickles, muhammara, and onion tahini ($7 each). Order a shakshuka ($20) and a roasted local fish ($35) to share. Whatever you do, do not miss out on Hedy Goldsmith's date and feta caramel cake — or any of the other wonders she creates daily.This Coconut Grove spot features bright Lebanese dishes by chef Wissam Baki, who infuses Lebanese spices into his dishes. Baki offers Lebanese breakfast items such as balila, fatteh, eggs sujuk, and shakshuka. American classics like eggs Benedict and pancakes with an orange blossom chantilly are also offered.Yaniv Cohen has expanded on his Jaffa at the MIA Market in the Design District, opening a full-scale restaurant in Hallandale that's filled with the colors, scents, sounds, and flavors of Israel. On Sundays, the restaurant's bar turns into a colorful brunch spread for Jaffa's weekly brunch buffet. Make your own sabich (sandwich) by stuffing freshly baked pita with meats, veggies, and spreads. There's also a shakshuka station, tagines, salads, fresh fruit, and treats.Jose Mendin reworked his space in the MiMo District, converting his La Placita restaurant into Patio Isola and offering Italian classics. Chef Santo Agnello is offering a brunch that features whimsical plays on Italian food like a carbonara pizza ($21), a pesto pizza muffin ($16), and uvo San Benedicto ($16), an eggs Benedict with vodka Hollandaise and prosciutto cotto. Godfather fans will want to "leave the gun, take the cannoli French toast" ($16). Pair your brunch with unlimited mimosas or bellinis for $25 or unlimited rosé for $35.Chef Marcus Samuelsson's Red Rooster offers a Sunday gospel brunch that will feed you — mind, body, and soul. Enjoy classic dishes like cornbread ($9), deviled eggs ($9), or splurge with the "Beach Bird" tower ($93) that offers a fried yardbird, citrus poached shrimp, oysters, caviar deviled eggs, biscuits, and more. Other items include spicy avocado toast ($17), chicken and waffles ($23), and biscuits and gravy ($26). While you feast, enjoy live gospel music featuring acclaimed singer, Maryel Epps.If you love brunch, make sure to get your tickets to' Out to Brunch on Saturday, September 24 at Regatta Park in Coconut Grove.General admission tickets for Out to Brunch cost $50 and include entry into the event at 1 p.m., unlimited brunch samples from participating restaurants, music, entertainment, and complimentary beer and brunch cocktails.But grab your friends and purchase a Brunch Squad four pack for $150 and pay only $37.50 each. That's a $50 collective savings!VIP admission costs $80 and includes early entry into the event at noon, unlimited drinks and bites, and access to an exclusive VIP lounge area with live entertainment, a build-your-own bloody mary bar, and food from VIP-only restaurants. VIP ticket holders also will receive a commemorative gift.