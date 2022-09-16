Miami's Five Best Fall Brunches 2022

Miami's restaurants put out the welcome mat on weekends — offering bottomless mimosas, entertainment, and decadent meals.
Whether you're meeting your squad or just celebrating the fact that you have nothing to do, here are five new Miami brunches to get excited about.
Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen864 Commerce St., Miami Beach
305-902-3477
abbatlvkitchen.com
If you're looking for a relaxing brunch in a beautiful setting filled with greenery and colorful pillows as well as amazing food to share with friends, look no further than Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen. This tiny gem of a restaurant is hidden in a quiet corner of South Beach and offers shareable fare from the dream team of Sam Gorenstein and Hedy Goldsmith. The menu is all about grazing family-style, so start with some hummus ($18), served with a freshly baked Jerusalem bagel, and a few salatim such as baba ghanouj, pickles, muhammara, and onion tahini ($7 each). Order a shakshuka ($20) and a roasted local fish ($35) to share. Whatever you do, do not miss out on Hedy Goldsmith's date and feta caramel cake — or any of the other wonders she creates daily. Brunch is served Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Amal3480 Main Hwy., Miami
786-369-0846
amalmiami.com
This Coconut Grove spot features bright Lebanese dishes by chef Wissam Baki, who infuses Lebanese spices into his dishes. Baki offers Lebanese breakfast items such as balila, fatteh, eggs sujuk, and shakshuka. American classics like eggs Benedict and pancakes with an orange blossom chantilly are also offered. Brunch is offered Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Jaffa701 N. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach
954-391-9430
jaffamiami.com
Yaniv Cohen has expanded on his Jaffa at the MIA Market in the Design District, opening a full-scale restaurant in Hallandale that's filled with the colors, scents, sounds, and flavors of Israel. On Sundays, the restaurant's bar turns into a colorful brunch spread for Jaffa's weekly brunch buffet. Make your own sabich (sandwich) by stuffing freshly baked pita with meats, veggies, and spreads. There's also a shakshuka station, tagines, salads, fresh fruit, and treats. Brunch is served Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $55 for adults and $25 for kids under 12.
Patio Isola6789 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-400-8173
casaisolamiami.com
Jose Mendin reworked his space in the MiMo District, converting his La Placita restaurant into Patio Isola and offering Italian classics. Chef Santo Agnello is offering a brunch that features whimsical plays on Italian food like a carbonara pizza ($21), a pesto pizza muffin ($16), and uvo San Benedicto ($16), an eggs Benedict with vodka Hollandaise and prosciutto cotto. Godfather fans will want to "leave the gun, take the cannoli French toast" ($16). Pair your brunch with unlimited mimosas or bellinis for $25 or unlimited rosé for $35. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Red Rooster Overtown920 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-640-9880
redroosterovertown.com
Chef Marcus Samuelsson's Red Rooster offers a Sunday gospel brunch that will feed you — mind, body, and soul. Enjoy classic dishes like cornbread ($9), deviled eggs ($9), or splurge with the "Beach Bird" tower ($93) that offers a fried yardbird, citrus poached shrimp, oysters, caviar deviled eggs, biscuits, and more. Other items include spicy avocado toast ($17), chicken and waffles ($23), and biscuits and gravy ($26). While you feast, enjoy live gospel music featuring acclaimed singer, Maryel Epps. Sunday Gospel brunch is offered Sundays from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
If you love brunch, make sure to get your tickets to New Times' Out to Brunch on Saturday, September 24 at Regatta Park in Coconut Grove.
General admission tickets for Out to Brunch cost $50 and include entry into the event at 1 p.m., unlimited brunch samples from participating restaurants, music, entertainment, and complimentary beer and brunch cocktails.
But grab your friends and purchase a Brunch Squad four pack for $150 and pay only $37.50 each. That's a $50 collective savings!
VIP admission costs $80 and includes early entry into the event at noon, unlimited drinks and bites, and access to an exclusive VIP lounge area with live entertainment, a build-your-own bloody mary bar, and food from VIP-only restaurants. VIP ticket holders also will receive a commemorative gift.
New Times' Out to Brunch. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 24, at Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Dr., Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $40 to $70 via etix.com.