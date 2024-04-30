Best Mother’s Day Brunch in Miami 2024

Many of Miami's best restaurants are dishing out curated Mother's Day menus to make the date delicious and extra special. Below, in alphabetical order, find New Times' list of the ten best places to take mom for Mother's Day. Reservations are strongly recommended, and prices do not include tax or gratuity.
Artisan Beach House10295 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour
305-455-5400
ritzcarlton.comArtisan Beach House will host a Mother's Day brunch extravaganza combining an array of action stations, from a seafood bar with oysters, cocktail shrimp, and freshly made sushi to a hot food display featuring local fish, steaks, and omelets, as well as Parmesan wheel pasta and a dessert display. Guests can also indulge in Pommery Champagne and Campari rum bars for rounds of mimosas and toasts. The restaurant will set up activity stations for the kids, which will include face painting and a game room. The brunch will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $195 per adult and $95 per child.
Edge Brasserie and Cocktail Barat Four Seasons Miami
1435 Brickell Ave., Miami
305-381-3190
fourseasons.com Edge's special Mother's Day brunch will showcase live stations of made-to-order pasta and risotto, seafood paella, seafood raw bar with a choice of oysters, stone crab, poached lobster, and a selection of grilled meats such as Tomahawk steaks. A dessert display will feature freshly baked pastries and desserts, including strawberry shortcake trifle and pink guava cheesecake. The meal includes Champagne iced tea, American coffee, soft drinks, and freshly squeezed juices; a premium Champagne Rosé experience is offered at an additional cost. Brunch will be served from noon to 3 p.m., and guests will enjoy a live music set. Cost is $145 per adult and $75 per child.
Flora Plant Kitchen5580 NE Fourth Ct., Miami
305-456-5018
floraplantkitchen.comThis vegetarian restaurant in the MiMo District will serve special dishes during its Sunday brunch on Mother's Day. Guests can begin their meal with a comforting bowl of beans and greens, a dish of two fried eggs atop a broth of white cannellini beans, savory Parmesan cheese, plant-based meat, and charcoal escarole lettuce with a touch of Calabrian chili chimichurri with cherry tomatoes ($26). Next comes zucchini blossom crisp focaccia flatbread with tomato and Calabrian chili sauce, topped with delicate zucchini blossoms and housemade herbed ricotta infused with rosemary, thyme, and bay leaf, as well as melted fresh mozzarella ($24). Signature pan de yuca waffle is also on the list of specials, a delicacy of gluten-free fluffy yuca flour cheese waffles paired with mascarpone and guava cream ($18), as well as a dessert of strawberries on Sunday featuring an almond cookie base with layers of vanilla bean mousse and luscious strawberry marmalade enveloped by a shiny candy glaze on top of a baked ladyfinger cookie ($16). Libations from a celebratory spritz menu will be offered for $18 each. The restaurant's regular à la carte brunch menu will also be available. Assorted dried flower arrangements for purchase will range in price from $35-$65. Served from noon to 4 p.m.
L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon151 NE 41st St., Miami
305-402-9070
latelier-miami.com L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon is featuring a six-course prix-fixe menu featuring signature dishes like the king salmon marinated in dill and citrus; wild caught sea bream with mushroom ragout, ramps, and fennel sauce; and goat cheese mousse dessert with coconut sorbet. The meal will be served from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and costs $165 per person.
La Màrtola4702 NE Second Ave., Miami
786-953-7577
lamartola.comLa Màrtola's special Mother's Day brunch menu is a prix-fixe culinary journey through Europe's coastal regions, with starter choices of island Greek oysters; avocado poached egg toast with crushed red pepper and aioli on sourdough bread; pan con tomate y jamón serrano with ripe tomatoes; and shaved "cinco jotas" acorn-fed pig shoulder served with potatoes and a toasted baguette. For a second course, guests can indulge in signature options such as creps au ragu, a delicacy of béchamel, Parmigiano Reggiano, Linz Farm beef, and San Marzano tomatoes, or Heritage green circle poulet, a main course of rotisserie chicken, French farm grilled carrots, herbs, and Provençal extra-virgin olive oil. The meal costs $50 per person and includes a complimentary La Màrtola spritz. Served from noon to 4 p.m.
LT Steak and Seafood1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-673-0044
thebetsyhotel.comChef Laurent Tourondel will host a live jazz brunch this Mother's Day, an à la carte meal of a variety of sushi rolls and dishes like Wagyu skirt steak, crisp black grouper tacos, coconut macadamia shrimp roll brioche, French toast made with an orange banana-marmalade, almond cream, and whipped mascarpone, and popover Benedict featuring a housemade popover filled with creamed spinach, ham, Gruyere cheese, poached egg, smoked bacon, and hollandaise sauce. The restaurant will also feature a live jazz duo and treat Moms to a complimentary Champagne toast. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ocean Social by Chef Tristen Eppsat Eden Roc Miami Hotel
4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-961-6043
edenrochotelmiami.com/ocean-socialSituated in the iconic Eden Roc Miami Hotel, Ocean Social by Chef Tristen Epps will serve a special Mother's Day Brunch buffet this year. Guests will indulge in multiple offerings, from omelet, waffle, salad, pizza, and pasta stations, as well as from housemade bread and seafood displays. The midday feast will also showcase a Caja China carvery with a roast prime rib of picanha, roasted Caja China pork, shawarma, roasted fish, and an indulgent dessert bar with an array of sweet treats, plus a chocolate fountain with all of the fruit and treats for dipping. The cost is $85 per adult and $20 per child ages 3 through 10. A bottomless mimosa option is available for $35 per person. The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring live music by Rodolfo Troncoso.
Ocean20002000 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-556-7667
pelicanbeach.comHead to Ocean2000 at the Pelican Grand Beach Resort this Mother's Day and experience a waterfront midday brunch buffet meal of seafood, Caribbean-inspired dishes, and festive desserts. The first seating will be at noon and include direct views of the Fort Lauderdale Air Dot Show Tour from the oceanfront veranda. The meal is priced at $125 per person for the first seating and $105 for the second seating at 3 p.m. For children ages 5 through 12, the cost is $45 per child. Reservations are required and can be made online or by phone.
Pubbelly SushiMultiple locations
pubbellyglobal.comTo celebrate mom, Jose Mendin's Pubbelly Sushi will offer two special three-course prix-fixe menus for two, available at its five South Florida locations from May 6 through May 19. Guests can choose from a "Sushi Mama" option, which starts with snacks like edamame, lobster donuts, salmon taquitos, and bigeye tuna crispy rice, followed by signature entrees such as two-timing tuna roll and acevichado lobster roll ($120) or a "Mama's Robata" menu, featuring an array of dishes such as gyozas, dumplings, Korean wings and truffle corn, steak anticucho, chicken yakitori, and grilled octopus ($110). Both meals end with a dessert of miso bread pudding. Served all day.
Uchi252 NE 25th St., Miami
305-995-0915
uchi.uchirestaurants.comTreat your sushi-lover mom to Uchi's special dine-in omakase package this Mother's Day, which is an experience that will feature nine signature dishes combining an array of textures and flavors, including a chef's choice nigiri, hiramasa crudo, and maitake. Uchi's "Omakase for Mom" costs $395 for every two guests and will be served from 5 to 11 p.m.