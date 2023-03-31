Easter 2023: Miami Restaurant Brunch Guide

click to enlarge Ambersweet's outdoor dining patio Photo by Michael Pisarri

Ambersweet 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-424-1234

hyatt.com

click to enlarge Brunch at the Deck at Island Gardens The Deck at Island Gardens photo

The Deck at Island Gardens 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami

786-627-4949

islandgardens.com

click to enlarge Il Mulino's dining room Acqualina Resort photo

Il Mulino New York 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach

305-466-9191

imny.com

click to enlarge The Lightkeepers indoor dining room Lightkeepers photo

Lightkeepers 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne

305-365-4156

lightkeepersmiami.com

click to enlarge Dishes at Mayfair Grill Photo by Patrick Michael Chin

Mayfair Grill 3000 Florida Ave., Coconut Grove

305-441-0000

mayfair-grill.com

click to enlarge Outdoor seating at Nikki Beach Nikki Beach photo

Nikki Beach 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

305-538-1111

miami-beach.nikkibeach.com

click to enlarge Ocean Social by Chef Tristen Epps Ocean Social by Chef Tristen Epps photo

Ocean Social by Chef Tristen Epps 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

786-961-6043

edenrochotelmiami.com

click to enlarge Red Rooster's dining room Red Rooster Overtown photo

Red Rooster Overtown 920 NW Second Ave., Miami

305-640-9880

redroosterovertown.com

Red Rooster Overtown celebrates Easter with a special brunch and egg hunt. Food specials include chilled lobster-minted peas, pea tendrils, lemon yogurt, sumac, and tomatoes ($29); barbecue-braised lamb neck accompanied by black rice, Moroccan shrimp, crispy Brussels sprouts, and uni mayo ($38); and Marcus' cornbread French toast topped with sour cream ice cream, lemon curd, blackberry rum syrup, and pistachio crumble ($13). Easter brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Red Rooster's Easter egg hunt begins at 11:30 a.m. and child attendees get to enjoy free ice cream, spoon races, face painting, and giveaways.

click to enlarge A few brunch favorites are avocado toast, truffled toad in the hole, and berry waffles. Sugarcane photo

Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill 3252 NE First Ave., Miami

786-369-0353

sugarcanerawbargrill.com

click to enlarge Zucca Miami Photo by Lionel Rodriguez

Zucca 162 Alcazar Ave, Coral Gables

786-580-3731

zuccamiami.com

Spring is here, and with it comes Easter, a holiday of rebirth and renewal. People around the world have their special ways of marking the date, usually with meals and activities involving family and loved ones.In Miami, one of the best ways to ring in Easter is by enjoying brunch. Several local restaurants will host special meals on Easter Sunday, April 9.has selected the ten best options and listed them below. Prices do not include tax or gratuity, and reservations are strongly recommended.Situated on the ground floor of the Confidante Hotel, Ambersweet will serve an Easter brunch menu of dishes like egg short-rib hash ($23), bananas Foster French toast ($18), and a marinated steak bowl ($29). Guests are invited to gather in the hotel lobby at 9 a.m. for an Easter egg-cracking ceremony, followed by an egg hunt in the hotel's backyard and pool area.Guests can start the brunch feast with fresh seafood, including ceviche shooters and signature tuna tartare, then move on to a carving station featuring homemade salads, pasta, breakfast bites, and an Easter-inspired dessert bar. The event will feature a live band trio and signature cocktails.Located at the Acqualina Resort in Sunny Isles, Il Mulino will offer an Easter Sunday buffet brunch of elevated Italian dishes, imported cheeses, seafood crudo, and housemade pastries. Unlimited bottomless choices of mimosas, bloody marys, mojitos, and sangria will also be offered, as well as live entertainment.Easter Brunch at Lightkeepers at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne includes gorgeous views and a lavish buffet for the family. The brunch spread includes three carving stations, caviar, sushi, seafood items, a children's buffet, and more than twelve dessert options.Indoor/outdoor eatery Mayfair Grill in Coconut Grove will host a buffet-style brunch for Easter Sunday. Guests can indulge in an array of dishes from the buffet, including breakfast favorites such as eggs Benedict, crisp bacon, fluffy pancakes, succulent roasts, fresh seafood, and decadent desserts. The restaurant will feature live jazz entertainment throughout the meal.Nikki Beach will serve an Easter brunch buffet with a variety of fruits, freshly made waffles, handspun crêpes, and hot entrees. The celebration will include a dedicated area for two egg hunts for children ages 12 and under between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.Head to this oceanfront restaurant at the Eden Roc on Easter and savor a special buffet spread of various brunch favorites. Ocean Social will feature omelet and waffle stations, a salad bar, seafood, and housemade bread displays. Pizza and pasta are also on the menu, as well as carved-to-order jamón Iberico with pan con tomate; cheese and honeycomb; pork and prime rib caja china; shawarma; and roasted fish. The dessert bar includes a chocolate fountain with fruit and treats for dipping.Hop over to Sugarcane Raw Bar & Grill for a bottomless brunch with offerings like duck and waffle ($26); truffled toad in the hole ($18); and a Cuban Benedict ($18). For $35 per person, sip on unlimited red or white sangria or prosecco rosé.Zucca will host a special Easter feast of á la carte options such as orecchiette with sausage ragu and stracciatella cheese ($28) and tagliatelle with wild mixed mushrooms, Parmigiano fonduta and black truffle caviar ($33). Other highlights of the Italian cuisine feast include crudo di salmone ($24), grilled Mediterranean seabass with sautéed organic vegetables ($40), and veal filet in spinach cream and truffle polenta ($50). The restaurant will also offer prosecco and bottomless mimosa options for $20 and will give away chocolate Easter eggs from Garcia Nevett chocolatier. All ages are welcome.