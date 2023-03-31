Easter 2023: Miami Restaurant Brunch Guide

In Miami, one of the best ways to ring in Easter is by enjoying brunch. Several local restaurants will host special meals on Easter Sunday, April 9. New Times has selected the ten best options and listed them below. Prices do not include tax or gratuity, and reservations are strongly recommended.
Ambersweet4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-424-1234
hyatt.com Situated on the ground floor of the Confidante Hotel, Ambersweet will serve an Easter brunch menu of dishes like egg short-rib hash ($23), bananas Foster French toast ($18), and a marinated steak bowl ($29). Guests are invited to gather in the hotel lobby at 9 a.m. for an Easter egg-cracking ceremony, followed by an egg hunt in the hotel's backyard and pool area. Easter brunch is served from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.
The Deck at Island Gardens888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami
786-627-4949
islandgardens.com Guests can start the brunch feast with fresh seafood, including ceviche shooters and signature tuna tartare, then move on to a carving station featuring homemade salads, pasta, breakfast bites, and an Easter-inspired dessert bar. The event will feature a live band trio and signature cocktails. Easter brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and costs $75 per person or $135 per person with unlimited brunch cocktails for two hours.
Il Mulino New York17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach
305-466-9191
imny.com Located at the Acqualina Resort in Sunny Isles, Il Mulino will offer an Easter Sunday buffet brunch of elevated Italian dishes, imported cheeses, seafood crudo, and housemade pastries. Unlimited bottomless choices of mimosas, bloody marys, mojitos, and sangria will also be offered, as well as live entertainment. Easter brunch is served from noon to 4 p.m. and costs $115 per person.
Lightkeepers455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne
305-365-4156
lightkeepersmiami.com Easter Brunch at Lightkeepers at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne includes gorgeous views and a lavish buffet for the family. The brunch spread includes three carving stations, caviar, sushi, seafood items, a children's buffet, and more than twelve dessert options. Easter brunch is served from noon to 3 p.m. and costs $155 per adult and $49 per child ages 5 to 12. Reservations are required.
Mayfair Grill3000 Florida Ave., Coconut Grove
305-441-0000
mayfair-grill.com Indoor/outdoor eatery Mayfair Grill in Coconut Grove will host a buffet-style brunch for Easter Sunday. Guests can indulge in an array of dishes from the buffet, including breakfast favorites such as eggs Benedict, crisp bacon, fluffy pancakes, succulent roasts, fresh seafood, and decadent desserts. The restaurant will feature live jazz entertainment throughout the meal. Easter brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $105 per adult and $45 per child, with an additional $35 per person for bottomless sparkling, mimosas, and rosé.
Nikki Beach1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-538-1111
miami-beach.nikkibeach.com Nikki Beach will serve an Easter brunch buffet with a variety of fruits, freshly made waffles, handspun crêpes, and hot entrees. The celebration will include a dedicated area for two egg hunts for children ages 12 and under between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Easter brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $85 per person (drinks are not included).
Ocean Social by Chef Tristen Epps4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-961-6043
edenrochotelmiami.com Head to this oceanfront restaurant at the Eden Roc on Easter and savor a special buffet spread of various brunch favorites. Ocean Social will feature omelet and waffle stations, a salad bar, seafood, and housemade bread displays. Pizza and pasta are also on the menu, as well as carved-to-order jamón Iberico with pan con tomate; cheese and honeycomb; pork and prime rib caja china; shawarma; and roasted fish. The dessert bar includes a chocolate fountain with fruit and treats for dipping. Easter brunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and costs $75 per adult and $28 per child ages 3 to 10.
Red Rooster Overtown920 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-640-9880
redroosterovertown.com Red Rooster Overtown celebrates Easter with a special brunch and egg hunt. Food specials include chilled lobster-minted peas, pea tendrils, lemon yogurt, sumac, and tomatoes ($29); barbecue-braised lamb neck accompanied by black rice, Moroccan shrimp, crispy Brussels sprouts, and uni mayo ($38); and Marcus' cornbread French toast topped with sour cream ice cream, lemon curd, blackberry rum syrup, and pistachio crumble ($13). Easter brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Red Rooster's Easter egg hunt begins at 11:30 a.m. and child attendees get to enjoy free ice cream, spoon races, face painting, and giveaways.
Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill3252 NE First Ave., Miami
786-369-0353
sugarcanerawbargrill.com Hop over to Sugarcane Raw Bar & Grill for a bottomless brunch with offerings like duck and waffle ($26); truffled toad in the hole ($18); and a Cuban Benedict ($18). For $35 per person, sip on unlimited red or white sangria or prosecco rosé. Easter brunch is served from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Zucca162 Alcazar Ave, Coral Gables
786-580-3731
zuccamiami.com Zucca will host a special Easter feast of á la carte options such as orecchiette with sausage ragu and stracciatella cheese ($28) and tagliatelle with wild mixed mushrooms, Parmigiano fonduta and black truffle caviar ($33). Other highlights of the Italian cuisine feast include crudo di salmone ($24), grilled Mediterranean seabass with sautéed organic vegetables ($40), and veal filet in spinach cream and truffle polenta ($50). The restaurant will also offer prosecco and bottomless mimosa options for $20 and will give away chocolate Easter eggs from Garcia Nevett chocolatier. All ages are welcome. Easter brunch is served from noon to 4 p.m.