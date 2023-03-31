Navigation
Holidays

Easter 2023: Miami Restaurant Brunch Guide

March 31, 2023 8:00AM

Sugarcane Raw Bar & Grill's festive waffles
Sugarcane Raw Bar & Grill's festive waffles Sugarcane Raw Bar & Grill photo
Spring is here, and with it comes Easter, a holiday of rebirth and renewal. People around the world have their special ways of marking the date, usually with meals and activities involving family and loved ones.

In Miami, one of the best ways to ring in Easter is by enjoying brunch. Several local restaurants will host special meals on Easter Sunday, April 9. New Times has selected the ten best options and listed them below. Prices do not include tax or gratuity, and reservations are strongly recommended.
Ambersweet's outdoor dining patio
Ambersweet

4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-424-1234
hyatt.com
Situated on the ground floor of the Confidante Hotel, Ambersweet will serve an Easter brunch menu of dishes like egg short-rib hash ($23), bananas Foster French toast ($18), and a marinated steak bowl ($29). Guests are invited to gather in the hotel lobby at 9 a.m. for an Easter egg-cracking ceremony, followed by an egg hunt in the hotel's backyard and pool area. Easter brunch is served from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.
Brunch at the Deck at Island Gardens
The Deck at Island Gardens

888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami
786-627-4949
islandgardens.com
Guests can start the brunch feast with fresh seafood, including ceviche shooters and signature tuna tartare, then move on to a carving station featuring homemade salads, pasta, breakfast bites, and an Easter-inspired dessert bar. The event will feature a live band trio and signature cocktails. Easter brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and costs $75 per person or $135 per person with unlimited brunch cocktails for two hours.
Il Mulino's dining room
Il Mulino New York

17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach
305-466-9191
imny.com
Located at the Acqualina Resort in Sunny Isles, Il Mulino will offer an Easter Sunday buffet brunch of elevated Italian dishes, imported cheeses, seafood crudo, and housemade pastries. Unlimited bottomless choices of mimosas, bloody marys, mojitos, and sangria will also be offered, as well as live entertainment. Easter brunch is served from noon to 4 p.m. and costs $115 per person.
The Lightkeepers indoor dining room
Lightkeepers

455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne
305-365-4156
lightkeepersmiami.com
Easter Brunch at Lightkeepers at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne includes gorgeous views and a lavish buffet for the family. The brunch spread includes three carving stations, caviar, sushi, seafood items, a children's buffet, and more than twelve dessert options. Easter brunch is served from noon to 3 p.m. and costs $155 per adult and $49 per child ages 5 to 12. Reservations are required.
Dishes at Mayfair Grill
Mayfair Grill

3000 Florida Ave., Coconut Grove
305-441-0000
mayfair-grill.com
Indoor/outdoor eatery Mayfair Grill in Coconut Grove will host a buffet-style brunch for Easter Sunday. Guests can indulge in an array of dishes from the buffet, including breakfast favorites such as eggs Benedict, crisp bacon, fluffy pancakes, succulent roasts, fresh seafood, and decadent desserts. The restaurant will feature live jazz entertainment throughout the meal. Easter brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $105 per adult and $45 per child, with an additional $35 per person for bottomless sparkling, mimosas, and rosé.
Outdoor seating at Nikki Beach
Nikki Beach

1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-538-1111
miami-beach.nikkibeach.com
Nikki Beach will serve an Easter brunch buffet with a variety of fruits, freshly made waffles, handspun crêpes, and hot entrees. The celebration will include a dedicated area for two egg hunts for children ages 12 and under between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Easter brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $85 per person (drinks are not included).
Ocean Social by Chef Tristen Epps
Ocean Social by Chef Tristen Epps

4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-961-6043
edenrochotelmiami.com
Head to this oceanfront restaurant at the Eden Roc on Easter and savor a special buffet spread of various brunch favorites. Ocean Social will feature omelet and waffle stations, a salad bar, seafood, and housemade bread displays. Pizza and pasta are also on the menu, as well as carved-to-order jamón Iberico with pan con tomate; cheese and honeycomb; pork and prime rib caja china; shawarma; and roasted fish. The dessert bar includes a chocolate fountain with fruit and treats for dipping. Easter brunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and costs $75 per adult and $28 per child ages 3 to 10.
Red Rooster's dining room
Red Rooster Overtown

920 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-640-9880
redroosterovertown.com
Red Rooster Overtown celebrates Easter with a special brunch and egg hunt. Food specials include chilled lobster-minted peas, pea tendrils, lemon yogurt, sumac, and tomatoes ($29); barbecue-braised lamb neck accompanied by black rice, Moroccan shrimp, crispy Brussels sprouts, and uni mayo ($38); and Marcus' cornbread French toast topped with sour cream ice cream, lemon curd, blackberry rum syrup, and pistachio crumble ($13). Easter brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Red Rooster's Easter egg hunt begins at 11:30 a.m. and child attendees get to enjoy free ice cream, spoon races, face painting, and giveaways.
A few brunch favorites are avocado toast, truffled toad in the hole, and berry waffles.
Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill

3252 NE First Ave., Miami
786-369-0353
sugarcanerawbargrill.com
Hop over to Sugarcane Raw Bar & Grill for a bottomless brunch with offerings like duck and waffle ($26); truffled toad in the hole ($18); and a Cuban Benedict ($18). For $35 per person, sip on unlimited red or white sangria or prosecco rosé. Easter brunch is served from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Zucca Miami
Zucca

162 Alcazar Ave, Coral Gables
786-580-3731
zuccamiami.com
Zucca will host a special Easter feast of á la carte options such as orecchiette with sausage ragu and stracciatella cheese ($28) and tagliatelle with wild mixed mushrooms, Parmigiano fonduta and black truffle caviar ($33). Other highlights of the Italian cuisine feast include crudo di salmone ($24), grilled Mediterranean seabass with sautéed organic vegetables ($40), and veal filet in spinach cream and truffle polenta ($50). The restaurant will also offer prosecco and bottomless mimosa options for $20 and will give away chocolate Easter eggs from Garcia Nevett chocolatier. All ages are welcome. Easter brunch is served from noon to 4 p.m.
Juliana Accioly
Contact: Juliana Accioly

