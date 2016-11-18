Morgans Serves Brunch All Day Every Day

More than seven years ago, before the rise of high-priced restaurants and artisanal specialty shops, a big purple house opened its doors in Wynwood to offer homestyle comfort food. Located in a 1930s building on NE 29th Street between North Miami and NE Second Avenues, Morgans Restaurant has a cultlike brunch following that's stronger than ever.

Not much has changed since the eatery began whipping up gooey grilled cheese sandwiches and sweet hotcakes. Over time, the neighborhood staple has become a mecca for anyone craving a breakfast-lunch fusion. Today the restaurant serves brunch all day seven days a week.

Whether you're a regular or a first-timer, Morgans' menu is so large it's seemingly impossible to try everything. New Times was recently invited to sample the menu's best-sellers and diners' all-time favorites.

The perfect breakfast-lunch blend is the Frenchman ($12). Think of it as a hybrid of an eggs Benedict and a hearty lunchtime sandwich. Thick, crisp, fried-butter infused Cuban bread holds arugula, ham, fried eggs, and Boursin cheese. Be sure to dip the sandwich's leftover bread in the puddle of egg yolk that's drizzled throughout the plate. On the side rides a serving of warm seasoned potatoes.

For diners with an extralarge appetite, opt for the Benedict burger ($18). Prepare to get messy when eating this thick patty topped with a poached egg and hollandaise sauce, along with a choice of ham or spinach. To avoid the egg, order a regular burger ($14), topped with bacon and cheddar.

Those with a sweet tooth should consider the brioche French toast ($14), sprinkled with powdered sugar and drizzled with maple syrup. There's a mascarpone-and-raspberry-stuffed iteration too. The menu also features raspberry flat cakes ($12), pancakes ($10), and waffles ($10 and up), which can be topped with chicken, berries and cream, banana slices and caramel, or ice cream.

For dessert, order a chocolate-dipped waffle for the table ($15). Coated in a thick, creamy chocolate blend, the waffle is topped with freshly sliced strawberries, vanilla ice cream, and whipped cream.

