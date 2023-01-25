10 Best New Brunches in Miami 2024

click to enlarge Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen has opened in Aventura in a larger space than its original South Beach outpost. Photo by Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen

click to enlarge Eggs Benedict from Lightkeepers @rmstudiocorp photo

click to enlarge Brunch spread from Ol'Days Farm to Table Ol'Days Farm to Table photo

click to enlarge Cocktails from Pisco y Nazca in Coral Gables Pisco y Nazca photo

From classic brunch dishes like French toast and eggs Benedict to innovative culinary fusions and bottomless passionfruit mimosas, Miami's brunch scene is better than ever.Brunch has truly taken on many different forms over the past two years, with new offerings like seafood buffets, à la carte options, and curated prix-fixe menus. So fancy.With so many new restaurants opening around town, it's time to gather your friends and get those reservations booked for these new brunch spots you just have to try. Here are ten new Miami brunches to dig into this year, listed in alphabetical order.After its success with its South of Fifth location, the restaurant has brought its modern Mediterranean cuisine to Aventura with an already iconic brunch menu. Start with a falafel or local fish ceviche to share with the table. Then, move to a selection of salads, sandwiches, and main dishes, including prime steak shashlik and eggs, Abbalé's breakfast, and shakshuka. The drink menu includes signature cocktails, wine by the glass, beers, and freshly squeezed juice.Adrift is launching its brunch menu on Sunday, February 4, for $98 per person, which includes the buffet, one main dish, one side dish, and bottomless mimosas or bloody marys. Helmed by Michelin-starred Gypsy chef David Myers, the restaurant will serve a buffet of various courses, featuring the "Mare Burger" with gruyere and fried egg, a king crab omelet, and eggs Benedict with braised short rib. For those with a sweet tooth, check out the French toast, ricotta pancakes with berries and vanilla cream, or the banana waffle with toffee sauce and brown butter ice cream. If you want to make brunch a family outing, the kid's menu costs $45 per child and offers access to the buffet and dessert bar.The only thing better than brunch itself is brunch with a view. Klaw, the critically acclaimed restaurant housed within the historic Woman's Club building, will serve its new brunch menu upstairs alongside waterfront views of Biscayne Bay every Sunday. Menu highlights include a selection of eggs Benedict with either lobster, king crab, or bacon, the "Duck and Eggs" made with miso glaze, toasted sesame, scallions, and two sunny-side up eggs, a jalapeño and cheddar cornbread, and a delicious guava and cream cheese waffle. These dishes go hand in hand with the restaurant's new brunch beverage package with a variety of unlimited alcoholic and non-alcoholic libations of choice for two hours, such as cava, rosé, Aperol spritz, a classic mimosa, and more.You won't want to miss this brunch from the team behind one of the World's 50 Best Bars, Café La Trova. La Cumbancha is set to launch its weekend brunch on Saturday, February 3, with dishes like eggs Benedict with smoked salmon, toast, guacamole, hollandaise sauce, feta cheese, and cherry tomatoes; huevos rancheros with eggs, salsa criolla, provolone, and homemade toast, and "Nido del Diablo" with black truffle-deviled eggs, french fries, and cheddar cheese. The bar is infamous for its innovative cocktails including "El Caballo Daiquiri," "Mabuya," and "El Bodeguero."The oceanfront restaurant has debuted two new brunch offers depending on what day you decide to go. On Saturdays, guests can enjoy an à la carte menu with a bottomless beverage package available for $39 per person. However, if you prefer a bubbly extravaganza, go on Sundays, where they are hosting a bottomless Champagne brunch paired with an array of culinary stations, including a Latin-themed station for $145 per person. On Sundays, guests also get complimentary valet for one vehicle.The trendy spot offers a Mexican fusion brunch with dishes like truffle Benedict, ribeye steak and egg skillet, chilaquiles verdes, French toast, taco bowls, and a selection of sushi, including a rock shrimp roll and veggie roll. Drink specials include a two-hour drink package with bottomless mimosas for $35 per person, white sangria, red sangría, and a Ketel One botanical citrus cocktail.Who says brunch is only a weekend thing? The sister-owned Ol'Days now serves all-day brunch, every day. The café started in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and expanded to New York, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale serving a menu of elevated homecooked dishes. Brunch highlights include the champ-pancakes, French toast, avocado toast, homemade coconut yogurt (vegan and gluten-free), and handcrafted desserts such as the lemon poppy seed pound cake and vegan cinnamon roll. All dishes can be paired with brunch-favorite cocktails like the "Florist Garden" shaken with lavender, butterfly pea flower extract, and prosecco or the "Lychee Rose" spiked with rosewater, lychee, and sparkling rosé. Non-alcoholic options include the "Butterfly Pea Cloud" made with oat milk, lavender, and butterfly pea flower tea and the espresso tonic infused with blood orange.The acclaimed experiential dining and entertainment destination recently opened its first Florida location in Aventura, and it's the perfect spot to combine an affordable brunch with a fun activity. The brunch buffet is priced at $40 for adults and $20 for kids 6-12 years old, and offerings include starters, a waffle station, made-to-order omelets, chef specialties, a sweets table, and a kid's table with creamy mac and cheese, french fries, and crispy all-natural chicken tenders. Bottomless mimosas and Aperol spritzes are available all weekend. Whether you go for a family day or with your group of friends, the location offers options for both with a bowling alley and bocce court.Pisco y Nazca recently opened its Miracle Mile location and is now serving a three-course brunch for $31 per person. Guests get a choice between avocado toast, tostones, causa de pancita, causa crocante, or anticucho de pollo. The second-course options include ceviche, a lechon hash, huevos chancheros, or cholo Benedicto. To end brunch on a sweet note, the third course includes a choice of blueberry waffles, suspiro, alfajor pancakes, or arroz con leche cheesecake. Turn this into a boozy brunch with two-hour bottomless white sangria, red sangria, "Sangría de Cerveza," mimosa, or passion mimosa for $20 per person.Playa offers a coastal-inspired brunch experience in the heart of South Beach. Start with a seasonal fruit bowl, avocado toast, or the legendary hangover sandwich made with two eggs (your choice of scrambled or sunny-side up) topped with American cheese, crisp bacon, and avocado. Follow this with a choice from the eggs and omelet station, or try a fusion of sweet and savory with dishes like cajun crab tots, four cheese shrimp and grits, chocolate and caramelized banana pancakes, and a cinnamon cookie French toast sandwich filled with strawberry cheesecake filling. For seafood lovers, Playa also offers a seafood tower, grilled branzino, a shrimp cocktail, and a selection of daily oysters. Bottomless bellinis and mimosas are available for $35 per person.