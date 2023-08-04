3 New Miami Brunch Menus to Try This Summer

Lucky for you, a handful of new Miami brunch menus are out to satisfy some rather unique cravings.
From Japanese and Peruvian fusion fare at SuViche Doral to Quinto's modern take on Latin American street food at Brickell's East Miami Hotel and the revamped "Bubbles & Bao" dark brunch at Hutong, these brunches are all about getting creative.
Whether you're a weekend warrior or an after-dark gastronome, get ready to take your brunch game to the next level with these three new Miami breakfast-lunch mashup menus you don't want to miss.
SuViche's Asian Fusion Brunch in DoralSuViche, the local restaurant chain known for its fusion of Japanese and Peruvian cuisines, recently launched a new and unique brunch menu at its Doral location in CityPlace. The menu highlights ceviche, innovative sushi rolls, indulgent protein- and vegetable-packed bowls, and a variety of egg dishes that showcase SuViche's unique fusion twists. For those looking for outside-the-usual-brunch-box offerings, SuViche has you covered with chicken and camote waffles — panko fried chicken served over sweet potato waffles and topped with rocoto pepper-infused maple syrup. Think dishes like the "SuViche Benedict," a panko-crusted crab cake topped with avocado, cilantro hollandaise, and spicy mayo. Beyond the food, SuViche Doral offers a vibrant and contemporary cocktail menu with brunch-only options like mimosas with a tropical twist, sake cocktails, and — of course — brunch-inspired pisco drinks. Guests may also indulge in bottomless mimosas, red and white sangrias, and "tower" specials with a choice of lychee sangria or mango bellini for parties of four or more. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 786-598-8696; 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Doral; suviche.com.
Quinto's "Brunch de Barrio"Quinto, the South American restaurant located at the East Miami Hotel in Brickell, recently launched its newest brunch concept, "Brunch de Barrio," offering a modern take on street food dishes perfect for smashing those breakfast and lunch cravings. The idea: Take diners on a culinary journey through Latin American neighborhoods or "barrios." Priced at $75 per person, the menu presents more than 20 a la carte dishes. Think "Vuelve a la Vida," a seafood cocktail with shrimp, octopus, calamari, oyster, orange-lime-tomato cold broth, avocado, and tortilla chips, or tostada de pulpo, poached octopus served with fried corn tortillas, guacamole, and an octopus chicharron. There's also "Ostras y Michelada" — Blue Point oysters served with soy, lime, tabasco, and Worcestershire sauce that diners select from the cold bar. Thirsty? Quinto has a selection of signature cocktails, including a blood-orange pisco sour and a coconut-espresso martini. Traditional brunch classics like bloody marys, mimosas, bellinis, prosecco, and select wines are also available. Noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday; 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami; quintomiami.us.
Hutong's "Bubbles & Bao" Dark BrunchHutong, located in Brickell, has launched a revamped version of its renowned "Bubbles & Bao" dark brunch. Previously a one-day-only event, the brunch-focused menu is now available every Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m. For $70 per person, guests can partake in 12 of Hutong's signature dishes while also choosing from a variety of beverage upgrades, ranging from bottomless non-alcoholic cocktails to bottomless sparkling wine, as well as a combination of bottomless sake and Champagne. With a dozen options to choose from, the Bubbles & Bao dark brunch menu boasts a variety of unique dishes, including the Hutong prawn roll, scallop and prawn garlic wonton, and an array of bao buns like truffle mushroom, roasted pork, and pan-seared ginger lobster. Don't miss the "Jade Hearts," a plate of shaved Chinese jade asparagus kissed with a spicy Sichuan peppercorn essence. The menu features former customer favorites, including "Kung Po" prawns and wok-fried chicken. Diners with a sweet tooth can conclude their meal with a variety of desserts like the tostada de tres leches, pastel de elote, or housemade fruit popsicles. 7:30 p.m. until late on Thursday; 600 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-388-0805; hutong-miami.com.
Hungry for more fun food and drink events this weekend? This week kicks off Miami Spice, meaning you can find deals at nearly 300 Miami restaurants until the end of September.
Saturday is also national oyster day, and in its honor, we've compiled a list of our favorite South Florida spots to slurp down some bivalves.
Or check out Miami's first sake brewery, which opens this weekend.