Mina's Mediterraneo Relaunches Affordable Weekend Brunch

Tucked away on NE 79th Street, Mina’s Mediterraneo recently celebrated its anniversary, marking three years since it brought affordable, Mediterranean cuisine to Miami’s Upper Eastside. Weekend brunch at the eatery launched two years ago, giving Miami a quaint, local spot to nosh on a medley of breakfast and lunch favorites paired with bottomless bubbly.

Since, the restaurant has made a few changes to its popular spread, which happens to be owner Yasmine Kotb's favorite meal. On Saturdays, the meal begins at 12 p.m. instead of 11 a.m. Start time on Sundays is still 11 a.m. Bottomless mimosas and sangrias are still offered for $20, but are only available for two hours after your first round. And, the restaurant's garden is now open, giving diners the option to make brunch an outdoor affair.

"People comment about how bright the inside of the restaurant is, so the atmosphere really does lend itself to an enjoyable brunch experience," says Kotb. "We’ve also expanded to our garden which we anticipate will be a popular spot in the upcoming months for al fresco dining."

Its menu is relatively similar too, offering its coveted shakshuka plate ($12). Brought to your table in a sizzling hot skillet, two eggs are baked with tomato, onion, peppers, and spiced with garlic and cumin. Crispy toast is served alongside, perfect to dip inside the zesty egg and tomato mixture.

Another favorite is the Egyptian brunch, which is still on the menu as well ($16). As one of the restaurant's more filling dishes, an assortment of items are served in several earthenware bowls. Expect eggs scrambled with basterma (cured beef tenderloin), served with fava beans, feta cheese, a creamy molasses/tahini spread for a warm pita.

"I chose to put the Egyptian brunch on the menu because it was truly reminiscent of a typical Egyptian family breakfast that I would have had on a Sunday morning, long before brunch was a thing," Kotb says. "My parents would prepare the fava beans and eggs with basterma. We knew once the eggs were on the range that breakfast was almost ready."

"The table would always have a spread of cheeses, olives, marmalade, and my favorite, the molasses and tahini spread for my favorite last bite," she adds. "To this day, when we are all together during holidays or visits, this is how we eat breakfast."

While you're there, make sure to snag an order of mascarpone pancakes ($11). A group of three come served under a thick coat of mascarpone cream, and homemade strawberry and blueberry compote, which gives the plate an even sweeter kick. New Times named Mina's iteration as one of the best pancakes in Miami too.

Instead of pancakes, opt for the brioche French toast ($11). Each dish brings four large slices of bread topped wth candied pecans, homemade strawberry and blueberry compote, as well as maple syrup.

