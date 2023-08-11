Navigation
5 Miami Spice Brunch Menu Deals That Are Better Than Bottomless

These Miami Spice brunch menus offer amazing food at unbeatable prices.
August 11, 2023
The lechon hash from Pisco y Nazca in Kendall
The lechon hash from Pisco y Nazca in Kendall Pisco y Nazca photo
Miami Spice Restaurant Months kicked off last week, and if you were ready to dine, chances are you may have dined at a participating establishment or two.

Perhaps you ventured into South Beach to grab a bite before the seasonal vacation crowd returns. There's also a good chance you checked out our list of best bang-for-your-buck deals and hit up the city's high-end haunts. Or maybe you cashed in on savings at your favorite spot, because why not?

Of course, with a record-breaking 315 restaurants participating this year (of which about 40 are first-time additions), there are still plenty of options to explore.

Rather than brave the dinner-time crowds, why not check out a new brunch or two?

Not sure where to start? No problem: We've sifted through the latest additions to give you a short list of the best brunch deals for this year's Miami Spice.

Whether they're newcomers to the Miami dining scene or longtime restaurants participating in the summertime promotion with a brand new deal, here are the five best ways to indulge in all that Miami Spice 2023 has to offer:
click to enlarge
The stuffed French toast is available during Miami Spice brunch at Blue Collar.
Blue Collar photo

Blue Collar

6730 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-756-0366
bluecollarmiami.com
This comfort food serving favorite is well-known for offering up its entire menu for Miami Spice, which also goes for its $35 brunch offerings. The idea: Indulge in your own mini "buffet" with three plates designed to give you a touch of savory, eggy, and sweet. Start with appetizers like the Chanukah latkes served with homemade apple sauce. Continue with the lox and onion egg scramble (served with a choice of grits, salad, or potatoes). Then pick yet another entrée-style dish, this time sweet, with options like the chocolate chip cookie- and mascarpone-stuffed French toast. Brunch is available 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
click to enlarge
Full Bloom's gourmet vegan favorites are available during brunch for an unbeatable price during Miami Spice.
Full Bloom Gourmet Vegan Cuisine

Full Bloom Gourmet Vegan Cuisine

1670 James Ave., Miami Beach
305-397-8018
fullbloomvegan.com
Since 2015, Full Bloom has been delivering high-end vegan dining with a menu of fresh, healthy, and delicious fare. If sampling a plant-based dish or two is on your bucket list, there's perhaps no better time — or way — than with this restaurant's gourmet take on brunch. Favorite menu items populate the $35 weekend Miami Spice offerings, from appetizer-sized openers like the lentil and potato "Tex-Mex" tacos or cured watermelon ahi tostadas to main plates like steak and eggs sub stuffed with grilled oyster mushrooms, peppers, and ackee scramble and the Cuban bowl that marries steamed rice, black beans, sweet plantains, and roasted mojo cauliflower with garlic aioli. Desserts include a cheese-free cheesecake, coconut-cream tiramisu, and a rich chocolate ganache pie. Brunch is available 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
click to enlarge
Try sushi as part of the Petite Comité Miami Spice brunch experience.
Petite Comité photo

Petite Comité Japandi Bistro

2929 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-909-8544
petitecomite.com
This Miami newcomer recently signed on to participate in their first Miami Spice, and the weekend brunch menu is a great way to explore the restaurant's unique Japanese-Scandinavian fusion. For $35 per person, the menu highlights items from the dinner menu alongside breakfast-inspired, brunch-only dishes. That means you can start with appetizers like the trio crispy rice — crispy fried rice cakes topped with hamachi, lobster, or akami (fatty tuna) — or even escargot, both of which are signature dishes. Then move onto entrées like the matcha French toast, brioche bread topped with a housemade matcha crème fraîche, fresh berries, and maple syrup. For dessert, assorted macaroons seal the deal. Brunch is available 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
click to enlarge
Pisco y Nazca's "cholo Benedicto" is one of the restaurant's signature menu items found on the Miami Spice brunch menu.
Pisco y Nazca photo

Pisco y Nazca

8405 Mills Dr., Miami
305-630-3844
piscoynazca.com
This Kendall establishment is serving up a massive Miami Spice menu that offers a chance to try almost the entire brunch menu for $30 per person. Diners can choose from six different appetizers, ten entrees, and five desserts to build their unique tasting experience. Top picks include the "Causa de Pancita," pork belly topped with chalaquita relish, rocoto pepper-infused hollandaise, and a poached egg. Try hearty entrées like the lomo saltado "Montado," a dish of wok-seared tenderloin in a soy-oyster sauce served over rice, fries, and topped with a fried egg, and desserts like the arroz con leche custard cheesecake finished with a dulce de leche sauce and a layer of crispy quinoa. Brunch is available Saturday and Sunday.
click to enlarge
For a change of pace, Seawell Fish n' Oyster offers its Miami Spice brunch menu Monday through Friday.
Seawell Fish n' Oyster photo

Seawell Fish n' Oyster

660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-534-9600
seawellmiami.com
Skip the weekend crowds with a $35 brunch menu available Monday through Friday. Head to Seawell in Miami Beach, and you can indulge in a three-course meal that begins with starters like a smoked salmon-topped half "everything" bagel served with gem lettuce, scallion caper cream cheese, shaved red onion, and fried green tomato alongside entrées like the double smash burger or catfish-topped waffle served with hot honey, maple syrup, and tartar sauce. Finish it off with the chef's daily dessert spotlight, and you'll be ready to take on the rest of the day fully satisfied — that you got an amazing deal. Brunch is available 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
