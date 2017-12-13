 


Holiday cocktails
Courtesy of Fado Irish Pub

Miami's Only Christmas Themed Pop-Up Bar Takes Over Fado Irish Pub

Laine Doss | December 13, 2017 | 8:00am
The holiday spirit just blew into Brickell with a pop-up bar at Fado Irish Pub.

Christmas on 10th St. has transformed the Irish pub into a festive holiday fete complete with floor-to-ceiling decor, lights, trees, and plenty of mistletoe, according to Fado's event manager, Ley Zapata. "We’ve transformed the pub and the second floor of Mary Brickell Village into an adult winter wonderland with over-the-top Christmas decorations and our own troupe of sometimes naughty elves.”

Fado manager Tony Saborio says he and his team decided to make Miami more festive. "We wanted to give everyone the feel of the season. In New York and Chicago, they do the holidays right. Here, you don't get a lot of that because it's all palm trees and sunshine. Bringing the holiday spirit to Miami just makes a whole lot of sense."

Saborio says that each of Fado's rooms and areas is decked out in a different holiday theme. The Victorian room features classic decorations and a fireplace. Another is festooned with blue and silver tinsel and bubbles, and the bar's long hall includes billowy clouds floating from the ceiling. On the patio, you'll find a letter box whose contents go directly to Santa at the North Pole.

Holiday-themed cocktails ($12) include the Cold Chocolate, with peppermint vodka, Bailey's, double chocolate cocoa, and whipped cream; the Bulleit-Proof Nog, with Bulleit bourbon, Rumchata, spiced eggnog, and whipped cream; and the Peppermint Mule, with peppermint vodka, Crabbie's alcoholic ginger beer, fresh mint, and cranberries.

Christmas on 10th St. will also offer sweets and treats such as Santa's red velvet cake ($10); the 24 Carrotone, with golden raisins, pineapple, and cream cheese frosting ($10); and Jack Frost's white chocolate key lime pie ($7).

The pop-up will be open till after the new year, so pull on that ugly sweater and make plans to meet your buddies there for a glass of Christmas cheer.

Christmas on 10th St. Fado Irish Pub, 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-924-0972; christmason10th.com. Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. through January 9.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

