Miami's Only Christmas Themed Pop-Up Bar Takes Over Fado Irish Pub

The holiday spirit just blew into Brickell with a pop-up bar at Fado Irish Pub.

Christmas on 10th St. has transformed the Irish pub into a festive holiday fete complete with floor-to-ceiling decor, lights, trees, and plenty of mistletoe, according to Fado's event manager, Ley Zapata. "We’ve transformed the pub and the second floor of Mary Brickell Village into an adult winter wonderland with over-the-top Christmas decorations and our own troupe of sometimes naughty elves.”

Fado manager Tony Saborio says he and his team decided to make Miami more festive. "We wanted to give everyone the feel of the season. In New York and Chicago, they do the holidays right. Here, you don't get a lot of that because it's all palm trees and sunshine. Bringing the holiday spirit to Miami just makes a whole lot of sense."