Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Velvet Creme, Grovetoberfest, and III Points

This weekend, Velvet Creme Doughnuts opens in Little Havana; III Points brings eats from the Salty Donut, Coyo Taco, Fooq's, and more to Mana Wynwood; Grovetoberfest returns to Peacock Park; New York's Lior Lev Sercarz joins Edge Steak & Bars Aaron Brooks for a Mediterranean-inspired dinner; and the Miami Flea hosts a pumpkin patch in Miami's Arts & Entertainment District.

Plantainfest at Concrete Beach Brewery. Let’s be real: We all wish the maduro sides at Pollo Tropical were larger. But instead of hoping to change the unchangeable, we can get our sweet-plantain overload at Plantainfest. Jimmy’z Kitchen will sell plantain dishes, Azucar will peddle plátano maduro ice cream, and Conjunto Pepe Montes will play tunes, all in celebration of the release of Concrete Beach’s Plantain Pícaro, a sweet-plantain Dunkelweizen. And if you’re really serious about those banana cousins, sign up for the plantain-eating contest. One dollar of each special beer sold will be donated to the Unity Coalition. 8 p.m. Friday, October 13, at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.

Salty Donut, Coyo Taco, Fooq's, and Others at III Points 2017. III Points returns to Mana Wynwood this weekend with a charged line-up of acts and enough food to help power through the three day fest. For ticketholders already planning their schedules, we suggest taking a break from dancing to snag some sustenance from local favorites such as Panther Coffee, Bird & Bone, Talde, Coyo, Market, the Salty Donut, and Fooq’s. Here’s what’s on the menu at this year's III Points, and here are restaurants with late-night dining deals after the fest. Friday, October 13, through Sunday, October 15, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $125 to $345 via iiipoints.com.

Courtesy of Dizengoff

Aaron Brooks and Lior Lev Sercarz Pop-Up at Dizengoff. Edge Steak & Bar's chef Aaron Brooks and New York-based spice master Lior Lev Sercarz, who owns La Boîte, created a special hummus topping which will roll out during lunch on Friday. The two chefs will be at Dizengoff to debut the topping, made with chermoula-roasted root vegetables, spiced lamb sausage, toasted walnuts, and a drizzle of harissa-tehina, which will be available for a week. The collab is a warm-up for the duo's charitable dinner on Friday evening at the Four Seasons. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, October 13, at Dizengoff, 250 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-573-9292; dizengoffhummus.com. Topping is available through Friday, October 20.

EXPAND Courtesy of Edge Steak & Bar

Collab Dinner at Bahia. Lior Lev Sercarz, spice master and owner of the New York-based La Boîte, will join Edge's Aaron Brooks to create a four-course Mediterranean- and Miami-inspired meal. The one-night collaboration will take place in Bahía, the poolside restaurant and lounge at the Four Seasons Hotel. Tickets cost $175 per person, which includes wine pairings, a special craft beer by J. Wakefield Brewery using Sercarz's spices, and a signed copy of Sercarz's cookbook, "The Spice Companion." A portion of the proceeds from book sales and dinner tickets will go towards the Florida Disaster Fund and to the Anguillan Red Cross. 7 p.m. Friday, October 13, at Bahia in the Four Seasons Hotel, 1435 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-381-3190; fourseasons.com/miami. Tickets cost $175 via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of Velvet Creme Doughnuts

Velvet Creme Doughnuts Opens in Little Havana. After more than 17 years, Velvet Creme Doughnuts will officially reopen Saturday, October 14, in Little Havana, a few doors down from Ball & Chain. The debut marks more than two years since the iconic Miami doughnut shop, which first appeared in 1947, announced its revival. Expect a range of doughnuts — from traditional glazed and key lime to guava- or coconut-cream-filled ($1.19 and up) — a selection of coffees, including cold brew, along with milkshakes and soft-serve ice cream. In the morning, customers can also opt for an egg, cheese, and sausage or ham breakfast sandwich ($2.50 to $4) on a bagel, croissant, or glazed doughnut. 10 a.m. Saturday, October 14, at 1555 SW Eighth St., Miami; 954-609-0576; velvetcremedoughnuts.com. Ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at 10 a.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Customers will receive a free box of a dozen glazed doughnuts with the purchase of a dozen doughnuts while supplies last. Velvet Creme merchandise, such as hats, mugs, and T-shirts, will be available at discounted prices.

Photo by Karli Evans

Grovetoberfest at Peacock Park. When Miami's fall beer bash, Grovetoberfest, returns to its Peacock Park home, it'll bring the Homebrews & High Scores Lounge, which offers retro videogames; pet-friendlier options such as the PBR Puppy Playground; and first-time pours from various craft breweries. VIP and Beer Socialite ticketholders will get in early and enjoy additional perks, so don't sleep on this chance to try more than 500 beers. 4 p.m. Saturday, October 14, at Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Miami; 305-443-2604. Tickets cost $44 to $89 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Dragonfly

Sushi Class 101 at Dragonfly. Eat your way through a sushi class with Dragonfly's master chefs as they discuss the history and basics of sushi while leading a lesson on preparing salmon nigiri, California rolls, and Japanese hand rolls. After class wraps, enjoy happy hour specials at the bar or take advantage of sushi kit and fish discounts at the market. 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 14, at Dragonfly, 5241 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-222-7292; dragonflyrestaurants.com. Tickets cost $68 via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of Casa Florida

Recipes for Change at Casa Florida. On Saturday night, six chefs will unite at Casa Florida to help the victims of Hurricane Irma, especially local farmers and purveyors that were affected by the storm. Brought together by executive chef Santiago Gómez of Cantina La Veinte and Tacology, each chef will highlight their individual backgrounds and techniques to help bring awareness to the cause. All proceeds from the event will benefit local farms affected by the storm. 4 p.m. Saturday, October 14, at Casa Florida, 437 SW Second St.,

Miami; 786-210-7368; facebook.com/casafloridamia. Tickets cost $25 to $50 via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of J. Wakefield

Wynwood Bar Crawl at Shots Miami. Through a partnership with Miami Bar Crawls and Where Locals Go, head to Shots on Saturday night for a drink tour through Wynwood. Event-goers receive five drink tickets and access to special promotions at a selection of local spots including Shots, Garden Food & Bar, Wynwood Diner, the Butcher Shop, Barrio, J. Wakefield, and Boxelder. 6 p.m. Saturday, October 14, at Shots Miami, 311 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-571-0439; shotsbar.com. Tickets cost $15 to $25 via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of Miami Flea

The Miami Flea: Pumpkin Patch at A+E District. Throw on a light scarf, sip on an iced latte by Vice City Bean, and search for a pumpkin at this Sunday's fall-inspired Miami Flea. Make sure to swing by the grub garden, where vendors, including Courtney's Cookies, Wynwood Palor, Dough Miami, PokeKai, and Doggystyle, will serve up a variety of sweet and savory eats. 3 p.m. Sunday, October 15, at 1445 N. Miami Ave., Miami. Free admission with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Photo courtesy of Concrete Beach Brewery

Pups & Pints at Concrete Beach Brewery. Concrete Beach will host a human and canine brunch to support Paws 4 You Rescue. Expect food, music, and lots of beer. Dishes for Dogs will be onsite to provide food for canines, while Magic Box will offer eats for humans. Noon Sunday, October 15, at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.

