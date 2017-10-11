Velvet Creme Doughnuts Opens in Little Havana Saturday

After more than 17 years, Velvet Creme Doughnuts will officially reopen Saturday, October 14, in Little Havana, a few doors down from Ball & Chain. The debut marks more than two years since the iconic Miami doughnut shop, which first appeared in 1947, announced its revival.

Robert Taylor, cofounder of the renewed Velvet Creme, couldn't be happier. "What is so exciting is to meet all of the people who remember the brand," he says. "Kids who grew up with Velvet Creme are now bringing their kids into this place."

The store, which is in a soft-opening phase with limited hours, offers a range of doughnuts — from traditional glazed and key lime to guava- or coconut-cream-filled ($1.19 and up) — a selection of coffees, including cold brew, along with milkshakes and soft-serve ice cream. In the morning, customers can also opt for an egg, cheese, and sausage or ham breakfast sandwich ($2.50 to $4) on a bagel, croissant, or glazed doughnut.