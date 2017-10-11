Velvet Creme Doughnuts Opens in Little Havana Saturday

After more than 17 years, Velvet Creme Doughnuts will officially reopen Saturday, October 14, in Little Havana, a few doors down from Ball & Chain. The debut marks more than two years since the iconic Miami doughnut shop, which first appeared in 1947, announced its revival.
Robert Taylor, cofounder of the renewed Velvet Creme, couldn't be happier. "What is so exciting is to meet all of the people who remember the brand," he says. "Kids who grew up with Velvet Creme are now bringing their kids into this place."
The store, which is in a soft-opening phase with limited hours, offers a range of doughnuts — from traditional glazed and key lime to guava- or coconut-cream-filled ($1.19 and up) — a selection of coffees, including cold brew, along with milkshakes and soft-serve ice cream. In the morning, customers can also opt for an egg, cheese, and sausage or ham breakfast sandwich ($2.50 to $4) on a bagel, croissant, or glazed doughnut.
"We've got a lot of the original stuff," he says. "People love to come in and remember what they used to get. But I've got to say, the milkshakes — either strawberry, chocolate, or dulce de leche — are incredible."
Velvet Creme opened its first location in Little Havana in 1947 and later added a second shop near the University of Miami. It had been a Magic City staple for more than 50 years and was Miami's first homegrown doughnut shop. A family illness, however, crippled the business in 2000. A couple of years ago, Taylor, along with business partners Jorge Rios and daughter Krista Rios, decided to revive the beloved brand owned by Gary Hadler, Taylor's brother-in-law, and launched a food truck in early 2015.
In December 2015, Velvet Creme planned a brick-and-mortar shop in Little River. But in February 2016, its signage was abruptly removed. The brand announced its location would open in downtown Miami Shores in the late spring or early summer instead. But Velvet Creme couldn't settle on a permanent location, putting its relaunch on hold until now.
Velvet Creme Doughnuts. 1555 SW Eighth St., Miami; 954-609-0576; velvetcremedoughnuts.com. The store opens Saturday, October 14, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Customers will receive a free box of a dozen glazed doughnuts with the purchase of a dozen doughnuts while supplies last. Velvet Creme merchandise, such as hats, mugs, and T-shirts, will be available at discounted prices.
