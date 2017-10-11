What to Eat at III Points 2017: Salty Donut, Coyo Taco, Fooq's, and Others

III Points returns to Mana Wynwood this weekend with a sonically charged lineup of acts, including Bonobo, the xx, Nicolas Jaar, Rüfüs Du Sol, and the Gorillaz.

The fifth-annual festival also boasts mind-bending visual acts such as Richie Hawtin’s Close, which will give attendees an up-close-and-personal view — via a handful of cameras transmitting micro-expressions — of the techno legend. Then there's Brian Eno’s inaugural North American unveiling of The Ship, an immersive and living sound installation bound to make spectators question reality.

But the fest also offers a feast of food. If you haven’t bought your ticket yet (single-day passes for Friday are sold out) because your weekends revolve around eating, the Salty Donut’s exclusive savory doughnut — of which the shop is baking only a limited number for III Points — should be enough to get you to commit. For ticketholders already planning their schedules, we suggest taking a break from dancing to snag some sustenance from local favorites such as Panther Coffee, Bird & Bone, Talde, Coyo, Market, and Fooq’s.

Here’s what’s on the menu at III Points:

Burger Boss. This Hialeah-based, California-born burger joint whose philosophy centers on grass-fed, natural goodness will flip El Benny sliders (four-ounce beef patty, muenster, guava, and herb cream cheese, $10); bacon cheese sliders and brisket sliders ($9); elote with sriracha powder ($6); and other treats.

Bird & Bone and Talde at the Confidante. Items include shrimp Acapulco with plantain chips ($10); chilled sesame noodles ($8); and strawberry and tomato salad with mint and feta sherry vinaigrette ($9).

Coyo Taco. Wynwood's Mexican hot spot will grill up carne asada, cochinita pibil, pollo carbon, and mushroom huitlacoche and serve them in a choice of dishes: taco, burrito, or bowl. And, yes, there will be guacamole, along with chips and salsa — enough to last till 5 a.m. or so, we're told.

Doggystyle. The hot-dog food truck will sling a slew of wieners, including the Miami classic (a kosher beef frank with mayo, ketchup, pink sauce, papitas mix, and charred pineapple sauce), chorizo, Tijuana, and carrot dogs. The last is a vegan alternative containing herb-marinated carrot and served with black bean mango salad, pickled red cabbage, herb mayo, and guacamole. There will also be cotton candy on LED sticks.

Fooq’s. Owner David Foulquier describes the Fooq’s Cove as a sort of psychedelic culinary wonderland. Think loads of air plants, hanging mandalas, and plenty of room and Turkish pillows to kick back and ponder existence, all while noshing on executive chef Saul Ramos' Mediterranean-inspired fare. Friday, expect dry-rubbed smoked chicken on a rotating spit. Saturday will cater to the vegetable-inclined: A grilled veggie bowl chock full of eggplant, corn, zucchini, fennel, carrots, and red onions will be served with rice salad and mint yogurt. And Sunday, Ramos will roll out la caja china and honor Miami's deep Cuban roots with a smoked lechón that will roast all day.

Full Bloom Vegan. Vegans will have not only plenty of options from other vendors but also a full vegan menu from Full Bloom. Some of the meaty classics reimagined will be a "cheeseburger," a seitan-and-veggie patty with vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato, and vegan aioli; a vegan hot dog with sauerkraut; and cured vegan "salami" nut-spread sandwiches. Wash it all down with a berry smoothie.

Market at Edition. Those with a serious sweet tooth will savor Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s walnut brownies, salted chocolate chip or maple bacon pecan cookies, giant Fruity Pebbles Krispies, PB-M & J whoopie pies, and carrot cake Twinkies.

Panther Coffee. If your legs or mind are in need of a jolt, get it from the 305’s favorite roaster. The cold-brew nitro will keep you moving till the very last set.

Pizza Tropical. Sometimes you simply want a slice of pizza. Chances are you’ve had Pizza Tropical from the ventanita at Gramps and not even known it. Maybe you were drunk; maybe you were sober. Either way, this pizza is damn good. Fingers crossed that the Hawaiian — with char-grilled pineapple, chili oil, and cilantro — makes an appearance.

The Salty Donut. Plan to stand in line for the exclusive savory jalapeño corn doughnut sammy: a 24-hour raised brioche creation coated in a sweet and salty jalapeño glaze, topped with cheddar streusel, and crowned with an over-easy fried egg made to order. Get there early, because the Salty Donut is putting only 200 eggs on it. The usual suspects will also be available, including traditional glazed, maple bacon, and guava cheese.

The Westchester. If you haven't heard of the Westchester, that's because the pop-up inside Lincoln's Beard Brewing started by chef Daniel Ramirez, formerly of Michael's Genuine and Harry's Pizzeria, is new on the scene. Get a first taste of this Miami-meets-the-South-inspired grub, including goat cheese ranch and scallions ruffles chips and dip, pork belly papas bravisimas, and vaca frita sandwiches with horseradish aioli on Martin's potato rolls. The Westchester will also dish out grain salad (farro, quinoa, veggies) for health-conscious revelers.

Urban Oasis. Leave it to the nonprofit group Urban Oasis — with the mission of making healthful, local food accessible to all South Floridians — to provide a teatime respite on the sensorial playground. Sip dragon-fruit lemonade and watermelon limeade slushies, teas such as hibiscus mint and energizing matcha, and kombucha.

III Points 2017. Friday, October 13, through Sunday, October 15, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $125 to $345 via iiipoints.com.

