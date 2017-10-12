III Points 2017: Miami Late-Night Dining Guide

III Points Festival will happen this Friday, October 13, through Sunday, October 15, at Mana Wynwood, This year, the festival boasts an impressive lineup of not only music but food, with culinary headliners such as Coyo Taco, Bird & Bone, and the Salty Donut.
But maybe you just weren't feeling hungry till you walked back out into the real world and Miami city lights, and now you come to the realization that you're in the mood for some Wagyu cheeseburger croquettes or a Proper Sausages sandwich and a craft beer. Turn to these places for late-night fare.
Beaker & Gray. Wagyu cheeseburger croquettes with aji amarillo and bacon. Crab rangoon. Tamarind brown sugar sesame chicken wings. Reuben fried rice with pastrami and sauerkraut. Grilled maitake mushroom with yuzu and jalapeño. Pumpkin gnocchi with pork rib, manchego, and shiso. These are just a handful of the offerings at Beaker & Gray, serving its full menu Friday and Saturday until 2 a.m. The bar is open and the Lavagave (Don Julio Blanco, Fidencio mezcal, lavender egg glair, grapefruit, and vanilla bitters) is the perfect option to wash down those wings and get you relaxed for bed. 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-699-2637; beakerandgray.com. Sunday through Thursday noon to 2 a.m; Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Boxelder Craft Beer Market. If it’s a beer and sausage you’re craving, make your way to Boxelder for Proper Sausages sandwiches. Choose from a fig and blue cheese sausage topped with julienned apples and watercress purée; the Proper sausage (sage and black pepper) topped with pickled carrots, sweet soy and togarashi; the Wynwood Porter (sausage with Pops Porter from Wynwood Brewing) topped with house-made mustard and house-fermented sauerkraut; and vegan Italian sausage served with peppers, onion, and garlic. All sausages are finished with a torch and cost $8 each. 2817 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-942-7769; bxldr.com. Friday and Saturday 1 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday 1 to 10 p.m.
Coyo Taco. The Mexican taqueria will sling tacos, burritos, bowls, and loads of guacamole on-site at III Points, but if it's elote and quesadilla you crave, walk to the Wynwood restaurant and score both till 3 a.m.. Then; make your way to the back-room where cocktails are served until 3 a.m. 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-573-8228; coyo-taco.com. Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The Corner. Enjoy a croque monsieur topped with a fried egg, bacon, and onion (called a crazy madame) and tiki-style punch with gin, orgeat, kiwi lime, and peppered agave. There are also shredded duck rillettes, deconstructed deviled eggs, and Cuban-style ice-cream sandwiches. 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-961-7887; thecornermiami.com. Monday through Sunday 4 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Lagniappe.Open till 2 a.m., Langinappe offers wine, cheese, live music, and chill vibes. Voted one of America’s best wine bars by Wine Enthusiast, the affordable selection of 150 labels. Plus, odds are on your side that the grill will still be sizzling by the time you arrive. 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0108; lagniappehouse.com. Monday through Sunday 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
La Latina. You simply can’t go wrong with a made-to-order arepa, be it the reina pepiada (chicken salad and avocado), sifrina (if you like your pepiada cheesy), or namesake La Latina (bacon, avocado, and cheese), La Latina regulars, however, know that the empanada de pabellon bursting with beef, black beans, plantain and cheese is the perfect sidekick for an arepa, regardless of the time of day you visit. 3509 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-571-9655; lalatinamiami.com. Sunday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 a.m.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Mr. Kream. This hip-hop-themed ice cream lounge provides a creamy cool down after all of that dancing. A dozen plus flavors include 24k carrot cake, Kahludacris (Kahlúa almond fudge), and Grandaddy Purp (raspberry with chocolate-covered strawberries). 2400 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 786-659-4541; mrkreamwynwood.com. Monday through Thursday noon to 10 p.m., Friday noon to 1 a.m., Saturday noon to 2 a.m., and Sunday noon to 9 p.m.
Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill. Mixing beet mojitos and serving favorites such as goat cheese croquettes with membrillo marmalade, bacon-wrapped dates, and duck and waffles till 2 a.m.,Sugarcane is always consistent. But more important, where else can you find dulce de leche soaked torrejas with maple-caramelized apples and cinnamon ice cream at this time of night? 3252 NE First Ave., Miami; 786-369-0353; sugarcanerawbargrill.com. Sunday through Wednesday 11:30 a.m. to midnight, Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.
The Wynwood Yard. Like to keep your options open? The folks at Wynwood Yard feel you, which is why they keep the bar open till 2 a.m. So have a drink and then decide whether you want Food Dude’s Caribbean Latin fusion — such as loaded jerk tostones or fries, Calypso jerk wings or spare-rib tips, or a sloppy jose or Lone Wolfe Mexican’s fusion tacos and burritos. 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Sunday through Thursday noon to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 2 a.m.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!