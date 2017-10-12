III Points 2017: Miami Late-Night Dining Guide

III Points Festival will happen this Friday, October 13, through Sunday, October 15, at Mana Wynwood, This year, the festival boasts an impressive lineup of not only music but food, with culinary headliners such as Coyo Taco, Bird & Bone, and the Salty Donut.

But maybe you just weren't feeling hungry till you walked back out into the real world and Miami city lights, and now you come to the realization that you're in the mood for some Wagyu cheeseburger croquettes or a Proper Sausages sandwich and a craft beer. Turn to these places for late-night fare.

Beaker & Gray. Wagyu cheeseburger croquettes with aji amarillo and bacon. Crab rangoon. Tamarind brown sugar sesame chicken wings. Reuben fried rice with pastrami and sauerkraut. Grilled maitake mushroom with yuzu and jalapeño. Pumpkin gnocchi with pork rib, manchego, and shiso. These are just a handful of the offerings at Beaker & Gray, serving its full menu Friday and Saturday until 2 a.m. The bar is open and the Lavagave (Don Julio Blanco, Fidencio mezcal, lavender egg glair, grapefruit, and vanilla bitters) is the perfect option to wash down those wings and get you relaxed for bed. 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-699-2637; beakerandgray.com. Sunday through Thursday noon to 2 a.m; Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.