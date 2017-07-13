Miami Spice 2017 Now Offers Weekend Brunch: Full List of Participating Restaurants Here
Bazaar Mar's decadent seafood at Miami Spice prices.
Courtesy of Bazaar Mar
Miami Spice returns this August with prix fixes at some of the finest restaurants for the reduced price of $23 for lunch and $39 for dinner.
Spice, which runs August 1 through September 30, is designed to encourage visitors and locals to explore new restaurants and visit old favorites by providing discounted three-course meals. The promotion also helps many eateries survive Miami's summer slump, when attendance drops as locals flock to cooler climes and tourists opt out of frying on our beaches.
The official 2017 Miami Spice website, ilovemiamispice.com, lists the participating restaurants. All sample menus aren't available on the site yet, so it's a good idea to check back regularly.
For the first time ever, Spice is offering brunch. Select restaurants, such as Essensia, Bakehouse Brasserie, Fooq's, and Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market, will serve brunch for $23 on weekends.
So far, 236 restaurants are set to participate this year. Though slightly down from the 243 eateries offering Spice deals last year, the number is still formidable. That figure could increase if other restaurants decide to sign up as August 1 approaches.
In addition, 40 new restaurants have joined Miami Spice, including notable names like Artisan Beach House, Bazaar Mar, Bird & Bone, Brava by Brad Kilgore, Café Roval, Dashi, Fi’lia, Mignonette Uptown, Phuc Yea, Pubbelly Noodle Bar, Tatel, and Upland.
Returning favorites include Ariete, the Bazaar by José Andrés, Blue Collar, Edge Steak & Bar, Michael's Genuine Food & Drink, and Scarpetta.
Here's the full list of participating restaurants:
- 1111 Peruvian Bistro
- 15th & Vine Kitchen and Bar
- 27 Restaurant
- 33 Kitchen
- 5300 Chop House
- 94th Aero Squadron
- A Fish Called Avalon
- Adena Grill & Wine Bar
- Anacapri Miami Lakes Italian Restaurant
- Anacapri Pinecrest Italian Restaurant
- Area 31
- Ariete
- Artisan Beach House
- Aromas del Peru Coral Gables
- Atlantikós
- Atrio Restaurant & Wine Room
- Bagatelle
- Bahia at Four Seasons Hotel Miami
- Bâoli Miami
- Bar Alter
- Barceloneta
- The Bazaar by José Andrés
- Beaker & Gray
- Bellmónt Spanish Restaurant
- Big Easy Winebar & Grill
- Bird & Bone
- Bistro One LR at The Ritz-Carlton South Beach
- Bizcaya
- BLT Prime
- BLT Steak
- Blue Collar
- Blue Matisse Restaurant & NAU Lounge
- Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill
- Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina
- Brasserie Brickell Key
- Brasserie Central
- Brava By Brad Kilgore
- BrickTop's
- Bulla Gastrobar Coral Gables
- Bulla Gastrobar Doral
- Byblos Miami
- Café Catula Fine Restaurant and Art Gallery
- Cafe Prima Pasta
- Cafe Roval
- Caffe Vialetto
- Cantina Beach
- Cantina La 20
- Canvas Restaurant at the Sagamore Art Hotel
- The Capital Grille
- Casa Faena Restaurant
- Casabe 305 Bistro
- Casablanca On the Bay
- Cecconi's Miami Beach
- Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar
- Chef Rolf's Tuna's Seafood Restaurant
- Christy's Restaurant
- Cibo Wine Bar Coral Gables
- Cibo Wine Bar South Beach
- Cipriani Downtown Miami
- Corsair Kitchen & Bar
- Crust
- Dashi
- DB Bistro Moderne
- Deck Sixteen
- Devon Seafood + Steak
- DiLido Beach Club
- Dolce Italian
- Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar FIU
- Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar Kendall
- Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
- Drunken Dragon
- The Dutch Miami
- Edge Steak & Bar
- El Cielo Restaurant
- El Tucán
- Essensia Restaurant & Lounge
- Estefan Kitchen
- Farfalle
- Fifi's on the Beach
- Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
- Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse
- Fontana The Biltmore
- Fooq's
- The Forge Restaurant
- Forte Dei Marmi
- Fresh American Bistro
- Gaijin Izakaya by Cake
- Gianni's at The Villa Casa Casuarina
- Gili's Beach Club
- GK Bistronomie
- Graziano's Restaurant Bird Road
- Graziano's Restaurant Brickell
- Graziano's Restaurant Coral Gables
- Hakkasan at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
- House Kitchen & Bar
- Il Mulino NY - Sunny Isles Beach
- IL Mulino NY - South Beach
- Jaguar Latin-American Kitchen
- Jaya at The Setai
- Juvia Miami
- Kaori by Walter Martino
- Katsuya South Beach
- Kiki On The River
- Kitchen 305
- Komodo
- KYU
- La Côte
- La Fontana D' Orazio
- La Mar by Gaston Acurio
- La Moderna Miami
- La Palma Ristorante & Bar
- La Riviera
- Larios on the Beach
- Lazuli Lounge
- Le Bouchon Du Grove
- Le Zoo
- Leynia
- Lightkeepers
- Lima at Atton Brickell Miami
- Lobster Bar Sea Grille Miami Beach
- Lolo's Surf Cantina
- Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann
- LT Steak & Seafood
- Lure Fishbar
- Makoto
- Mare Mio Restaurant
- Marion Restaurant
- Mariposa at Neiman Marcus Coral Gables
- Market at Edition
- Meat Market Miami Beach
- MesaMar
- Michael's Genuine Food & Drink
- Mignonette Downtown
- Mignonette Uptown
- Mikuna Peruvian Cuisine
- Milos by Costas Spiliadis
- Miranda Cuisine & Mar
- Mondrian Caffe
- Morton's The Steakhouse - Brickell
- Morton's The Steakhouse - Coral Gables
- Morton's The Steakhouse - North Miami
- Mr. Chow
- NaiYaRa
- Nautilus Cabana Club
- Neomi's Grill
- Nikki Beach
- Nobu Miami
- Novecento - Aventura
- Novecento - Brickell
- Novecento - Key Biscayne
- Novecento - Midtown
- Old Lisbon Sunset
- Ortanique on the Mile
- Palme D'Or The Biltmore
- Palmeiras Beach Club Restaurant
- Panorama Restaurant & Sky Lounge
- Pao by Paul Qui - Faena Miami Beach
- Paon Eatery
- Pascal's on Ponce
- Peacock Garden Bistro
- Perricone's Marketplace & Cafe
- Phuc Yea
- Pied à Terre at the Cadet Hotel
- Pisco y Nazca Kendall
- Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar Doral
- Plant Food + Wine
- Plnthouse at the 1 Hotel South Beach
- PM Fish & Steak House
- Prime Fish
- Prime Italian
- Pubbelly Noodle Bar
- Quality Meats
- Quattro Gastronomia Italiana
- R House
- Red Fish Grill
- Red, the Steakhouse
- Redlander Restaurant
- The Restaurant at The Raleigh
- River Yacht Club
- Rooftop at E11Even
- Rosa Mexicano Mary Brickell Village
- Rosa Mexicano South Beach
- Rusty Pelican Miami
- Ruth's Chris Steak House
- Salumeria 104
- Santorini by Georgios
- Sardinia Enoteca Ristorante
- The Sarsaparilla Club
- Sawa Restaurant & Lounge
- Scarpetta
- Seasons 52
- Seaspice & Modern Garden
- Segafredo Brickell
- The Seven Dials
- Shula's 347 Grill
- Shula's Steak 2
- Shula's Steak House
- Smith & Wollensky Restaurant
- The Social Club
- Son Cubano
- Soul Tavern
- Soyka Restaurant
- Spartico
- Spiga Ristorante Italiano
- STK South Beach
- Strada in the Grove
- StripSteak by Michael Mina
- Sugar Factory Lincoln Road
- Sugar Factory Ocean Drive
- Sugarcane raw bar grill
- Sushi Garage
- Sushi House
- Sushi Samba Miami Beach
- Sweet Liberty
- Tacology
- Talavera Cocina Mexicana
- Talde Miami Beach
- Tamara Bistro at National Hotel
- Tanuki
- Tatel
- Texas de Brazil Miami Beach
- Toro Toro Miami
- Toscana Divino
- Traymore Restaurant & Gin Bar
- The Tuck Room
- Tuyo at Miami Culinary Institute
- Two Chefs Restaurant
- Upland
- Vagabond Kitchen & Bar
- Villa Azur Restaurant & Lounge
- Watr at the 1 Hotel South Beach
- Wolfgang's Steakhouse
- Yardbird Southern Table and Bar
- Zen Sai Restaurant
- Zest
- Zucca
- Zuma
