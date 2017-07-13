Miami Spice 2017 Now Offers Weekend Brunch: Full List of Participating Restaurants Here

EXPAND Bazaar Mar's decadent seafood at Miami Spice prices. Courtesy of Bazaar Mar

Miami Spice returns this August with prix fixes at some of the finest restaurants for the reduced price of $23 for lunch and $39 for dinner.

Spice, which runs August 1 through September 30, is designed to encourage visitors and locals to explore new restaurants and visit old favorites by providing discounted three-course meals. The promotion also helps many eateries survive Miami's summer slump, when attendance drops as locals flock to cooler climes and tourists opt out of frying on our beaches.

The official 2017 Miami Spice website, ilovemiamispice.com, lists the participating restaurants. All sample menus aren't available on the site yet, so it's a good idea to check back regularly.

For the first time ever, Spice is offering brunch. Select restaurants, such as Essensia, Bakehouse Brasserie, Fooq's, and Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market, will serve brunch for $23 on weekends.

So far, 236 restaurants are set to participate this year. Though slightly down from the 243 eateries offering Spice deals last year, the number is still formidable. That figure could increase if other restaurants decide to sign up as August 1 approaches.

In addition, 40 new restaurants have joined Miami Spice, including notable names like Artisan Beach House, Bazaar Mar, Bird & Bone, Brava by Brad Kilgore, Café Roval, Dashi, Fi’lia, Mignonette Uptown, Phuc Yea, Pubbelly Noodle Bar, Tatel, and Upland.

Returning favorites include Ariete, the Bazaar by José Andrés, Blue Collar, Edge Steak & Bar, Michael's Genuine Food & Drink, and Scarpetta.

Here's the full list of participating restaurants:

