Las Olas Wine and Food Festival Returns With Its First Wine Garden

On Friday, April 19, Las Olas Boulevard will transform into a fun, foodie party with unlimited samples when it hosts more than 40 South Florida restaurants and more than 200 liquor brands at the 28th annual Las Olas Wine and Food Festival.
The best part? All proceeds benefit the American Lung Association.
“This event is just so beloved by the community, bringing the best restaurants in Broward out for a great cause,” Victoria O’Neill, a spokesperson for the American Lung Association, tells New Times. “Our team is always scaling up for this event, meaning the lineup of food and wine is reflective of the best the community has to offer.”
Starting at 7:30 p.m. between Southeast Sixth and 11th Avenues, restaurants, wineries, breweries, liquor brands, and more will have bedazzled booths at tasting pavilions offering unlimited samples. New restaurants participating this year include Rocco’s Tacos, Lona Cocina & Tequileria, Rice Mediterranean Kitchen, Steelpan, Purple Lit Oyster, Olive & Sea, and Blueprint Cookies.
"At the wine garden there will be a more premium selection of wines that aren’t appearing in the tasting pavilions or at many local wine stores, for that matter," explains O'Neill. "Everyone can still sample them.” A dozen brands will be represented in the wine garden including Belle Glos, Threadcount, and Quilt.
Rounding out the experience will be a mix of live music and DJs, a designated block party experience, and activations from the likes of LaCroix sparkling water and Cadillac.
As for a pro tip for making the most of the experience, O’Neill says to go VIP, which runs $250 a pop compared to $160 for general admission. VIP tickets include access to a rooftop kick-off party at Riverside Hotel, early access to the boulevard (5:30 p.m.) for a pre-party, and private access to the wine garden for 90 minutes (7 to 8:30 p.m.), among other perks.
On the funds raised, O’Neill says, “Ninety cents of every dollar goes directly into the work American Lung Association does, including research into lung health, programming, advocacy at a state and national level, and so much more.”
Las Olas Wine and Food Festival. 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, at Las Olas Boulevard between SE Sixth and 11th avenues, Fort Lauderdale; lasolaswff.com. Tickets cost $160 to $250 via eventbrite.com.