Las Olas Wine and Food Festival Returns With Its First Wine Garden

Six blocks of culinary wizardry with proceeds benefitting the American Lung Association? Yum.
April 17, 2024
The silent disco at Las Olas Wine and Food Festival is always a vibe.
The silent disco at Las Olas Wine and Food Festival is always a vibe.
On Friday, April 19, Las Olas Boulevard will transform into a fun, foodie party with unlimited samples when it hosts more than 40 South Florida restaurants and more than 200 liquor brands at the 28th annual Las Olas Wine and Food Festival.

The best part? All proceeds benefit the American Lung Association.

“This event is just so beloved by the community, bringing the best restaurants in Broward out for a great cause,” Victoria O’Neill, a spokesperson for the American Lung Association, tells New Times. “Our team is always scaling up for this event, meaning the lineup of food and wine is reflective of the best the community has to offer.”

Starting at 7:30 p.m. between Southeast Sixth and 11th Avenues, restaurants, wineries, breweries, liquor brands, and more will have bedazzled booths at tasting pavilions offering unlimited samples. New restaurants participating this year include Rocco’s Tacos, Lona Cocina & Tequileria, Rice Mediterranean Kitchen, Steelpan, Purple Lit Oyster, Olive & Sea, and Blueprint Cookies.
click to enlarge A crowd of people at night
The crowd is energetic along Las Olas Boulevard during the Las Olas Wine and Food Festival.
Las Olas Wine and Food Festival photo
Also new this year will be a premium wine garden featuring a dozen delicious wine brands thanks to Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and sponsor Florida Blue.

"At the wine garden there will be a more premium selection of wines that aren’t appearing in the tasting pavilions or at many local wine stores, for that matter," explains O'Neill. "Everyone can still sample them.” A dozen brands will be represented in the wine garden including Belle Glos, Threadcount, and Quilt.

Rounding out the experience will be a mix of live music and DJs, a designated block party experience, and activations from the likes of LaCroix sparkling water and Cadillac.

As for a pro tip for making the most of the experience, O’Neill says to go VIP, which runs $250 a pop compared to $160 for general admission. VIP tickets include access to a rooftop kick-off party at Riverside Hotel, early access to the boulevard (5:30 p.m.) for a pre-party, and private access to the wine garden for 90 minutes (7 to 8:30 p.m.), among other perks.
click to enlarge
A good chunk of Las Olas Boulevard will soon shut down to traffic and turn up with some great bites.
Las Olas Wine and Food Festival
O’Neill hopes to have 2,000 attendees and raise $400,000 at this year’s Las Olas Wine and Food Festival. According to the American Lung Association, more than 2.7 million people in Florida are living with lung disease, including lung cancer, asthma, and other conditions.

On the funds raised, O’Neill says, “Ninety cents of every dollar goes directly into the work American Lung Association does, including research into lung health, programming, advocacy at a state and national level, and so much more.”

Las Olas Wine and Food Festival. 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, at Las Olas Boulevard between SE Sixth and 11th avenues, Fort Lauderdale; lasolaswff.com. Tickets cost $160 to $250 via eventbrite.com.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, sports and entertainment in South Florida since 2017. His work has also appeared in USA Today, BBC, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, Travel + Leisure, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.
