Best Miami 4/20 Food and Munchies Specials 2024

From a taco covered in Fruity Pebbles to a doughnut with bacon, here are the best 4/20 food deals in Miami for the munchies.
April 17, 2024
The "4/20 Blazin' Taco" from Velvet Taco is made of mac & cheese, Flamin' Hot Cheetos-covered chicken tenders, and red chili aioli sprinkled with Fruity Pebbles cereal.
"Weed go well together," we'd say to these food specials.

This Saturday, April 20, marks the unofficial stoner holiday called "4/20," which celebrates marijuana and its culture around the world. To celebrate, some of Miami's best restaurants and bakeries are gearing up to provide the Magic City with a fun selection of 4/20 specials for when the munchies hit.

From one-day-only deals and menus curated just for when the munchies strike to local collaborations and even a skydiving opportunity (yes, we'll explain), we've got you and your buds covered this Saturday.

Below, in alphabetic order, New Times has listed the best restaurant deals and specials across Miami and Fort Lauderdale on 4/20.
click to enlarge A burger with onions
Find the "French Funyon Soup Burger" at Babe's Meat & Counter on 4/20.
Babe's Meat Counter photo

Babe's Meat & Counter

9216 SW 156th St., Miami
786-429-1315
babefroman.com
One of Miami-Dade's premier meat counters (with some of Miami's best burgers), Babe's Meat & Counter in Palmetto Bay is dropping a 4/20 burger that munchie dreams are made of. They'll be serving up a twist on one of their most popular burgers called the "French Funyon Soup Burger." The burger is composed of Babe's classic French onion soup burger topped with delicious, crunchy Funyons onion-flavored rings. The juicy burger will only be available on Saturday, 4/20.
click to enlarge Tacos in a tray
4/20 tacos from Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila photo

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Various locations
bodegataqueria.com
If your munchie cravings are usually nachos, tacos, or burritos, Bodega is offering guests $5 off their orders in celebration of the hazed holiday. Use code "HIGH5" when ordering online or through the Bodega app. The menu offers signature tacos such as barbacoa, birria, crisp fish, jalapeño brisket, and a selection of classic tacos.
click to enlarge Food on trays with pink background
Caja Caliente is famous for its Cuban flare and Miami's favorite Cuban tacos.
Photo by Julia Rose Photography

Caja Caliente

808 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
786-431-1947
caja-caliente.com
Caja'sfamous Cuban tacos make for a delicious meal, and an even better deal during 4/20. For one-day-only guests can buy $4.20 lechon and chicken tacos, usually priced at $7, and $4.20 beers to complete the meal. These are not your average tacos, each serving comes loaded with pico de gallo, avocado, cotija cheese, aioli, and four ounces of protein.
click to enlarge Taco being held
Is the "4/20 Choco Taco" making the comeback of the year?
Coyo Taco photo

Coyo Taco

Various locations
coyotaco.com
Coyo Taco has partnered with local ice cream shop Sweet Melody to bring back the classic choco taco ice cream taco. The $10 limited-edition "4/20 Choco Taco" is made with a housemade waffle taco shell coated in cinnamon sugar dark chocolate and topped with a drizzle of caramelized white chocolate and candied Rice Krispies for a crunch. All the flavors together are paired perfectly with the creamy dulce de leche ice cream made from scratch. The treat will be available from Friday, April 19, through Sunday, April 21. For those who prefer to celebrate 4/20 at home, Coyo has partnered with DoorDash to deliver the treats to your doorstep.
click to enlarge Food in the air
The 4/20 special from Dos Croquetas
Dos Croquetas photo

Dos Croquetas

10505 SW 40th St., Miami
305-912-3672
1555 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-967-8657
doscroquetas.com
Dos Croquetas is launching the ultimate munchies menu on 4/20. Available only that day, guests can try the "Cheez-It Dank Croquetas" with cheddar cheese-infused bechamel sauce coated in toasted Cheez-Its, served with housemade ranch, and a "Croqueta Crunchwrap" made with roasted chicken croquetas, rice, black beans, melted cheese, Dos Croquetas ranch sauce and salsa with a crunchy tostada inside a signature wrap, all topped with housemade Mexican crema. To satisfy sweet cravings, guests can try the special collaboration shake with Florida-based dispensary Cookies Miami, inspired by Cookies' signature strain, "Lemonchello." The shake is made with lemon-infused ice cream, topped with housemade whipped cream, and blue raspberry Oreo crunch.
click to enlarge Food on plates
The 4/20 tradition lives on at Eating House.
Eating House photo

Eating House

128 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables
786-580-3745
eatinghousemiami.com
The Coral Gables staple will continue its 12 year 4/20 tradition with a "high-cuisine" meal. The multicourse, stoner-inspired menu is served family-style with a minimum of two guests per table and is accompanied by themed movies and music. The culinary journey starts with appetizers such as "Maui Wowie," made with yellowfin tuna poke, cucumber, chili crunch, yuzu aioli, chips, and sesame, and "Blue Cheese OG," made with crispy duck wings, carrot buffalo sauce, and blue cheese crème fraîche. Entrées include the "Pineapple Express" made with Heritage pork belly al pastor, pineapple miso, and pineapple pico de gallo, "Acapulco Gold" made with mac con queso, sour cream, shredded lettuce, and American Wagyu beef, and the "Super Lemon Haze" made with lemon pepper hot chicken, buttered brioche, and lemon-buttermilk ranch. The munchies menu has a sweet finish with the "Strawberry Cough," made with strawberry & cream tart, vanilla bean custard, and preserved strawberry, or "Girl Scout Cookies," made of mini pancakes, coconut condensed milk, chocolate, and toasted coconut. Pair the selection with $4.20 beer and shot specials and complimentary green mimosas during brunch. Available from noon to 10:30 p.m. only on Saturday, April 20.
click to enlarge A doughnut with bacon on top
The limited-edition Knaus Berry Farm x Max'd Out Donuts cinnamon roll doughnut.
Max'd Out Donuts photo

Max'd Out Donuts x Knaus Berry Farm

14871 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach
305-705-3425
maxdoutdonuts.com
Voted the New Times' Best Doughnuts in 2023, Max'd Out Donuts is a great option for a sweet treat on 4/20. In collaboration with Knaus Berry Farm, the doughnut shop will relaunch a fan favorite with a delicious twist. The 4/20 doughnut is Knaus Berry's signature cinnamon roll wrapped in Max'd Out Donuts' signature brioche dough, glazed with maple bacon bits, and topped with a dollop of French maple syrup and a candied bacon strip.
click to enlarge A pastry being held by a hand
The "Puff Puff Pastry" from Night Owl Cookies on 4/20
Night Owl Cookies photo

Night Owl Cookies

Various locations
nightowlcookieco.com
Night Owl Cookies is already munchies certified as one of the few late-night sweets available in Miami, but for the special holiday, guests can purchase the special 4/20 box. A different flavor will be launched every day on the official Instagram, but the comments are already buzzing with its first announcement of the "Puff Puff Pastry." A crisp puff pastry stuffed with the signature edible cookies, cream cookie dough, and an Oreo cookie, topped with frosting and Oreo crumbs.
click to enlarge
A peculiar taco to satisfy the 420 munchies at Velvet Taco
Velvet Taco photo

Velvet Taco

305 S. Andrews Ave., Ste. 115, Fort Lauderdale
754-216-4610
velvettaco.com
Velvet Tacos in Fort Lauderdale is giving guests the ultimate chance to get high — and we're not talking "4/20 high," but "in the sky" high. During the holiday weekend, guests have a shot to win the "Ultimate High Giveaway," with the prize being skydiving for two, followed by lunch at Velvet Taco. To enter the giveaway, guests just need to stop by and order the specialty "Weekly Taco Feature" (WTF) made with munchies in mind. The "4/20 Blazin' Taco" features mac & cheese, Flamin' Hot Cheetos-crusted chicken tenders, and red chile aioli made in house, sprinkled with Fruity Pebbles cereal, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Follow the giveaway instructions on Velvet Taco's official Instagram page and tag a friend on Velvet Taco's 4/20 social media post to secure the submission. The taco is available April 17-23, and the giveaway goes live on social media on April 20. 
