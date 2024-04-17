Best Miami 4/20 Food and Munchies Specials 2024

This Saturday, April 20, marks the unofficial stoner holiday called "4/20," which celebrates marijuana and its culture around the world. To celebrate, some of Miami's best restaurants and bakeries are gearing up to provide the Magic City with a fun selection of 4/20 specials for when the munchies hit.
From one-day-only deals and menus curated just for when the munchies strike to local collaborations and even a skydiving opportunity (yes, we'll explain), we've got you and your buds covered this Saturday.
Below, in alphabetic order, New Times has listed the best restaurant deals and specials across Miami and Fort Lauderdale on 4/20.
Babe's Meat & Counter9216 SW 156th St., Miami
786-429-1315
babefroman.comOne of Miami-Dade's premier meat counters (with some of Miami's best burgers), Babe's Meat & Counter in Palmetto Bay is dropping a 4/20 burger that munchie dreams are made of. They'll be serving up a twist on one of their most popular burgers called the "French Funyon Soup Burger." The burger is composed of Babe's classic French onion soup burger topped with delicious, crunchy Funyons onion-flavored rings. The juicy burger will only be available on Saturday, 4/20.
Bodega Taqueria y TequilaVarious locations
bodegataqueria.com If your munchie cravings are usually nachos, tacos, or burritos, Bodega is offering guests $5 off their orders in celebration of the hazed holiday. Use code "HIGH5" when ordering online or through the Bodega app. The menu offers signature tacos such as barbacoa, birria, crisp fish, jalapeño brisket, and a selection of classic tacos.
Caja Caliente808 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
786-431-1947
caja-caliente.com Caja'sfamous Cuban tacos make for a delicious meal, and an even better deal during 4/20. For one-day-only guests can buy $4.20 lechon and chicken tacos, usually priced at $7, and $4.20 beers to complete the meal. These are not your average tacos, each serving comes loaded with pico de gallo, avocado, cotija cheese, aioli, and four ounces of protein.
Coyo TacoVarious locations
coyotaco.com Coyo Taco has partnered with local ice cream shop Sweet Melody to bring back the classic choco taco ice cream taco. The $10 limited-edition "4/20 Choco Taco" is made with a housemade waffle taco shell coated in cinnamon sugar dark chocolate and topped with a drizzle of caramelized white chocolate and candied Rice Krispies for a crunch. All the flavors together are paired perfectly with the creamy dulce de leche ice cream made from scratch. The treat will be available from Friday, April 19, through Sunday, April 21. For those who prefer to celebrate 4/20 at home, Coyo has partnered with DoorDash to deliver the treats to your doorstep.
Dos Croquetas10505 SW 40th St., Miami
305-912-3672
1555 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-967-8657
doscroquetas.com Dos Croquetas is launching the ultimate munchies menu on 4/20. Available only that day, guests can try the "Cheez-It Dank Croquetas" with cheddar cheese-infused bechamel sauce coated in toasted Cheez-Its, served with housemade ranch, and a "Croqueta Crunchwrap" made with roasted chicken croquetas, rice, black beans, melted cheese, Dos Croquetas ranch sauce and salsa with a crunchy tostada inside a signature wrap, all topped with housemade Mexican crema. To satisfy sweet cravings, guests can try the special collaboration shake with Florida-based dispensary Cookies Miami, inspired by Cookies' signature strain, "Lemonchello." The shake is made with lemon-infused ice cream, topped with housemade whipped cream, and blue raspberry Oreo crunch.
Eating House128 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables
786-580-3745
eatinghousemiami.comThe Coral Gables staple will continue its 12 year 4/20 tradition with a "high-cuisine" meal. The multicourse, stoner-inspired menu is served family-style with a minimum of two guests per table and is accompanied by themed movies and music. The culinary journey starts with appetizers such as "Maui Wowie," made with yellowfin tuna poke, cucumber, chili crunch, yuzu aioli, chips, and sesame, and "Blue Cheese OG," made with crispy duck wings, carrot buffalo sauce, and blue cheese crème fraîche. Entrées include the "Pineapple Express" made with Heritage pork belly al pastor, pineapple miso, and pineapple pico de gallo, "Acapulco Gold" made with mac con queso, sour cream, shredded lettuce, and American Wagyu beef, and the "Super Lemon Haze" made with lemon pepper hot chicken, buttered brioche, and lemon-buttermilk ranch. The munchies menu has a sweet finish with the "Strawberry Cough," made with strawberry & cream tart, vanilla bean custard, and preserved strawberry, or "Girl Scout Cookies," made of mini pancakes, coconut condensed milk, chocolate, and toasted coconut. Pair the selection with $4.20 beer and shot specials and complimentary green mimosas during brunch. Available from noon to 10:30 p.m. only on Saturday, April 20.
Max'd Out Donuts x Knaus Berry Farm14871 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach
305-705-3425
maxdoutdonuts.comVoted the New Times' Best Doughnuts in 2023, Max'd Out Donuts is a great option for a sweet treat on 4/20. In collaboration with Knaus Berry Farm, the doughnut shop will relaunch a fan favorite with a delicious twist. The 4/20 doughnut is Knaus Berry's signature cinnamon roll wrapped in Max'd Out Donuts' signature brioche dough, glazed with maple bacon bits, and topped with a dollop of French maple syrup and a candied bacon strip.
Night Owl CookiesVarious locations
nightowlcookieco.comNight Owl Cookies is already munchies certified as one of the few late-night sweets available in Miami, but for the special holiday, guests can purchase the special 4/20 box. A different flavor will be launched every day on the official Instagram, but the comments are already buzzing with its first announcement of the "Puff Puff Pastry." A crisp puff pastry stuffed with the signature edible cookies, cream cookie dough, and an Oreo cookie, topped with frosting and Oreo crumbs.
Velvet Taco305 S. Andrews Ave., Ste. 115, Fort Lauderdale
754-216-4610
velvettaco.comVelvet Tacos in Fort Lauderdale is giving guests the ultimate chance to get high — and we're not talking "4/20 high," but "in the sky" high. During the holiday weekend, guests have a shot to win the "Ultimate High Giveaway," with the prize being skydiving for two, followed by lunch at Velvet Taco. To enter the giveaway, guests just need to stop by and order the specialty "Weekly Taco Feature" (WTF) made with munchies in mind. The "4/20 Blazin' Taco" features mac & cheese, Flamin' Hot Cheetos-crusted chicken tenders, and red chile aioli made in house, sprinkled with Fruity Pebbles cereal, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Follow the giveaway instructions on Velvet Taco's official Instagram page and tag a friend on Velvet Taco's 4/20 social media post to secure the submission. The taco is available April 17-23, and the giveaway goes live on social media on April 20.