Beer at your door.
Beer at your door.
Photo by Christina Mendenhall

Amazon Prime Launches Free Craft Beer and Wine Delivery Service in Miami

Clarissa Buch | May 23, 2018 | 9:30am
Miami shoppers with Amazon Prime accounts can now get alcohol delivered straight to their door.

Prime Now, Amazon’s same-day delivery service, now includes delivery of beer and wine, offering hundreds of bottles, from La Marca prosecco to South Florida's own Funky Buddha. For now, Miami and Orlando are the only cities in Florida eligible for the new perk.

Using the Prime Now website or app, customers can peruse available wine and beer, place orders, and track delivery. One- and two-hour delivery windows are available upon checkout. Service is available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Amazon Prime is the e-commerce company's premium subscription service that, for $119 a year, gives members access to free two-day shipping on most items, streaming video and music, and other perks such as Prime Now, which delivers a host of items in less than two hours.

In addition to offering beer and wine, Prime Now delivers everyday items such as milk, eggs, and paper towels, along with fresh fruit and vegetables, pet supplies, and even meals from popular local restaurants such as Harry's Pizzeria and Cypress Tavern. In Miami, some of the most popular items ordered through the service are pantry staples, fruit, and Amazon Fire TV sticks.

Prime Now's wine and beer delivery launch comes less than a week after the Seattle-based company announced 10 percent off for Prime members on hundreds of sale items throughout Whole Foods Market locations when using the Whole Foods Market app. Right now, the program is offered only in Florida. Discounts at all 365 Whole Foods locations nationwide will be available this summer.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

