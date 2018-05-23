Amazon Prime Launches Free Craft Beer and Wine Delivery Service in Miami

Miami shoppers with Amazon Prime accounts can now get alcohol delivered straight to their door.

Prime Now, Amazon’s same-day delivery service, now includes delivery of beer and wine, offering hundreds of bottles, from La Marca prosecco to South Florida's own Funky Buddha. For now, Miami and Orlando are the only cities in Florida eligible for the new perk.

Using the Prime Now website or app, customers can peruse available wine and beer, place orders, and track delivery. One- and two-hour delivery windows are available upon checkout. Service is available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday.