Coyo Taco Brings Back Choco Taco for 4/20

Life was good before Klondike discontinued its fan-favorite, delicious Choco Taco.
In July of 2022, in the middle of summer, Klondike's parent company Unilever announced it would discontinue the brand's iconic vanilla ice cream-stuffed, chocolate-and-peanut-dipped waffle cone taco sandwiches, which originally launched back in 1983.
"Over the past two years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide," Klondike stated on its website on July 25, 2022. "A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco."
This resulted in broken hearts across the country, including New Times writers. Thankfully, Miami's own Coyo Taco might have made it better.
In celebration of the beloved and dazed 4/20 holiday, Coyo is launching its take on the classic Choco Taco.
comeback on Coyo's menu in August 2022. The limited-time sweet treat named the "Loco Coco Taco" was a big hit and gave ice cream lovers a taste of their childhood.
To top the classic treat and its own 2022 creation, Coyo is partnering with local artisan ice cream shop Sweet Melody to create the perfect combination of sweet and salty to cure those munchies.
"Ice cream is one of my favorite food groups, and I've been a fan of Sweet Melody for years," says Coyo's executive chef and partner Scott Linquist. "They're always thinking outside the box, so it was a no-brainer to ask them to recreate the choco taco; it might be better than the OG. What better time to launch than 4/20?" Sweet Melody is known for its innovative ideas like its ice cream ventanita, quality ice cream, and new flavors every month to keep a current menu, so leave it to them to craft the perfect ice cream for the new choco taco.
Keeping the munchies in mind and knowing the original Choco Taco was an important flavor in many childhoods, owner Mike Romeu created the special edition "4/20 Choco Taco." The housemade waffle taco shell is coated in cinnamon sugar dark chocolate and topped with a drizzle of caramelized white chocolate and candied Rice Krispies for a crunch. All the flavors together are paired perfectly with the creamy dulce de leche ice cream made from scratch.
"It's the highest honor to work alongside local companies like Coyo Taco, who are as passionate in their craft as we are," says Romeo. "The taco was inspired by the spirit of both our brands. Amazing food with a fun twist!"
The Choco Taco is available for $10 each at all Coyo Taco locations from Friday, April 19, through Sunday, April 21. For those who prefer to celebrate 4/20 at home, Coyo has partnered with DoorDash to deliver the treats to your doorstep.