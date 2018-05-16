Amazon Prime Offers Discounts on Whole Foods Market Items for Florida Shoppers

Amazon Prime members can now do their grocery shopping without spending their "whole paycheck."
With a new perk, Prime members will receive an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items throughout Whole Foods Market locations when they download and use the Whole Foods Market app.
Right now, the program is offered only in Florida. Discounts at all 365 Whole Foods locations nationwide will be available this summer.
In a statement, the cofounder and CEO of Whole Foods, John Mackey, said, “By offering greater discounts on sale items, and exclusive deals like $10 off a pound for sustainably-sourced, wild-caught halibut, launching savings for Prime members is an amazing opportunity to bring our industry-leading quality standards and delicious food to more customers at a better price.”
Prime member deals will be displayed throughout stores and on the app. Deals and specials will change weekly, but sample savings for the week of May 16 through 22 include one pound of organic strawberries for $2.99 (regularly $4.99), a free 12-pack of 365 Everyday Value sparkling water with the purchase of one, and two Kind granola bags for $6.
To access the deals, download the Whole Foods Market app, sign in with your Amazon account, and scan the app's Prime Code at checkout. You can also link your cell-phone number to access the discounts at amazon.com/primesavings.
