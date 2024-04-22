From Ecuador to Miami: La Pata Gorda Opens First U.S. Restaurant in Coral Gables

Passionate fans of the restaurant chain and plenty of Miami's Ecuadorian community flocked to its grand opening ceremony on April 15 on Miracle Mile.
Those in attendance shared their enthusiasm for its opening by posting Instagram Reels, in-feed posts, and stories. Comments left on La Pata Gorda's new U.S. Instagram account ranged from, "Congratulations my fellow Ecuadorians. I will be there soon to try their food which I am sure will be delicious!" to "From a proud Ecuadorian-American, my sincere congratulations on this great step towards the internationalization of Ecuadorian cuisine!"
Fans of La Pata Gorda are excited to have the restaurant's elaborate crab and shrimp entrées like mariscos, plátano verde, and Ecuadorian crabs, which are the restaurant's specialty. The restaurant chain is also known for its shrimp dishes, such as shrimp ceviche and other high-quality seafood offerings.
"We use all Ecuadorian ingredients. Therefore, when people try the food, they are going to feel like they are in Ecuador," says chef Marianella of La Pata Gorda in a video shared on Instagram.
Although the Coral Gables location of La Pata Gorda will have new seafood dishes, fans also can expect classic La Pata Gorda dishes on the menu, like the popular dish carapacho relleno.
"I'm delighted to be able to bring these Ecuadorian flavors [to the U.S.] so that people have the opportunity to taste and appreciate truly exquisite Ecuadorian seafood cuisine," adds Marianella.
From Monday through Thursday, La Pata Gorda will serve happy hour specials from 4 to 7 p.m. On Thursday evenings, expect a live DJ spinning Latin lounge beats.
La Pata Gorda. 232 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-963-8171; instagram.com/lapatagordaus. Open Monday through Saturday from Noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from Noon to 8 p.m.