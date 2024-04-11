 Miami Bakery's Edible Art Cake Sparks Trend on Social Media | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

The Most Viral Birthday Cake in Miami Is a Work of Art

This 28-year-old self-taught baker is making the most viral cake in Miami — all from her home kitchen.
April 11, 2024
Lura Cakes by Laura Caceres are taking over social media thanks to its floral designs with natural elements, unique shapes, and shockingly beautiful composition.
Lura Cakes by Laura Caceres are taking over social media thanks to its floral designs with natural elements, unique shapes, and shockingly beautiful composition. Lura Cakes photo
Share this:
In the early 2000s, you couldn't attend a birthday party in Miami without seeing a Cuban rum cake on the center of a dining table made by Sweet Art Cakes by Lucila, the maker of delicious Cuban rum cakes covered in white fondant, topped with a Precious Moments figurine (they were huge hits at baptisms, communion parties, your tio's 40th, you name it). They now do fancy creations for any occasion and still rank supreme in Miami's cake scene.

Then, in the late 2010s, layered cookie cakes shaped as numbers or letters filled with cream blew up in popularity, especially thanks to social media. One of the most popular makers of this style of cake is Frudeco, which creates some of the most viral specialty cakes in Miami. By 2017, if you didn't have gold or silver giant helium-filled numbered balloons *and* a matching number cake to let everyone know you just turned 28, did you even celebrate your birthday?
click to enlarge A cake with toppings
A number cake by Frudeco bakery in Miami in the shape of the number 28.
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Years later, around 2020, Miami residents were craving simplicity. It was the dawn of the pavlova cake — a gorgeous, strawberry-covered thin cake made of walnut meringue filling with dulce de leche, whipped cream, and strawberries. The most popular bakery making these cakes is Piononos Bakery, a Latin American bakery owned by Maria Luisa Benavides in Key Biscayne.

Just two years later, as the '90s came back in terms of style, so did its cakes. Suddenly, vintage heart-shaped cakes, also called "Lambeth" cakes, retro cakes, or Marie Antoinette cakes, seemed to pop up overnight. One of the most well-known local bake shops making these beauties is DBakers. Think pastel and bright colors with garlands of buttercream swirls and frills. Unashamedly feminine and almost too pretty to cut, these cakes use a royal icing, over-piping technique to create swirls of icing all over, and they're usually about eight inches tall.
click to enlarge A cake with cherries on top
A retro cake by DBakers in Miami with vintage swirls and feminine flare.
DBakers photo
As you can see, we've come a long way, Miami.

But in 2024, there's a new cake in town. Thanks to Instagram and TikTok, there is now a cake so artistic, so zen-like, so very modern, and oh-so feminine that it is completely taking over every baby shower, bridal shower, and birthday party in Miami-Dade County: meet Lura Cakes.

Founded by Laura "Lauri" Caceres, the 28-year-old's unique and eye-catching cake designs have gotten her orders from some of Miami's biggest socialites, especially influencers, who can't wait to post about her creations on social media. Miami-based food blogger with over one million followers, Nico Morena of @succulentbite, recently shared a photo of his wife at her 30th birthday next to a two-tiered, white cake by Lura Cakes.

The most impressive part? She's baking each artistic cake out of her very own home kitchen in Miami.
click to enlarge A cake with flowers
Lura Cakes' artistic cakes come in all shapes, sizes, colors, and themes.
Lura Cakes photo
"I began several years ago in high school as a hobby with recipe books. Then, I took a pastry course and started baking for family and friends. Soon after, I began selling a couple of small cakes in my neighborhood," she explains.

Soon, her cakes took off. It's now common to find one of her cakes at any celebration in 2024, only a year after she started her company.

"I’ve been running my own cake business for just over a year. I started in January 2023," adds Caceres. "After months of practice and taste testing trials, I was encouraged by my family and friends to start selling cakes, and the rest is history!"

The shapes, colors, floral elements, and expressive decorations are what truly set her cakes apart. She's doing so well, that she even does wedding cakes, two-tiered cakes, and larger, more elaborate edible works of art.
click to enlarge A cake with decorations
Lura Cakes in Miami are just as tasty as they appear from the outside. Flavors range from "Lemon Curd & Torched Meringue" and "Tres leches & Dulce de Leche" to a strawberry shortcake and tiramisu-layered cake.
Lura Cakes photo
"I get the inspiration from many sources like nature, art, cultures, and shapes," she says. This is why you'll find flowers of all shapes and sizes in her cakes, including long stems, some completely irregular or seemingly out of place. But on these cakes, it works, giving an almost surrealist appeal. Salvador Dalí would be proud.

The flavors her cakes come from are just as tasty as they appear from the outside. Flavors range from "Lemon Curd & Torched Meringue" and "Tres leches & Dulce de Leche" to a strawberry shortcake and tiramisu-layered cake.

Lura Cakes vary in price, starting at $135 for six-inch round or dome-shaped cakes, and at $185 for eight-inch round or dome-shaped cakes. Prices vary for larger cakes.

Those interested in placing an order can fill out a form on her website or submit a request via Instagram by sending Lura Cakes a direct message.

Lura Cakes. Orders available via bio.site/luracakes or instagram.com/lura_cakes.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
10 Best Restaurants in South Beach

Best of Miami

10 Best Restaurants in South Beach

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
10 Best Restaurants in Brickell

Best of Miami

10 Best Restaurants in Brickell

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Barcelona in Miami: The Fourth Best Bar in the World Comes to Miami Beach

Cocktails & Spirits

Barcelona in Miami: The Fourth Best Bar in the World Comes to Miami Beach

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Jimmy Butler Collaborates With the Salty Donut to Bring Back Croughnuts

Food & Drink News

Jimmy Butler Collaborates With the Salty Donut to Bring Back Croughnuts

By Rachel Costa and Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation