A South Miami Restaurant Lands the Number One Spot in Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in Florida

March 29, 2023 8:00AM

Pla-Tu Sushi, Thai, Tapas takes the top spot on Yelp's 2023 list.
Pla-Tu Sushi, Thai, Tapas takes the top spot on Yelp's 2023 list. Pla-Tu Sushi, Thai, Tapas photo
Yelp has released its Top 100 Places to Eat in Florida 2023. Of the 100 restaurants, nearly 40 local South Flordia restaurants made the cut — including some surprising choices.

According to Yelp, the list was ranked using several factors, including the "total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2022, and January 1, 2023." In addition, Yelp states that "when available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of January 9, 2023."

Since the Yelp Top 100 is ranked by Yelp user ratings, the list is a good indicator of how people in Florida eat — and where. A surprising number of the South Florida entries are outside Miami's metro area.

The number one restaurant on the list is South Miami's Pla-Tu Sushi, Thai, Tapas, located at 6101 Sunset Drive. The restaurant opened in July 2021 and hit high marks with Yelpers for its food and service. Partner Oui Pholasamee tells New Times that she was "super surprised" when she heard the news that her little 40-seat restaurant made first place.

Pholasamee says that her staff works very hard to maintain excellence. More than anything, the restauranteur says that she reads all customer comments. "Whether the feedback is good or not, we use them to increase the quality of our food." 

Pholasamee says the tiny restaurant also strives to have the freshest food. "We order fish fresh every single day," she says. She adds that every dish is made to order. "We don't precook food. It may take longer, but I think that fast food isn't good food. You may have to wait a bit, but the food will come out tasting good."

Prosecco 22, a tiny, family-run Italian restaurant in Pembroke Pines, made the number three spot on the list, and North South Grill — also in Pembroke Pines — placed in the fifth spot. The remaining South Florida restaurants listed are:
  • Gilbert's 17th Street Grill (Fort Lauderdale)
  • Pane & Vino (Miami Beach)
  • Fratellino (Coral Gables)
  • Larb Thai-Isan (Fort Lauderdale)
  • Napoli 1800 Cucina and Pizzeria (Miami)
  • Yardie Spice (Homestead)
  • The Etna Rosso (Fort Lauderdale)
  • Colombian Mountains Cafe (Fort Lauderdale)
  • The Rabbit Hole (Pompano Beach)
  • Bunbury (Miami)
  • Intimo (Miami)
  • Luca Osteria (Coral Gables)
  • Franky's Deli Warehouse (Hialeah)
  • Berry Fresh Cafe (Stuart)
  • The Modern Rose (Deerfield Beach)
  • Havana Vieja (Miami Beach)
  • Ichimora (Fort Lauderdale)
  • Broad Shoulders Sandwiches (Fort Lauderdale)
  • Magnolia Caffee (Fort Lauderdale)
  • 107 Taste (Coral Gables)
  • Buccan (Palm Beach)
  • Pesto Cafe and Grill (Miami)
  • Ethos Greek Bistro (Wilton Manors)
  • Café Prima Pasta (Miami Beach)
  • Aioli (West Palm Beach)
  • Full Bloom Vegan (Miami Beach)
  • Pampa Gaucho Churrascaria (Lighthouse Point)
  • Leftovers Cafe (Jupiter)
  • Aguacate Sanctuary of Love (Miami)
  • La Sandwicherie (Miami Beach)
  • Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen (Davie)
  • Niran's Kitchen (Deerfield Beach)
  • Tacu Taku (Pembroke Pines)
  • Dada (Delray Beach)
Most of the restaurants listed in the Yelp Top 100 are not Michelin-rated extravagant affairs or trendy celebrity-studded restaurants.

Instead, the list is made up of mostly affordable, family-friendly restaurants that offer good food in convivial settings. That's not to say that the combined palates of Floridian foodies aren't diverse — foods range from American and Italian to Ethiopian and Indian.

It seems that, in the end, Floridians just want to enjoy a good meal and friendly service with family and friends.

The complete list of Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida can be found at yelp.com
Laine Doss
