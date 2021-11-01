Support Us

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Doya, Piola, and Ai Tallarin

November 1, 2021 9:00AM

Doya has opened in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood.
Photo by Miami Chef
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes a new Miami Beach location for Italian-based chain Piola, an Asian street food concept inside the Lincoln Eatery, and a modern meze bar focusing on Aegean cuisine in Wynwood.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]
click to enlarge Ai Tallarin has opened inside The Lincoln Eatery food hall in Miami Beach. - PHOTO COURTESY OF AI TALLARIN
Photo courtesy of Ai Tallarin
Photo courtesy of Ai Tallarin

Ai Tallarin

723 Lincoln Lane N., Miami Beach
305- 695-8700
aitallarin.getsauce.com

The Lincoln Eatery’s new Asian street-food concept, Ai Tallarin, has opened. The restaurant specializes in Asian tapas, hibachi, sake, and house-made noodles by chef Carlos Zheng, who shares his love for Chinese tradition with a touch of Peruvian influence ("ai" means love in Chinese and "tallarin" is the Spanish word for pasta). Known for its trademark pasta machine, which creates a bowl of noodles in seconds, the street-food experience creates Instagram- and TikTok-worthy meals for the masses. The chef's new culinary outpost serves lunch and dinner, with menu highlights like noodle bowls made with fresh-made, pan-fried pasta with a variety of toppings. Try pork belly noodle soup or the rib-eye steak stir-fry with noodles, or choose from a selection of dim sum or fried rice prepared with a choice of toppings and proteins. Open Sunday through Thursday from noon to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.
click to enlarge Doya offers an Aegean take on Mediterranean fare in the heart of Wynwood. - PHOTO BY RENE HERNANDEZ
Photo by Rene Hernandez
Photo by Rene Hernandez

Doya

347 NW 24th St., Miami
305-501-2848
doyarestaurant.com

From Jerry Böck, previously with Soho Beach House’s Cecconi’s and Prime 112 Group and Rob van den Blink, formerly of Claridge’s in London, comes a new concept for Wynwood — with an Aegean twist. Doya, touted as a modern meze bar, is styled after Turkish meyhanes and Greek tavernas. Devised by executive chef Erhan Kostepen, a cofounder and former executive chef of Miami’s Mandolin Aegean Bistro, the menu focuses on presenting authentic meze-style offerings prepared in wood-fired ovens over a charcoal grill. Meant to share, mezes include a variety of cold and hot dishes, including dips served with fresh-baked pide, from a roasted beetroot puréed with Turkish pistachios to a pastrami hummus that's finished in a wood oven. Also on tap are Mediterranean favorites like kofte, traditional Turkish meatballs, to whole branzino or a hearty seafood stew for two. Dessert is a must here: a rotating menu shuffles exotic options each week that pair well with after-dinner drinks like traditional Turkish coffee. Open Sunday through Thursday from noon to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.
click to enlarge Piola has opened its flagship Miami location in Miami Beach. - PHOTO COURTESY OF PIOLA USA
Photo courtesy of Piola USA
Photo courtesy of Piola USA

Piola

4000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
piolausa.com

Miami pizza chain Piola has opened the doors to a new location in Miami Beach, joining existing outposts in Brickell, Hallandale, Weston, Pinecrest, and Doral. The Italy-based franchise was established by brothers Stefano Carniato and Dante Carniato, who created Piola to showcase traditionally prepared recipes from the Veneto region in northeastern Italy. In Miami Beach, franchise owners Frederico Lima and Joe Biundini say the concept is best known for its traditional Italian dishes that include salads, pastas, and pizzas cooked in a brick oven. Open Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Nicole Danna
Pop Perfection

This Week's Issue

