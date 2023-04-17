New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Allocation Room, Pilo's Beach Club, and Rishtedar

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
The Allocation Room3540 Main Hwy., Miami
theallocationroom.comAriete Hospitality Group welcomes new wine and sake boutique shop the Allocation Room in Coconut Grove. The retail space functions as a traditional wine store curated by sommelier and partner Adrián López. It also boasts extensive sake offerings. Guests may enjoy a selection of wines and sakes in the lounge and bar. Wines include Italian and Spanish bottles that are acquired as direct imports from the wineries and a well-rounded variety of wines from the U.S. and Europe. About those sakes: You can choose among full and half-bottles or sake juice boxes that are perfect for a day at the beach. 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Pilo's Beach Club1216 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
pilosbeachclub.comRestaurateur Derek Gonzalez, founder of Goat Hospitality Group, has opened Pilo's Beach Club in Miami Beach. Originally created as a pop-up in Southampton, New York, the beach club has found a permanent home as a 3,500-square-foot venue that features a wrap-around bar and functions as both a lounge and nightclub. Pilo's Beach Club takes its name from its sister establishments, Pilo's Street Tacos and Pilo's Tequila Garden, paying homage to Gonzalez's Aunt Pilo. For those inclined to a clandestine vibe, the establishment includes "Titi's Champagne Room," a speakeasy named after Gonzalez's son, Santiago. 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Rishtedar232 NW 24th St., Miami
305-799-0724
rishtedar.com Find traditional Indian fare and an elevated dining experience at Rishtedar, a new Wynwood restaurant that opened its first location in Santiago, Chile. The restaurant features an exotic menu of masalas and kebabs served in an authentic manner from staff that'll place a bindi between your eyebrows upon your arrival and close out your meal by serving a finger bowl of lemon, cardamom, and rose water to wash your hands. The menu features a section of starters and shared plates. Signature dishes include jheenga til tikka (sesame-breaded shrimp and 12 spices), murgh tikka (spicy chicken cooked in the tandoor with tikka sauce over smoking charcoal), and Kashmiri pulao (basmati rice with fruits and spices). Noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.