Openings

New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Allocation Room, Pilo's Beach Club, and Rishtedar

April 17, 2023 9:00AM

An assortment of dishes at Rishtedar in Wynwood
An assortment of dishes at Rishtedar in Wynwood
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes Ariete Hospitality's wine and sake boutique the Allocation Room; Pilo's Beach Club, a new nightlife venue from the creator of Pilo's Tequila Garden; and the grand opening of Rishtedar, an Indian restaurant in Wynwood.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Allocation Room partner and sommelier Adrián López
Ariete Hospitality Group photo

The Allocation Room

3540 Main Hwy., Miami
theallocationroom.com
Ariete Hospitality Group welcomes new wine and sake boutique shop the Allocation Room in Coconut Grove. The retail space functions as a traditional wine store curated by sommelier and partner Adrián López. It also boasts extensive sake offerings. Guests may enjoy a selection of wines and sakes in the lounge and bar. Wines include Italian and Spanish bottles that are acquired as direct imports from the wineries and a well-rounded variety of wines from the U.S. and Europe. About those sakes: You can choose among full and half-bottles or sake juice boxes that are perfect for a day at the beach. 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Pilo's Beach Club
Pilo's Beach Club

Pilo's Beach Club

1216 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
pilosbeachclub.com
Restaurateur Derek Gonzalez, founder of Goat Hospitality Group, has opened Pilo's Beach Club in Miami Beach. Originally created as a pop-up in Southampton, New York, the beach club has found a permanent home as a 3,500-square-foot venue that features a wrap-around bar and functions as both a lounge and nightclub. Pilo's Beach Club takes its name from its sister establishments, Pilo's Street Tacos and Pilo's Tequila Garden, paying homage to Gonzalez's Aunt Pilo. For those inclined to a clandestine vibe, the establishment includes "Titi's Champagne Room," a speakeasy named after Gonzalez's son, Santiago. 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Rishtedar in Wynwood offers an exotic menu of authentic masalas and kebabs.
Rishtedar photo

Rishtedar

232 NW 24th St., Miami
305-799-0724
rishtedar.com
Find traditional Indian fare and an elevated dining experience at Rishtedar, a new Wynwood restaurant that opened its first location in Santiago, Chile. The restaurant features an exotic menu of masalas and kebabs served in an authentic manner from staff that'll place a bindi between your eyebrows upon your arrival and close out your meal by serving a finger bowl of lemon, cardamom, and rose water to wash your hands. The menu features a section of starters and shared plates. Signature dishes include jheenga til tikka (sesame-breaded shrimp and 12 spices), murgh tikka (spicy chicken cooked in the tandoor with tikka sauce over smoking charcoal), and Kashmiri pulao (basmati rice with fruits and spices). Noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

