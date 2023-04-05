The 2023 Florida Michelin Star Ceremony Will Be Held in Miami

Last June, the first Michelin Guide was announced in Florida, with three major cities — Miami, Orlando, and Tampa — sharing space in the guide.
In Florida's first star revelation ceremony, held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, 118 restaurants were named worthy of the travel and dining guide established in 1926. Of the 118, ten Miami restaurants earned one Michelin star, and one — L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon — received two Michelin stars. Eager to discover their fate at the inaugural Michein Florida ceremony, Miami chefs traveled en masse to central Florida, trading their aprons for dressy attire to attend the champagne- and adrenaline-fueled evening.
This year, the Michelin star revelation ceremony will be held in Miami on May 11 at LoanDepot Park. There, restaurateurs in Miami, Orlando, and Tampa will attend the invite-only gala event.
Michelin's inspectors have been busy dining through Miami, Tampa, and Orlando — and making notes of restaurants they deem worthy of inclusion into the 2023 Guide.
In February, Michelin announced the addition of eight Miami restaurants to its Florida guide, including Walrus Rodeo, the Tambourine Room, and Brasserie Laurel, which had been open for only a few weeks. The other Miami restaurants newly added to the Michelin Guide include Rosie's, Lido at the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, Fiola, Lion & the Rambler, and the Gibson Room.
This week, Michelin announced the addition of three more Tampa restaurants to its Guide: Lilac, a Mediterranean restaurant located inside the city's Edison Hotel; Ponte, chef Christopher Ponte's eponymous restaurant located in midtown Tampa, and Noble Rice, a sushi restaurant and izakaya that also offers omakase dinners.
Eight Orlando restaurants also received a Michelin nod, including Spanish restaurant Toledo at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort; Twenty Pho Hour, a pho-centric restaurant; Orlando's fine dining masterpiece, Victoria & Albert's at the Grand Floridian Resort; Korean-American restaurant, Doshi; casual sushi counter, Edoboy; Otto's High Dive rum bar; Filipino restaurant Kaya; and Juju, a Japanese izakaya with an intimate seven-seat bar.
All of the above restaurants (including the eight Miami additions announced in February) are marked as "new" until the May 11 announcement, where they could be awarded a Bib Gourmand or stars.
In addition, all the restaurants named last year could have their status changed this year. For instance, a restaurant that earned a star last year could be upgraded to two stars — or even have its star taken away. In other words, a restaurant must earn its place in the Michelin Guide annually.