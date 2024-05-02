Miami Is the World's Seventh-Most-Expensive City for Fine Dining

If you're a Miamian, this news comes as no surprise. Out of all of the cities around the world with fine-dining restaurants, Miami lands in the top ten most expensive.
According to a report by international food magazine Chef's Pencil, Miami is the seventh most expensive city in the world for fine dining, especially at a Michelin-rated restaurant. The average cost per person at a fine-dining restaurant in Miami is $257 — and in Miami Beach, it's even higher.
For its methodology, the magazine analyzed 3,500 Michelin restaurants worldwide to create a list of the most expensive countries and cities for fine dining.
The priciest cities for fine dining are Copenhagen ($443), Macau ($283), Hong Kong ($266), San Francisco ($263), Dubai ($259), New York ($258), and Miami ($257).
In the beach-town category, Miami Beach came in at an average price of $265 per person, nearly beating Alpine resorts in Switzerland and Mediterranean five-star resorts.
According to the report, the United States ranks fifth among the most expensive countries. On average, it costs $227 per person to dine out at a Michelin restaurant in the U.S. if you opt for the most expensive tasting menu.