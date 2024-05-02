 Miami Is 7th Most Expensive City for Fine Dining | Miami New Times
Miami Is the World's Seventh-Most-Expensive City for Fine Dining

Miami is one of the most expensive cities for fine dining, even beating out upscale resorts in the South of France.
May 2, 2024
Dinner at the Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse Cote Miami in the Design District comes at a steep price.
Dinner at the Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse Cote Miami in the Design District comes at a steep price. Photo by World Red Eye
If you're a Miamian, this news comes as no surprise. Out of all of the cities around the world with fine-dining restaurants, Miami lands in the top ten most expensive.

According to a report by international food magazine Chef's Pencil, Miami is the seventh most expensive city in the world for fine dining, especially at a Michelin-rated restaurant. The average cost per person at a fine-dining restaurant in Miami is $257 — and in Miami Beach, it's even higher.

For its methodology, the magazine analyzed 3,500 Michelin restaurants worldwide to create a list of the most expensive countries and cities for fine dining.

The priciest cities for fine dining are Copenhagen ($443), Macau ($283), Hong Kong ($266), San Francisco ($263), Dubai ($259), New York ($258), and Miami ($257).

In the beach-town category, Miami Beach came in at an average price of $265 per person, nearly beating Alpine resorts in Switzerland and Mediterranean five-star resorts.

According to the report, the United States ranks fifth among the most expensive countries. On average, it costs $227 per person to dine out at a Michelin restaurant in the U.S. if you opt for the most expensive tasting menu.
